Heinicke back at QB, Dotson hopeful to return
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders look to build off Thursday night’s win over the Bears Sunday as they host a struggling Green Bay Packers team. However, the Commanders will be without Carson Wentz, and will have Taylor Heinicke start. Heinicke started 15 games last year for Washington, after Ryan Fitzpatrick went […]
SEC Round-Up: Video Appears to Show Bama Player Hitting Female Vols Fan
Georgia predicted to beat Tennessee by double digits, Kentucky wants crack at Indiana basketball, All-SEC safety hits transfer portal, Hyatt scoops up cash after Alabama performance, and much more
