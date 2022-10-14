Binance launched a $500M loan fund to support crypto miners. It will lend money to reputable, private Bitcoin miners. A $500 million lending operation was started by Binance Pool, a mining division of Binance, to aid the cryptocurrency mining sector. Despite low Bitcoin prices, rising energy costs, and higher mining difficulty than ever, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled this fund for Bitcoin miners.

2 DAYS AGO