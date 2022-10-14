ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Arbiter Online

Bullied out of Boise: Hank Bachmeier’s unlucky time at Boise State

Hank Bachmeier is leaving Boise State University. Multiple media outlets confirmed that senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier informed the Boise State football team about his intent to enter the transfer portal on Sept. 26. Head coach Andy Avalos declined a comment about Hank Bachmeier a week after the announcement. To say...
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Boise State Day at the College of Southern Idaho strengthens partnerships

Boise State University, the College of Southern Idaho and Magic Valley leaders renewed their shared commitment to educational access for students at Boise State Day, a signature community engagement event at College of Southern Idaho. Boise State Day connects locals and students to Boise State leaders and staff. Adriana Martinez-Saldana,...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week

Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
EAGLE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger

It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

9th annual Hoptober Freshtival is set for Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Brewing is hosting the 9th annual Hoptober Freshtival on Saturday. The event is focused on shining a light on beers brewed with fresh hops. Typically when harvesting hops, farmers will process and freeze them so they can be used throughout the entire year. Boise Brewing does something different to make a special beer though.
BOISE, ID
WGAU

Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
BOISE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat

An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
ADA COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating

When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove

BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Shocking Reasons For Albertsons Not To Merge With Kroger

Few businesses worldwide are synonymous with their city of origin as Boise's Albertsons Supermarkets and the city of Boise. Joe Albertson's dream has provided employment, charity, and indescribable benefits to Boise and beyond. It all appears to end if the federal government allows mammoth Kroger Foods to swallow our beloved Boise supermarket chain.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Did You Know It’s Illegal To Do This With Leaves in Boise?

One of the most beautiful parts of living in the City of Trees? There's no shortage of beautiful fall colors to soak in or capture photos of. Walking beneath an incredible canopy of red, gold, and orange leaves is the primary reason that we've been prioritizing strolling down the Greenbelt to walk to lunch instead of getting in the car and hitting a drive-through. It's a peaceful (and functional) way to break up the workday.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho 'Jane Doe' case from 2014 solved

TWIN FALLS — In a case that made headlines more than eight years ago, DNA evidence has revealed the body of a woman found in the Snake River below the Perrine Bridge to be that of a San Diego resident, police say. “Jane Doe” was identified last month as Cynthia Gunnerson (aka Sash Ergateage). The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?

In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
MERIDIAN, ID

