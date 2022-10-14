ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey

While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
BreakingAC

Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Wednesday morning. A ShotSpotter alert brought police to the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds. Tyronne Ford, 21, was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey

A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
BRIDGETON, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Father Rescues Children in House Fire

A father of three hurried his children to safety early Tuesday morning when a fire tore through the family home on Ferndale Drive in Ocean City. “It was around 6:15 a.m. I got them out as fast as I could,” Dan Bogdan said as he watched firefighters walk around the charred remains of his home. “I grabbed the baby and got out.”
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County Clerk’s Office issues first Gold Star Family ID

The Burlington County Clerk’s Office is now issuing Gold Star Family identification cards to the spouses, domestic partners, civil union partners and children of military members who died while serving on active duty with the U.S. Armed Forces. Burlington County issued the first of the new identification cards to...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

