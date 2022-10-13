Read full article on original website
Vox
Companies are being forced to reveal what a job pays. It’s a start.
You wouldn’t rent an apartment or even buy a pair of jeans online without knowing the price. Soon, many Americans won’t search for a job without knowing what it pays, either. A series of local and state laws, both newly adopted and soon to be in effect, will...
57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005861/en/ 57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care (Photo: Business Wire)
