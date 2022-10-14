ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!

BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy