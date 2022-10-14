ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Phillies NLCS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 8 KFMB

Watch the San Diego Padres celebrate after clinching NLDS

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 24 years, the San Diego Padres are advancing to the National League Championship Series. In front of a record, hometown crowd of 45,139 fans, the Friars eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, clinching the National League Division Series. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanNation Fastball

Game 4 of Dodgers-Padres NLDS Series Delayed, to Start at 10:07 ET

Game four of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will not start on time. A weather delay pushed back the start time of Saturday's final playoff game of the day. Game four, being played at Petco Park in San Diego, was originally scheduled to start at 9:37 p.m. ET. It will now start at 10:07 p.m. ET, according to the San Diego Padres official Twitter account.
