LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Hollywood movie star will be among those who will testify at Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial in Los Angeles. A judge has ruled that Mel Gibson can tell a jury what he learned from a woman who says the Hollywood mogul assaulted her. Gibson is by far the best known witness on the list of those expected to take the stand in the trial. Earlier this month, it was disclosed that Jennifer Newsom, wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, would testify that she was one of Weinstein's victims. Jury selection in the case resumes today.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO