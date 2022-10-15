Rutherford County, TN - Rutherford County Engineer William Steele was awarded the 2022 Firefighter of the Year Award through the Noon Exchange Club on October 12, 2022. He has obtained multiple certifications and taken on extra responsibilities within the department. Steele quickly has become one of the best engineers according to his peers as evidenced by being recruited to help instruct fire pump operations at the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy. As an active member of the fire investigation team, he has already been instrumental in a felony arrest.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO