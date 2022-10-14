Share more about the significance of the interdisciplinary approach that weaves movement and exercises science principles. I am, by nature, a synthesizer and am interested in the connections between things. Having always been fascinated by the science of human movement, I decided to let myself explore the questions I had by looking outside of the system as opposed to seeking answers from an authority figure from within the tradition. And I like to practice and teach in a way that encourages curiosity and inquiry rather than dogma or orthodoxy.

WORKOUTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO