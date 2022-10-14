ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dbknews.com

Maryland volleyball showed its poise in upset win against Purdue

Anastasia Russ tips the ball over the net during Maryland volleyball's 3-1 loss to Nebraska Oct. 2, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland volleyball’s frustration was beginning to mount. Amid a 0-5 start to their conference campaign, the Terps struggled to pull away and win pivotal sets. “It’s definitely frustrating,”...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Frantic finish clinched Maryland field hockey a share of Big Ten regular season title

Bibi Donraadt during Maryland field hockey's 11-0 win over Georgetown on Oct. 11, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Leah Crouse scored early in the fourth quarter of Maryland field hockey’s contest against Rutgers to put the Terps on top, 2-1, with slightly more than 10 minutes to play. Maryland trailed for the majority of the game, but with two scores late in the third and early in the fourth, it found its first lead.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Trader Joe’s to open in College Park on Oct. 27

Trader Joe’s will open its College Park location on Oct. 27, according to an email from a company spokesperson. The 11,000 square foot store will be the 10th in Maryland and first in Prince George’s County. It will be located at 4429 Calvert Road near the College Park Shopping Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Colin Jost headlines UMD Homecoming Comedy Show alongside SNL castmates

Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live performs a set at SEE's Homecoming Comedy Show at Ritchie Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Jess Daninhirsch/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland kicked off this year’s homecoming by welcoming Saturday Night Live cast members Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez as openers for this year’s homecoming comedy show headliner, Colin Jost.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

UMD SGA members visit bars to encourage voter registration

Quentin Hoglund, a sophomore government and politics major, encouraging students to get registered to vote in front of Marathon Deli on Oct. 14, 2022. (Jordyn Salow/The Diamondback) Members of the University of Maryland SGA spent Friday and Saturday night at bars registering other students to vote. Scott Cronin, the Student...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

New program aims to make UMD ELMS more accessible

The University of Maryland is increasing efforts to make ELMS-Canvas more accessible through the use of Ally, a new program that can check the accessibility of an ELMS page and suggest ways of making them more accessible. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Ally, a new accessibility tool for ELMS, started its pilot...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Vegetarian students at UMD voice concerns about Yahentamitsi dining hall

Students get lunch from Yahentamitsi Dining Hall on Aug. 29, 2022. (Frances O'Connor/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland’s newest dining hall, Yahentamitsi, has presented challenges to vegetarian students with mislabeled food and scarce options. Eight years ago, Melanie Morford began her journey as a vegetarian. After almost a decade...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

College Park Academy celebrates new murals highlighting career paths

The College Park Academy celebrated the installation of new murals in the hallways of the school Friday. The murals seek to display the possibilities of academic and creative career fields. The charter school, located in the Discovery District, worked with design group Live.Create.Play. to create new murals on the walls...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

