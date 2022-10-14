ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Mays Landing Man Shot to Death in Atlantic City

21 year old Tyronne Ford of Mays Landing was shot to death in Atlantic City early Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred on Atlantic Avenue. An investigation by Atlantic City Police is ongoing. The post Mays Landing Man Shot to Death in Atlantic City appeared first on Regional Media News.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey

A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
BRIDGETON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland, NJ, Police Look to Identify Two Young Men

Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them. If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can also make...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Drug dealer admits he sold narcotics that killed customer

A drug dealer from Atlantic City admitted he sold a combination of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl that killed a 42-year-old man. Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to strict-liability drug induced death and drug distribution, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Rivera is expected to receive 10 years in...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for hit-and-run driver after N.J. man is killed crossing street

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night in Cumberland County. Officers responded to North Pearl and Myrtle streets in Bridgeton shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a reported pedestrian-motor vehicle accident. They found Leonardo Sanchez-Salas, 34, of Bridgeton, lying in the southbound lane of North Pearl, according to Bridgeton Police.
BRIDGETON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Drug-induced Death

Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to a drug-induced death in 2020 and he may only spend a decade behind bars. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 51-year-old Ramon Rivera pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of first-degree strict liability drug-induced death and distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Bridgeton Man Charged With Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run

Authorities have announced the arrest of 66 year old Steven Clark of Bridgeton on charges that he killed a man during a hit and run pedestrian accident in the city. Police allege Clark killed Leonardo Sanchez-Salas while driving on North Pearl Street Monday night. The victim died a short time later at a local hospital.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Shore News Network

Atlantic City police shut down fence operation, four arrested

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department shut down a fence operation that was buying stolen goods from a group of thieves targeting businesses across the city. Four people were arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods after a two-month investigation by the department’s special investigations division. “During the months of August and September of 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation targeting employees of commercial establishments in Atlantic City that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise,” the department said,. “The operation was conducted in response to numerous complaints of The post Atlantic City police shut down fence operation, four arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

