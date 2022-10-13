LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005861/en/ 57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care (Photo: Business Wire)

