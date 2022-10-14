Read full article on original website
Société Générale in France receives approval as digital asset services provider
Société Générale bank in France receives approval to run digital asset services provider?through its affiliate crypto division Forge.?It is now permitted to custody, sell and trade digital assets following the ruling by the French regulatory authority. The French financial regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF),...
Binance launched $500M loan fund to support crypto miners
Binance launched a $500M loan fund to support crypto miners. It will lend money to reputable, private Bitcoin miners. A $500 million lending operation was started by Binance Pool, a mining division of Binance, to aid the cryptocurrency mining sector. Despite low Bitcoin prices, rising energy costs, and higher mining difficulty than ever, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled this fund for Bitcoin miners.
Uniswap Secures New Funding of $165 Million
On October 13, the parent organization of the world’s largest decentralized exchange, Uniswap Labs looks to broaden its offerings by raising $165 million in a Series B funding round. To “bring web3 to everyone,” Uniswap’s Series B funding round was led by Polychain Capital, along with participation from a16z...
Tether lessens commercial paper reserves for USDT to zero
On October 13, Stablecoin issuer Tether announced that it has eliminated commercial papers from its USDT reserve, according to its latest reserve update. According to Thursday’s announcement Tether will invest more in U.S. Treasury Bills and short-term government-issued debt & has cut its commercial paper to zero. Tether said,...
Offchain Labs declared the purchase of Prysmatic Labs
On October 12, Off-chain Labs announced that the developer of the well-known Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum, has settled a deal to acquire Prysmatic Labs, one of the core software development teams responsible for upgrading, maintaining, and innovating the Ethereum network. The move implies a significant improvement for Arbitrum....
