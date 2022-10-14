Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta..and Avalon. Avalon has been selected to be an official tour stop by the Association of Pickleball Professionals, which will hold a five-day tournament in the community the week after Labor Day, 2023. Similar tour stops generate over 1,000 overnight hotel stays and $1 million in economic benefit. Avalon has a bank of ten pickleball courts which will double before next September. A press conference was held and attended by Jeffrey Vassar, Director, State Division of Travel and Tourism.

AVALON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO