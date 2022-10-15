Nets vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 112, Minnesota Timberwolves 102 (Final)

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash: "I think you could feel us improving, turning a little bit of a corner. I I feel really good about the group's energy right now. They're playing hard, they're playing together."

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Five biggest takeaways from #Nets' preseason

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert when asked about this team needing to individually sacrifice for the greater goal of winning:

"There is no great thing that won't come without sacrifice."

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert on Karl-Anthony Towns:

"What I love about Karl is that he really wants to see people around him have fun and people around him win. As a star player in this league, it's a great threat, and I think it's a trait winning players have."

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns spoke postgame about how Rudy Gobert was underutilized offensively in Utah, and about how he can help unlock that in Gobert’s game.

Gobert also explained postgame how he can help unlock Towns as a defender. pic.twitter.com/4AcClbJEhb – 12:24 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Is it just about championships for you at this point of your career?

Is it just about championships for you at this point of your career?

Rudy Gobert: "Oh definitely… Whatever I do, especially when I step on the court, it's always about winning. Everything I do is to sacrifice for my team to win. And to me, that's the fun, that's the process."

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

D’Angelo Russell on tonight’s game:

D'Angelo Russell on tonight's game:

"It's a foreign feeling, running into each other. It just looks how it's supposed to look honestly. We'll look back on this very first time we played and we'll laugh at it."

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Gobert: "I didn't come here to have another good year and lose in the first, second round of the playoffs. Tim didn't bring me here to do that. He brought me in to have these guys get to that championship level, myself get to that championship level."

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert when asked about the ways he’d like to be used in Minnesota:

Rudy Gobert when asked about the ways he'd like to be used in Minnesota:

"If teams are gonna play small, we should punish them inside. And if teams are going to play big, we can put them even more in pick and roll — and we've got great guards that can attack and create."

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wolves signing Luka Garza to a Two-Way means that either A.J. Lawson or Eric Paschall is being waived.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing center Luka Garza to a two-way NBA contract. Garza had a strong preseason, averaging 7.3 points on 66.7 percent from 3-point land.

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Since I was poking around the all-time points leaderboard: if Kevin Durant scores as many points as last year (1,643 in 55 games played), he ends the 2022-23 season #12 all-time in scoring, a few hundred outside the top ten.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

My hot takes on the Nets preseason: Last two games looked better than the first. Going to take time for this team to look their best given their layoffs of Simmons, Curry & Harris. They have a tough stretch early. Let's see what they got. TJ Warren waiting in the wings is scary.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Nets 112, Wolves 102.

Nets 112, Wolves 102.

Wolves predictably jagged in the debut of KAT-Gobert. Might take some time to work out the kinks.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

some weird stuff going on with nets-wolves box scores @espn @NBA – 10:24 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch has repeatedly said through training camp that the offense will likely be "clunky" the first few times we see the Towns-Gobert combination. And the first look tonight definitely was. The next four days of practice are going to be very important before the opener.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

That's it for KD and Kyrie — KD finishes with 20 points and six assists in 31 minutes. Kyrie finishes with 26 points and four assists in 30 minutes. They both look they are ready to roll. Nets finish with two solid performances in a row to close the preseason.

StatMuse @statmuse

Ben Simmons tonight:

2 PTS

6 AST

Fouled out in 13 minutes. pic.twitter.com/gMlyUR9GPh – 10:09 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Via @ESPNStatsInfo: “Simmons has never fouled out that fast in his regular season or playoff career.”

Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell actually fouled out in just 12 minutes during a game earlier this preseason against the Nets.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Wolves doing quite a bit of posting up Rudy Gobert against smaller players with mixed results. I think it's reasonable to try to see if it can work because it would be an important element in the playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Little glimmers of chemistry starting to emerge on what has been a sluggish night. KAT with a no-look to Gobert for the layup being one of them.

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

For as rough and choppy as it's looked at times tonight, that last play was a nice one. Towns drives to the basket and finds Gobert for an and-1.

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the wolves might've just had a 12-pass possession end with anthony edwards nailing a corner three.

