Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
‘Theatre of Terrors’ in Kaimuki helps fund program
The Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center is ready to give the community a good scare in its 2nd annual "Theatre of Terrors," featuring nine rooms to walk through.
5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa
The City and County of Honolulu said there is not tsunami threat to Oahu from the 5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa.
LIST: Halloween and other October events happening
HONOLULU (KHON2) — From haunted houses to a Halloween wiener-dog derby, October is filled with events for you to enjoy with friends and family. As we inch closer to the end of Halloween day here are some events that you can attend this month: Haunted houses and trails: “The Aftermath” Haunted Drive-Through Open every Friday, […]
Island Slipper Weekend Deals
As always Island Slipper offers a 10% discount in both the Royal Hawaiian Center and Ala Moana Center stores for all Kamaaina who provide a Hawaii State ID. Check out all the great deals from the men’s classic leather with suede slipper to the beach town men’s paniolo Ultrasuede. And for the women, the fabric slide wedge or the fabric puff slide flat tropical. You can visit Island Slipper on the 2nd floor of the Royal Hawaiian Center or the 3rd floor of Ala Moana, and as always you can visit online at islandslipper.com.
Structure fire shuts down Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are responding to a structure fire on Kapiolani Boulevard. According to the Honolulu Police Department, they have closed the road in both directions between Piikoi and Pensacola streets.
Honolulu police investigating fatal crash in Wahiawa
The incident happened on Wilikina Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
Shed fire in Kaneohe woods being investigated
About 75 yards into the woods, crews found a shed with black smoke coming out from the vents.
Repairs to JBPHH water main break could take more than a week
Water usage remains restricted at the JBPHH, affecting thousands in the area.
Hawaii Weather: High surf advisory for north-facing shores
The National Weather Service reports large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet.
Spill The Tea Cafe Offers A Safe Space for Teens Seeking Therapy￼
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local teen mental health center, Spill The Tea Cafe is providing high school students a safe location to seek therapy with Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Haylin Dennison. Located in Ward, Spill The Tea cafe has become a safe space for LGBTQ+ teens to dealing with...
Want to learn Eskrima? Free Filipino Martial Art class offered at FilCom Center
WAIPAHU (KHON) – Have you heard of “eskrima?” It’s an ancient form of martial art that originated in the Philippines, and in honor of Filipino-American History Month, a free class will be taught at the Filcom Center in Waipahu on Saturday, October 15 from 12:30pm to 2pm. The free class will be taught by the […]
Balanced offense, spirited defense leads Hawaii to 31-16 win over Nevada
Hawaii played its first home game in nearly a month on Saturday.
Live blog: Hawaii football vs. Nevada
Hawaii takes the field for the first time since a narrow loss to San Diego State last week.
Hawaii soccer ties with Cal State Bakersfield
The University of Hawaii soccer team could not secure a victory against Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon.
Incoming cold front to disrupt trade winds once more
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fair weather conditions are expected during the next few days with trade winds weakening Monday into Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. An unsettled weather pattern will begin Wednesday onward as a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls […]
Boil water advisory at JBPHH after water main break
During this time, impacted residents and businesses may experience pressure fluctuations but should only use water for essential needs.
