‘False arrest,’ claims attorney for Public Integrity cop arrested at NJ bar
NORTH WILDWOOD — The attorney for a detective accused of trying to force herself back into a bar during this year's Irish Fall Festival says his client is the "victim of a false arrest." Det. Sgt. Danielle Oliveira, 32, was arrested on Sept. 24 outside of Keenan's Irish Pub...
Former NJ high school teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior with students
A former high school teacher from a vocational school in Mays Landing was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct with students, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
AG wants review after arrest of detective who cops say tried to sneak back into bar
The state Attorney General’s Office has asked a county prosecutor to perform an independent review of the arrest of one of the agency’s detectives last month at a North Wildwood bar. North Wildwood police arrested Danielle Oliveira, 32, of Bridgewater, shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 in...
Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Atlantic City
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Wednesday morning. A ShotSpotter alert brought police to the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds. Tyronne Ford, 21, was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical...
Atlantic City shooting suspect allegedly had three guns hidden in diaper bag
An Atlantic City man accused of shooting a teen during a verbal altercation was just released from prison in March. Louis Stokes III, 25, was arrested Friday, after he allegedly fled a shooting in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police were called to the area at about 11:18...
Public Integrity detective arrested at North Wildwood, NJ bar
NORTH WILDWOOD — A detective with the Attorney General's Office tasked with holding other police officers throughout the state accountable was arrested for trying repeatedly to get back into a bar, according to reports. Det. Sgt. Danielle Oliveira works for the AGO's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. According...
Police: Nearly 300 cars 'takeover' Neshaminy Mall as concerns grow about car meetups
BENSALEM, Pa. - The Bensalem Township Police Department is drafting a plan to combat car meetups after nearly 300 cars gathered at Neshaminy Mall over the weekend. According to police, the large number of cars gathered at the mall on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., more than three hours after the mall closed for the night.
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
Finally! Plan Advances to Relieve Traffic on Portion of A.C. Expressway
A decades-long problem may soon come to an end on the Atlantic City Expressway. Authorities say there will be a third lane of traffic on the Expressway where it joins up with Route 42. A groundbreaking event for the project is still two years away. The post Finally! Plan Advances...
Camden police investigating after at least one person shot at Tamarack Station Apartments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A shooting investigation is underway in Camden, New Jersey. Police say just before 3 a.m. Monday, they responded to the Tamarack Station Apartments along Davis Street for a report of at least one person shot.Police released neither any information on the victim's condition nor a description of the shooter.
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several New Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
Ex-NBC40 sports anchor charged in inappropriate relationships with students
Former NBC40 sports anchor Pete Thompson was arrested for alleged “multiple inappropriate relationships with students.”. Thompson, 51, was working as the media and television production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing. Early this year, a student disclosed several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by...
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey
A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
NJ woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens, hurting 3
GLASSBORO — A woman who was involved in a fight at an apartment complex Monday afternoon faces attempted murder charges after police say she intentionally plowed her car into a crowd of teens. Police say the victims were not involved in the initial altercation. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove,...
Deptford, NJ driver dies after colliding with 2 FedEx trucks
DEPTFORD — A 24-year-old township man is dead after the car he was driving collided with two FedEx trucks. According to police, the driver of the late model Honda Accord was driving on Clements Bridge Road, near the Camden County border on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:52 a.m., when he collided with the pair of FedEx trucks.
Ocean City Father Rescues Children in House Fire
A father of three hurried his children to safety early Tuesday morning when a fire tore through the family home on Ferndale Drive in Ocean City. “It was around 6:15 a.m. I got them out as fast as I could,” Dan Bogdan said as he watched firefighters walk around the charred remains of his home. “I grabbed the baby and got out.”
Burlington County Clerk’s Office issues first Gold Star Family ID
The Burlington County Clerk’s Office is now issuing Gold Star Family identification cards to the spouses, domestic partners, civil union partners and children of military members who died while serving on active duty with the U.S. Armed Forces. Burlington County issued the first of the new identification cards to...
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
