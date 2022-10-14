Read full article on original website
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
987thecoast.com
Mays Landing Man Shot to Death in Atlantic City
21 year old Tyronne Ford of Mays Landing was shot to death in Atlantic City early Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred on Atlantic Avenue. An investigation by Atlantic City Police is ongoing. The post Mays Landing Man Shot to Death in Atlantic City appeared first on Regional Media News.
Atlantic City shooting suspect allegedly had three guns hidden in diaper bag
An Atlantic City man accused of shooting a teen during a verbal altercation was just released from prison in March. Louis Stokes III, 25, was arrested Friday, after he allegedly fled a shooting in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police were called to the area at about 11:18...
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
phillyvoice.com
Body camera footage shows detective from N.J. Attorney General's Office being arrested at North Wildwood bar
A sergeant with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability was arrested in North Wildwood last month for allegedly attempting to return to a bar multiple times after she had been asked to leave. Danielle Oliveira, 32, allegedly tried to sneak back into Kennan's Irish Pub...
Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey
A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
Vineland, NJ, Police Look to Identify Two Young Men
Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them. If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can also make...
Cops searching for missing man who could be headed to Atlantic City
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man who was reported missing. Anthony Q. Collier, 37, was last seen on Saturday, according to Monroe Township Police. He could be heading to Atlantic City, police noted in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Anyone who knows...
Drug dealer admits he sold narcotics that killed customer
A drug dealer from Atlantic City admitted he sold a combination of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl that killed a 42-year-old man. Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to strict-liability drug induced death and drug distribution, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Rivera is expected to receive 10 years in...
fox29.com
Philadelphia SVU investigates after video allegedly catches woman stun gunning child in car
PHILADELPHIA - Video and an eyewitness report may have captured the moment a woman used a stun gun a child. The disturbing allegations have led to an investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. A Northern Liberties homeowner, who asked FOX 29 to keep him anonymous, says...
Group Attacks Philadelphia Cops With Bricks After Dirt Bike Stolen From NJ
Philadephia police officers were attacked at a gas station as they tried to recover a dirt bike stolen from New Jersey Sunday night. Police were trying to head off a group of several hundred dirt bikes and quads riding on Broad Street on both the street and sidewalk ignoring traffic signals and weaving, according to CBS Philadelphia.
Cops looking for hit-and-run driver after N.J. man is killed crossing street
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Drug-induced Death
Deptford, NJ driver dies after colliding with 2 FedEx trucks
DEPTFORD — A 24-year-old township man is dead after the car he was driving collided with two FedEx trucks. According to police, the driver of the late model Honda Accord was driving on Clements Bridge Road, near the Camden County border on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:52 a.m., when he collided with the pair of FedEx trucks.
‘Incessant narcotic activity’ — 6 Arrested Following Drug Raid in Pleasantville, NJ
Authorities in Pleasantville say six people are facing drug and weapon-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a home last week. According to the Pleasantville Police Department, their investigation began after numerous citizen complaints about the "incessant narcotic activity" in the area of the 100 block of North First Street.
Woman Intentionally Drove Car Into Teens During South Jersey Fight: Police
A woman was arrested after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers during a fight at a South Jersey apartment complex, authorities said. The incident reportedly began with a fight between the driver, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartments at 4:28 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, according to Glassboro police.
987thecoast.com
Bridgeton Man Charged With Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run
Authorities have announced the arrest of 66 year old Steven Clark of Bridgeton on charges that he killed a man during a hit and run pedestrian accident in the city. Police allege Clark killed Leonardo Sanchez-Salas while driving on North Pearl Street Monday night. The victim died a short time later at a local hospital.
NJ Transit driver and 5 passengers hurt after minivan rear-ends bus, officials say
Six people were hurt when a minivan rear-ended an NJ Transit bus at a stop in Atlantic City on Monday morning, authorities said. The driver and five passengers were brought to an area hospital with minor injuries following the crash shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Chelsea and Atlantic avenues, according to Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair and NJ Transit officials.
Atlantic City police shut down fence operation, four arrested
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department shut down a fence operation that was buying stolen goods from a group of thieves targeting businesses across the city. Four people were arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods after a two-month investigation by the department’s special investigations division. “During the months of August and September of 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation targeting employees of commercial establishments in Atlantic City that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise,” the department said,. “The operation was conducted in response to numerous complaints of The post Atlantic City police shut down fence operation, four arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Threat of violence at Burlington City High School, heavy police presence on campus
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - School officials at Burlington City High School say there was a heavy police presence at the school due to a threat that was made on Wednesday. Authorities say there was a threat of an act of violence from inside the school prior to dismissal. Students were...
