Read full article on original website
Related
GB's Neah Evans claims stunning first world title on final day of Track World Championships
Great Britain finishes with 10 medals, after Madison silver and elimination race bronze
mailplus.co.uk
A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!
BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
BBC
Track Cycling World Championships: GB's Ethan Hayter wins second successive omnium title
Great Britain's Ethan Hayter successfully defended his world omnium title on day four of the Track Cycling World Championships in France. The 24-year-old, who started the final points race top of the standings, ended on 146 points, 20 points clear of Benjamin Thomas of France. "There was more pressure coming...
Motorcycle rider Victor Steeman dies aged 22, saves five other people through organ donations
Dutch motorcycle rider Victor Steeman has died following injuries he suffered during a race in Portugal, the governing body of the sport, the Federacion Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), announced on Tuesday. He was 22.
Women’s teams will struggle to fill race rosters under new rules, teams fear
“That’s not getting the level of cycling higher,” a move to seven woman squads could put too much pressure on teams and riders
Cycling-Britain's Evans wins first world title in women's points race
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Neah Evans won her first world title in the women's points race on the final day of the track world championships in Saint Quentin-en-Yvelines, France on Sunday as the 32-year-old delivered a last-gasp attack in a frantic race.
Dan Martin: ‘Cycling is quite boring to watch. It has become prescriptive’
As he gets used to life in retirement, the Irish rider tells Donald McRae about the unhealthy demands of professional cycling
Comments / 0