Franciscan Health Cancer Munster using Illuccix
Patients outside of central Indiana now able to get a potential life-saving state-of the art prostate cancer scan… plus there’s a Fishers, Indiana health science connection. We have more in this week’s Business of Health.
Lean Kitchen Company Expanding to Valparaiso
The owners are also opening a new business called Well Fed Athletes
Valparaiso Events Celebrates Another Beautiful Autumn With Annual Fall Harvest Festival
Valparaiso Events held its annual Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, and to say it was a success would be an understatement. Hundreds of people came out to take part in the day of fun, and not a single person wore a frown. Parents and children alike had a great time painting mini pumpkins, getting their faces painted, and playing yard games all while sipping on some delicious apple cider--it was truly a day you didn’t want to miss.
Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility
The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
Snow possible in Chicago area, Northwest Indiana on Monday
CHICAGO - Prepare for winter weather: Chicago-area residents could see flurries on Monday, and lake effect snow and rain are possible in Northwest Indiana. The National Weather Service said that reduced visibility is possible, and wind gusts will be 30 to 35 miles per hour. The weather is expected to...
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital
LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
Missing inmate found in northwest Indiana correctional facility
UPDATE: After an “extensive search” the Indiana Dept. of Corrections said missing offender Dustin Lappin was found at 7:41 p.m. Friday. IDOC said he “never left the facility”. Original story below. WESTVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was reported missing inside a northwest Indiana jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, […]
Lake Station, Indiana house destroyed by apparent explosion
An explosion leveled a home in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon.
Water Break in Merrillville Halts Residents
Hi guys! I’m Jayla Parks, I love all things digital and I’m one of the managing editors this year. This is my second year of LCTV, and I am stoked...
Indiana elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’
Police said the teacher told one of her students that she "has a list" and that the fifth grader was on the bottom of it.
Portage proposes $66 million budget for 2023
Portage officials say they're thinking outside the box, when it comes to the city budget. The proposed 2023 budget totals just over $66.1 million, including a general fund of $24 million. Deb Podgorski chairs the city council's budget committee. "Budget committee had two full days with all of the department...
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
Honey Berry Cafe plans 2023 opening in Bakers Square building
LANSING, Ill. (October 11, 2022) – 3545 Ridge Road has sat vacant since Bakers Square abruptly shuttered in January of 2020. Now, Honey Berry Cafe is making plans to rehab the building and open in the spring of 2023. Honey Berry Cafe. With 10 locations nationwide, including five in...
2 NW Indiana Counties Under Winter Weather Advisory, Up to 3 Inches of Snow Possible
Two Chicago-area counties are under a winter weather advisory Monday warning of the potential for up to 3 inches of snow. Porter and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana are under the advisory from 6 p.m. Monday through 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say a period...
Merrillville Council votes 4-3 to close town court
The Merrillville Town Council narrowly voted this week to close the town court, but a number of questions remain. In a four-to-three vote, council members passed an ordinance to start transferring the caseload to the Lake Superior Court system, without setting a specific closure date. Council President Rick Bella blamed...
Classroom Poster Raises Concerns at School Board Meeting
At the Sept. 19 School Board Meeting in the high school’s LGI Room, Dyer resident Cherie True voiced her concerns about a sign in a classroom at the high school. The sign read “In this classroom we believe: Science is real, Black Lives Matter, Love is Love, Feminism is for everyone, Humans are not illegal, Kindness is everything.” She would not disclose the classroom or the subject where the poster was found.
East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was charged Friday after telling a 5th grader earlier this week that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus...
Video: From plain to perfection – decorating fall desserts at Calumet Bakery
LANSING, Ill. (October 14, 2022) – The fall season is in full swing at Calumet Bakery, as pumpkins, leaves, skulls, and other Halloween and Day of the Dead desserts stock the trays behind the glass. But before the treats make their way to the front of the store, they must be decorated to perfection in the kitchen, which is where The Lansing Journal joined 20-year decorating veteran Lucy:
