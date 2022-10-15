Read full article on original website
Related
‘Shark Tank’ event gives students, alumni chance to pitch to investors
The event is annual, and for the last two years, it had been held virtually.
nmsuroundup.com
First Bands of America Regional Marching Band Competition held at NMSU
On September 17th, high school bands from across Arizona, Texas and New Mexico all gathered around the New Mexico State University campus in preparation for one of the biggest competitions in marching band season. Bands of America. Though this internationally acclaimed competition has been held yearly since 1975. It is...
Smiles, tears and of course hugs: Families reunite at ‘Hugs not Walls’ event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Hugs not Walls” is put on by the Border network for human rights. It is a time for families who live in the U.S. and Mexico to be reunited again for a brief time. The families were able to meet in the middle of El Paso and Juarez. The families […]
West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso
So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso dad’s creative Halloween decorations tell a daily story and support a good cause
El Paso, Texas-- One El Paso man is using his Halloween decorating skills to tell a story and entertain his neighbors but it’s also all to support a good cause as well. Ron Murphy has been decorating his east El Paso home with skeletons since last Halloween. “We were...
6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso
As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
City celebrates National Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso and Animal Services are highlighting the contributions of talented hardworking veterinarian technicians during National Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week which runs through Oct. 16 through Oct. 22. Veterinary Technicians are a vital part of the medical team at El Paso Animal Services, caring for tens-of-thousands of […]
nmsuroundup.com
New K-Pop club arrives on campus
This fall semester New Mexico State University has welcomed a new club on campus, The KCLUB. The club offers a safe space for members to meet and dive deeper into Korean, and East-Asian cultures and entertainment, including Korean pop, drama and fashion. K-pop is a short term for Korean popular...
KVIA
Your Voice Your Vote: El Paso City Council, District 8 forum
EL PASO, Texas -- In the race for El Paso City Council, District 8, candidates Rich Wright, Bettina Olivares, and Chris Canales face off as incumbent Cissy Lizarraga is not seeking reelection. Article Topic Follows: El Paso. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a...
cbs4local.com
101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure
It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 Million
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sees about 1,000 migrants cross the El Paso - Mexico border daily which has pushed the city to its limits. El Paso City Council has asked Mayor Oscar Leeser to declare a state of emergency but the mayor said the migrants were not staying El Paso. The mayor buses migrants to Chicago and New York City. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams asked El Paso to stop bussing migrants to New York.
The Worst Kind of Weather In El Paso’s the Kind to Cause Damage
El Paso always knows how to surprise and keep us on our toes. A perfect example is how we have can have nice weather then have it snow in March. If you grew up in El Paso the bipolar weather should not surprise you. But yet, some El Pasoans are willing to test their luck on the icy roads.
Soak Your Cares Away In These Beautiful Hot Springs Near El Paso
Natural hot springs are pretty cool ... no pun intended ... and we have a several right in our own backyard. There are amazing hot springs around the United States and the benefits of soaking up their waters include pain relief, improving blood circulation and more. Not to mention the...
KFOX 14
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
KVIA
Rain storms hit the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
Ysleta ISD ranked top district in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area. According to rankings recently released by Niche, which is a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges. For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD has maintained its number […]
EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
Comments / 0