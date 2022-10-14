Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game
An old video reveals the moment where Kevin Durant accepted to hit a blunt during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't happy with LeBron James after the team lost to the Kings in the preseason finale.
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."
Jordan Poole speaks out about Draymond Green's apology to him.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."
Andrew Wiggins reveals his motivation behind taking a paycut to stay with the Warriors.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
Lakers fans are ashamed after the team suffered an embarrassing 133-86 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.
Jeanie Buss Fires Back At The Haters Who Criticize Her Inner Circle: "Do You Ever Ask Mark Cuban Who His Inner Circle Is? Or Joe Lacob Who His Inner Circle Is?"
Jeanie Buss defends her inner circle after public backlash.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: ‘I lost millions because I couldn’t keep my mouth shut’
Two decades before Colin Kaepernick’s protest of oppression and tyranny during the national anthem, the former NBA star followed a similar path guided by principle – and met a similar fate
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s Monster Performance Friday
The young guard went 6-for-7 from three in the huge outing.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."
There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is well known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships with the franchise and showed that he is the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball during his tenure. However, in a 2005 interview with Marvin R....
Comments / 8