Rutherford County Engineer Receives 2022 Firefighter of the Year Award
Rutherford County, TN - Rutherford County Engineer William Steele was awarded the 2022 Firefighter of the Year Award through the Noon Exchange Club on October 12, 2022. He has obtained multiple certifications and taken on extra responsibilities within the department. Steele quickly has become one of the best engineers according to his peers as evidenced by being recruited to help instruct fire pump operations at the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy. As an active member of the fire investigation team, he has already been instrumental in a felony arrest.
One Dead after Sunday Night Shooting in LaVergne
(La Vergne, Tenn.) One woman is dead following a late-night shooting in La Vergne. Officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night, October 16. Officers say the victim was unresponsive when they arrived. She was transported to the hospital where she was later...
Shooting Reported in Smyrna, TN on Friday
(SMYRNA, Tenn.) A shooting was reported in Smyrna on Friday and reports indicate at least one person was injured. Evidently, the shots were fired at an apartment complex near Smyrna High School. One person was detained by Smyrna Police and the subject who was shot was transported to the Emergency Room. The extent of the injuries have not been released.
Gas Prices are Down at the Start of This Week in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Average gasoline prices in Rutherford County have fallen 2-cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's daily survey. Prices in Rutherford County are one penny cheaper than the states average of $3.37 per gallon and .55-cents cheaper than the national average at $3.91 per gallon on Monday. Throughout the United States, Tennessee is currently the 5th least expensive state to refill your gas tank.
UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody
(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and his...
Red Cross: URGENT NEED
(MURFREESBORO) The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross needs donors to give the gift of life. Every 2 Seconds Someone in the U.S. Needs Blood. Your Blood Donation Can Help Save Lives. Register in minutes. Free mini physical. Host a blood drive. Donate on weekends. TYPE O+...
AMBER ALERT: 16-Year Old Female Safe / 35-Year Old Male JAILED
(MURFREESBORO) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found the missing 16-year old female here in Murfreesboro Saturday (10/15/2022) morning. She was with 35-year old Hilario Fuentes. An Amber Alert was issued for Aubrea Branham by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. There was much concern for the female teen because of a...
UPDATE: Gunshots fired Outside of the Riverdale / Oakland High School Football Game
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Multiple gunshots were fired outside the Riverdale / Oakland High School football game on Friday night. Evidently, the shots were fired near the Riverdale Annex building, which is opposite to the football field and towards the front of the campus. The football field is on the back left corner of the campus - see the campus map by scrolling down.
Ram's Fall Road Report
(MURFREESBORO) The list of construction jobs creating potential challenges for motorists is increasing and Murfreesboro Transportation's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran is "checking the list twice". This report covers today through Oct. 22, 2022. City Construction Projects. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday:...
Brace For Hard Freeze Monday Night Into Tuesday
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Get ready for a hard freeze on Tuesday. WGNS' Weatherology forecasters say to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Meteorologist Jennifer Wojcicki warns that frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps to prevent...
St. Thomas Helps Grammy Nominee With Cancer and New Baby
(NASHVILLE) In April 2021, Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Alexis Butcher was hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Alexis found out she was expecting a baby girl a few weeks before she was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer. “I found a lump in my breast,” Alexis recalls. “I just thought it...
Don Thomas earns Blue Raider hall of fame honors
During the long and illustrious history of Middle Tennessee State football, there have been lots of guys that could play the game. But in reality, there have been few that were in the same category as former Blue Raider Don Thomas. A four-year starter at linebacker between 1985 and 1988,...
