SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Suzanne Changus, 45, of Sacramento, has been appointed State Chief Technology Officer at the California Department of Technology. Changus has been Chief Information Officer at the California Prison Industry Authority since 2018. She was a Senior Salesforce Business Analyst and Administrator at Western Advantage from 2016 to 2018. Changus was a Senior Salesforce Business Consultant at Zennify from 2016 to 2017, a Service Account Manager at Point of Sale Portal from 2013 to 2016 and an Education Consultant and Project Manager at New Horizons Computer Learning Centers from 2012 to 2013. She was a Founding Partner and Director of Operations at Firefly IT Services Inc. from 2005 to 2009. Changus earned a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $188,196. Changus is a Democrat.