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Anthony Edwards blocked a Kevin Durant turnaround.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Anthony Edwards blocks KD's postup jumper. Not a lot of guys who can stay in front of Ja Morant like he did in the playoffs and do that to KD.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wow. KD just tried a turnaround jumper on Edwards and Edwards swatted it. Don'ts see that very often.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons fouls out with 10:26 left in the third. His preseason is done.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Ben Simmons just fouled out. Nash was chuckling as he came to the bench. Simmons is in disbelief that he got called for that last one.

He finishes with two points, two rebounds and six assists in 13 minutes.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

The Nets lead by 16 at halftime. Wolves are a work in progress. Luckily for them lot of tank teams and home games early in the schedule to get their feet under them.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

A lot of smiles on the floor right now for the Nets. They are rolling offensively. KD and Kyrie each have 17 points at halftime. The ball is moving the way Nash wants — and they've done it all with Simmons in foul trouble — and without Curry and Harris.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Biggest pop of the night: Gobert backs KD down and dunks.

Wolves 2-12 from 3 though. Still down double digits. – 9:07 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

rudy gobert just put kevin durant in the basket with a post-up. interesting.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards just upped it

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Been saying it for a while, but I really don't think people give KD enough credit for his passing ability.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie makes some of these layups look impossible

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons just picked up his fifth personal foul, and we're not even to halftime yet.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Somehow Ben Simmons has 5 fouls in 11 minutes

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Ben Simmons just picked up his 5th foul in 11 minutes. Don't think I've ever seen that in a preseason game.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Three straight plays from Ben Simmons lead to baskets:

– running hook shot

– halfcourt alley oop to Nic Claxton

– drive and kick to Kieff for corner 3 – 8:43 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Yuta Watanabe is guarding Anthony Edwards…

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Ben Simmons checking out late in the 1st quarter so he gets some time with the reserves early in the 2nd.

Nash had a similar rotation style with James Harden. – 8:34 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets have so many weapons on offense

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves have used Rudy Gobert as a screener in pick and roll a shockingly low amount in preseason.

Finch has talked about wanting to use Gobert in DHOs and in post ups more than he did in Utah — and they definitely are. But come regular season, feels like that has to change. – 8:29 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Kevin Durant: Really good.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The ball is moving around nicely again for the Nets. You can see the chemistry developing a little more each night. Royce O'Neale has missed two open threes — but offensively, it remains scary to think how much space there will be when Harris and Curry are healthy.

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Touchdown Nets. Ben to Kyrie.

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

FIrst point of the Gobert-Towns partnership comes 3:15 into the game and the crowd can finally sit

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

KAT "guarding" Ben Simmons early here in his first shift with Gobert. Don't have to worry about closing out on him.

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

The plan is to keep one of Towns and Gobert on the floor at all times during the season but tonight, Finch wants them to play as many minutes together as possible, so no staggering them tonight.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets lineup for tonight's preseason finale at Minnesota: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O'Neale and Claxton for the third straight game.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Tonight’s starters vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves:

🔹 @Ben Simmons

🔹 @Kyrie Irving

🔹 @Kevin Durant

🔹 @Royce O’Neale

🔹 @Nic Claxton – 7:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

As expected: KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons will each be around the 30-minute mark tonight against the Timberwolves

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch said pregame that they will try to play KAT and Gobert together a lot tonight even though the plan during the season is to stagger those two.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

In more unsurprising Wolves news: the team will be exercising the 4th-year options for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Two building blocks poised for big seasons in Minnesota.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets have requested waivers on forward Donovan Williams.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets are waiving Donovan Williams. He's another one I expect to see in LI.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ben Simmons on return to Philadelphia: 'I can't wait to go there'

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets have requested waivers on forward Donovan Williams, per team.

Williams more than likely heading to Long Island. – 4:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Brooklyn Nets announced they have waived Donovan Williams.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Minnesota Timberwolves Preseason Stock Report Update

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Had an enjoyable 30+ minute conversation about the #Timberwolves with @Brian Windhorst. He was here earlier this month to spend time with the Wolves and liked what he saw. Here’s a snippet of our chat, with all of it on a future ‘Scoop’ podcast: pic.twitter.com/Hn1kSfulod – 2:44 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ben Simmons says he doesn't talk to Joel Embiid: We never really spoke

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

I'm excited to announce that I have joined the Iowa Wolves, G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, as a Basketball Operations Associate. I will be stepping away from covering the NBA, G League and basketball overseas. Thanks so much to everyone who has followed along!