Honolulu, HI

KHON2

The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

LIST: Halloween and other October events happening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From haunted houses to a Halloween wiener-dog derby, October is filled with events for you to enjoy with friends and family. As we inch closer to the end of Halloween day here are some events that you can attend this month: Haunted houses and trails: “The Aftermath” Haunted Drive-Through Open every Friday, […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Island Slipper Weekend Deals

As always Island Slipper offers a 10% discount in both the Royal Hawaiian Center and Ala Moana Center stores for all Kamaaina who provide a Hawaii State ID. Check out all the great deals from the men’s classic leather with suede slipper to the beach town men’s paniolo Ultrasuede. And for the women, the fabric slide wedge or the fabric puff slide flat tropical. You can visit Island Slipper on the 2nd floor of the Royal Hawaiian Center or the 3rd floor of Ala Moana, and as always you can visit online at islandslipper.com.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Spill The Tea Cafe Offers A Safe Space for Teens Seeking Therapy￼

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local teen mental health center, Spill The Tea Cafe is providing high school students a safe location to seek therapy with Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Haylin Dennison. Located in Ward, Spill The Tea cafe has become a safe space for LGBTQ+ teens to dealing with...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Incoming cold front to disrupt trade winds once more

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fair weather conditions are expected during the next few days with trade winds weakening Monday into Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. An unsettled weather pattern will begin Wednesday onward as a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls […]
HONOLULU, HI

