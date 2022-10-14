As always Island Slipper offers a 10% discount in both the Royal Hawaiian Center and Ala Moana Center stores for all Kamaaina who provide a Hawaii State ID. Check out all the great deals from the men’s classic leather with suede slipper to the beach town men’s paniolo Ultrasuede. And for the women, the fabric slide wedge or the fabric puff slide flat tropical. You can visit Island Slipper on the 2nd floor of the Royal Hawaiian Center or the 3rd floor of Ala Moana, and as always you can visit online at islandslipper.com.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO