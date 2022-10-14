Read full article on original website
cryptobusinessworld.com
Binance launched $500M loan fund to support crypto miners
Binance launched a $500M loan fund to support crypto miners. It will lend money to reputable, private Bitcoin miners. A $500 million lending operation was started by Binance Pool, a mining division of Binance, to aid the cryptocurrency mining sector. Despite low Bitcoin prices, rising energy costs, and higher mining difficulty than ever, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled this fund for Bitcoin miners.
cryptobusinessworld.com
Uniswap Secures New Funding of $165 Million
On October 13, the parent organization of the world’s largest decentralized exchange, Uniswap Labs looks to broaden its offerings by raising $165 million in a Series B funding round. To “bring web3 to everyone,” Uniswap’s Series B funding round was led by Polychain Capital, along with participation from a16z...
cryptobusinessworld.com
Société Générale in France receives approval as digital asset services provider
Société Générale bank in France receives approval to run digital asset services provider?through its affiliate crypto division Forge.?It is now permitted to custody, sell and trade digital assets following the ruling by the French regulatory authority. The French financial regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF),...
Turkish President Erdoğan says he'll work with Putin to turn Turkey into a natural gas hub, and it marks the next step in Putin's attempts to keep selling Russian fuel to Europe
Putin also offered to continue supplying natural-gas to Europe via a section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that hasn't been damaged, but was rebuffed.
South Korea's most popular social media app, used by about 90% of the country's population, is having a very bad week, and one of its CEOs just resigned
The disruption to services prompted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to call for swift measures to resume services, Reuters reported.
