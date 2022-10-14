Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains board to discuss signage for NPCC
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider a bid for North Platte Community College signage at Wednesday’s regular meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at McMillen Hall, Room 213, at McCook Community College. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
North Platte Telegraph
High school students get hands-on with ag science at Extension center
Students from across west-central Nebraska converged on the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on Tuesday for its Youth Science Field Day. North Platte High School and Ogallala High School participated Tuesday, while the smaller area schools will visit the facility Wednesday for various classes. Randy Saner, extension educator...
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
North Platte Telegraph
District 46: James Michael Bowers
Address: 4206 Touzalin Ave. Occupation: Therapist, school social worker, business owner. In my daily work as a school social worker, I have seen how good policy can save lives and how bad policy can harm neighbors. I have a track record of translating that experience into results while serving on the Lincoln City Council. I have passed the greatest number of initiatives and ordinances with bipartisan support all while serving during the pandemic. I have been tested and proven to do what is right for our city and state.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list
Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list on Tuesday. The award honors the nation's top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women's basketball. It is named after the first player, male or female, selected to an All-America team in four straight college seasons (UCLA, 1975-78).
Kearney Hub
Longtime employee at Omaha pizza place not ready to stop working
Working for the same employer for 50 years might seem a remarkable feat, but a woman recognized for the distinction is unfazed. To Pam Klenda, a 75-year-old cashier and host at Big Fred’s Pizza Garden & Lounge, the reason she stays at the Omaha pizzeria is obvious. “I know...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
1011now.com
Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Omaha, Lincoln ghost tours offer visitors with paranormal histories and spooky happenings
Three businesses in Omaha and Lincoln are celebrating the Halloween season with a look into the haunted and paranormal. Ollie the Trolly, the Museum of Shadows and James Arthur Vineyards with Lincoln Historical Ghost Quest spookify the season in their own ways. Here’s a run-down of what people can expect...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Bruns has shown leadership, vision
As the November election fast approaches, I encourage the citizens of District 42 to join me in supporting Chris Bruns and cast your vote for Chris to represent us in the Nebraska Legislature. As a colleague on the County Board of Commissioners, Chris has demonstrated great leadership and vision for...
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KETV.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat
Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
North Platte Telegraph
Chatelain: Saturday field storms give Nebraska fans peak FOMO — but hope, too
Across the country, in stadiums bursting at the seams, folks are having the time of their lives. Have you noticed?. In Tennessee, a fan base defined by dysfunction, turmoil and stubborn loyalty, blitzes the Neyland Stadium field following a 52-49 marathon against nemesis Alabama, then totes the goalposts through downtown Knoxville.
klin.com
“Hocus Pocus” Conjures Movie Magic For Lincoln Residents
It’s time again for Lincoln Airport’s movie screening! This spooky season, filmgoers will enjoy 1993’s Hocus Pocus, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi. The movie will be projected outdoors at Lincoln Airport on Friday, Oct. 21. The festivities begin between 5:30 and 6 PM,...
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
The history, and haunting, of Council Bluffs' Black Angel
Growing up in Council Bluffs 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson has always been curious about the Black Angel. He set out to learn more about its history and potential hauntings.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
KETV.com
Creighton men's basketball receives highest preseason ranking in program history
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball received Monday the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays were No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 — the fifth time in school history that the program has started a season ranked. The four previous teams all reached the NCAA tournament.
