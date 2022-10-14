Read full article on original website
Cal OES Director Honored for his Outstanding Career by National Emergency Management Association
In recognition of his leadership and outstanding career in emergency management in California over the last three decades, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Director Mark Ghilarducci was honored today by the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA). Ghilarducci was presented a Distinguished Service Award during NEMA’s...
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.19.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Suzanne Changus, 45, of Sacramento, has been appointed State Chief Technology Officer at the California Department of Technology. Changus has been Chief Information Officer at the California Prison Industry Authority since 2018. She was a Senior Salesforce Business Analyst and Administrator at Western Advantage from 2016 to 2018. Changus was a Senior Salesforce Business Consultant at Zennify from 2016 to 2017, a Service Account Manager at Point of Sale Portal from 2013 to 2016 and an Education Consultant and Project Manager at New Horizons Computer Learning Centers from 2012 to 2013. She was a Founding Partner and Director of Operations at Firefly IT Services Inc. from 2005 to 2009. Changus earned a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $188,196. Changus is a Democrat.
Batterer Intervention Programs
In our office’s audit of the batterer intervention programs, we determined that the system—including probation departments, courts, and program providers—had limited impact in reducing domestic violence, and it could improve significantly with statewide guidance and oversight. To reach this conclusion, we reviewed the batterer intervention systems in Alameda, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Los Angeles, and San Joaquin counties.
DWR Releases California Water Plan 2023 Assumptions and Estimates Report
In preparation for the California Water Plan Update 2023 (Update 2023), the Department of Water Resources (DWR) will release the Draft Assumptions and Estimates Report (A&E Report) on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The A&E Report describes data and data sources; improvements to analytical tools, methods, and approaches; and the supporting documents and companion State plans being used to prepare Update 2023.
Governor Newsom to End the COVID-19 State of Emergency
California’s pandemic response saved tens of thousands of lives, protected the economy, distributed nation-leading financial assistance and built up an unprecedented public health infrastructure. The SMARTER Plan will maintain California’s operational preparedness to support communities and quickly respond to outbreaks. SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that...
Attorney General Bonta Defends State Authority to Regulate Rising Cost of Prescription Drugs
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced joining a coalition of 35 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in support of Oklahoma’s authority to regulate Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). PBMs act as a middleman between pharmacies, drug manufacturers, health insurance plans, and consumers. This position allows them to have a significant impact on consumers’ access to affordable prescription drugs.
DWR Symposium Highlights the Need to Prepare for Flooding Even During a Drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – With California in extreme drought and facing ongoing extreme climate events, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) gathered scientists, water policy experts, and members of communities impacted by drought and floods for a conversation about building climate resiliency, including in the state’s water and flood management systems.
Wednesday Metro Talks: Access for All
A Metro Talks webinar at noon Wednesday will discuss equity for all. Participants will discuss why equity requires that public agencies design for people who face the biggest barriers to access and why that work makes for a better system for everyone. To register via an Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/metrotalks-designing-equity-for-those-who-face-the-biggest-barriers-tickets-441846232977. Speakers...
CPUC Accepting Grant Applications To Help Bridge the Educational Digital Divide
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), in its ongoing commitment to increase broadband adoption statewide, is accepting applications for its Digital Divide Grant Program, which will provide four grants of up to $250,000 each. Eligible projects will serve a beneficiary school located in an urban or rural low-income small school...
Council Member Diana Colvin Announces Retirement
Council Member Diana Colvin announces her retirement from the Town of Colma. Late last week, Council Member Diana Colvin submitted her notice of retirement to the City Council, citing that she would like to focus on her health. Council Member Colvin’s last day serving on the City Council will be October 18, 2022. She stated, “Unfortunately, I can no longer give 100% to the City Council and community, and it is with a heavy heart that I step down from my position. I have greatly enjoyed my time serving the Town and have strived to do my best to make Colma a great place to live, work and visit.”
Official Release of the USDA Foods Database
The California Department of Education is pleased to announce the much-anticipated release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Foods Database that is designed for school nutrition programs and contains nutrient, allergen, and ingredient information for USDA Foods. The comprehensive product information in the database is provided by manufacturers for...
This National Teen Driver Safety Week, Talk to Your Teens About Safe Driving
Sacramento – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), in partnership with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), reminds all young drivers to focus on the road to help increase safety for everyone. Oct. 17-23 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and it is a great time for California parents to talk to their teenagers about how to travel safely behind the wheel.
