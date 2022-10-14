Read full article on original website
Finally! Plan Advances to Relieve Traffic on Portion of A.C. Expressway
A decades-long problem may soon come to an end on the Atlantic City Expressway. Authorities say there will be a third lane of traffic on the Expressway where it joins up with Route 42. A groundbreaking event for the project is still two years away. The post Finally! Plan Advances...
Stone Harbor Opens Some Beaches for Access
Stone Harbor officials have opened some beaches that were ripped by the former Hurricane Ian. Authorities say beaches from 81st Street to 105th Street have been opened, but some others remain closed. The Borough’s Department of Public Works continues to work on the beach. The post Stone Harbor Opens...
Fire Destroys Residential Home in Ocean City
A fire destroyed a home in Ocean City Monday night. Multiple fire companies responded to the fire located at a house on Ferndale Drive. No injuries are reported; the cause continues to be under investigation. Photo courtesy of Ocean City Firefighters Association/Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. The post Fire Destroys Residential...
Mays Landing Man Shot to Death in Atlantic City
21 year old Tyronne Ford of Mays Landing was shot to death in Atlantic City early Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred on Atlantic Avenue. An investigation by Atlantic City Police is ongoing. The post Mays Landing Man Shot to Death in Atlantic City appeared first on Regional Media News.
Rabies Confirmed in Horse in Atlantic County
Rabies has been detected in a horse in Buena Borough, Atlantic County. Health authorities say the rabid horse was acting strangely and was taken for medical treatment but passed away. An investigation is underway to determine any human or livestock exposures. The post Rabies Confirmed in Horse in Atlantic County...
Bridgeton Man Killed in Pedestrian Motor Vehicle Accident
A 34 year old Bridgeton man was killed during a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident on North Pearl Street. Police say the man was struck and killed Monday around 8:30pm. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the accident scene. The post Bridgeton Man Killed in Pedestrian Motor Vehicle...
Sports, Internet Gaming Continues to Grow Atlantic City Market
Internet gaming continues to grow Atlantic City’s gaming market. New win figures announced by the State Monday show internet gaming grew at a rate of ten percent, while sports betting grew at an 18 percent clip. The casino market grew last month at a small one percent rate over the same month last year.
Bridgeton Man Charged With Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run
Authorities have announced the arrest of 66 year old Steven Clark of Bridgeton on charges that he killed a man during a hit and run pedestrian accident in the city. Police allege Clark killed Leonardo Sanchez-Salas while driving on North Pearl Street Monday night. The victim died a short time later at a local hospital.
Avalon to Host Pro Pickleball Tour Stop in September, 2023
Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta..and Avalon. Avalon has been selected to be an official tour stop by the Association of Pickleball Professionals, which will hold a five-day tournament in the community the week after Labor Day, 2023. Similar tour stops generate over 1,000 overnight hotel stays and $1 million in economic benefit. Avalon has a bank of ten pickleball courts which will double before next September. A press conference was held and attended by Jeffrey Vassar, Director, State Division of Travel and Tourism.
