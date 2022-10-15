Nets vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 112, Minnesota Timberwolves 102 (Final)
Steve Nash: “I think you could feel us improving, turning a little bit of a corner. I I feel really good about the group’s energy right now. They’re playing hard, they’re playing together.” #Nets nypost.com/2022/10/15/fiv… via @nypostsports – 1:19 AM
Five biggest takeaways from #Nets‘ preseason nypost.com/2022/10/15/fiv… via @nypostsports – 12:43 AM
Rudy Gobert when asked about this team needing to individually sacrifice for the greater goal of winning:
“There is no great thing that won’t come without sacrifice.” pic.twitter.com/5w3M2eNDuk – 12:30 AM
Rudy Gobert on Karl-Anthony Towns:
“What I love about Karl is that he really wants to see people around him have fun and people around him win. As a star player in this league, it’s a great threat, and I think it’s a trait winning players have.” – 12:25 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns spoke postgame about how Rudy Gobert was underutilized offensively in Utah, and about how he can help unlock that in Gobert’s game.
Gobert also explained postgame how he can help unlock Towns as a defender. pic.twitter.com/4AcClbJEhb – 12:24 AM
Is it just about championships for you at this point of your career?
Rudy Gobert: “Oh definitely… Whatever I do, especially when I step on the court, it’s always about winning. Everything I do is to sacrifice for my team to win. And to me, that’s the fun, that’s the process.” – 12:19 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell on tonight’s game:
“It’s a foreign feeling, running into each other. It just looks how it’s supposed to look honestly. We’ll look back on this very first time we played and we’ll laugh at it.” – 12:01 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert: “I didn’t come here to have another good year and lose in the first, second round of the playoffs. Tim didn’t bring me here to do that. He brought me in to have these guys get to that championship level, myself get to that championship level.” – 12:00 AM
Rudy Gobert when asked about the ways he’d like to be used in Minnesota:
“If teams are gonna play small, we should punish them inside. And if teams are going to play big, we can put them even more in pick and roll — and we’ve got great guards that can attack and create.” – 11:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
gg @Brooklyn Nets 🤝 pic.twitter.com/fj6k3jBoCs – 11:22 PM
Wolves signing Luka Garza to a Two-Way means that either A.J. Lawson or Eric Paschall is being waived. – 11:21 PM
That’s a wrap on the preseason ✅ pic.twitter.com/4UFEGZLU4V – 11:20 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing center Luka Garza to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garza had a strong preseason, averaging 7.3 points on 66.7 percent from 3-point land. – 11:17 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe goes airborne. pic.twitter.com/NiKMsYo4Cg – 11:14 PM
Since I was poking around the all-time points leaderboard: if Kevin Durant scores as many points as last year (1,643 in 55 games played), he ends the 2022-23 season #12 all-time in scoring, a few hundred outside the top ten. stathead.com/tiny/q2L4Z – 11:10 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Fan Fest starts with an alleyoop dunk by Sharpe (zero defense) and then a steal and dunk from Johnson. – 10:38 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Johnson, Sharpe, Winslow, Little and Eubanks
vs.
Lillard, Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Brown.
That doesn’t seem fair. – 10:37 PM
See you Wednesday, #NetsWorld! pic.twitter.com/ydvtWZncUq – 10:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
next up: regular season pic.twitter.com/wN8HpgEg08 – 10:35 PM
My hot takes on the Nets preseason: Last two games looked better than the first. Going to take time for this team to look their best given their layoffs of Simmons, Curry & Harris. They have a tough stretch early. Let’s see what they got. TJ Warren waiting in the wings is scary. – 10:32 PM
Final: Pelicans 120, Hawks 111
Ingram 19 pts & 3 assts
Valanciunas 16 pts, 11 rebs & 7 assts
Marshall 13 pts
Jones 12 pts
Nance 10 pts & 10 rebs
Pels end the preseason with a win. The next time they take the floor will be in the regular season opener against Brooklyn. – 10:27 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nets 112, Wolves 102.
Wolves predictably jagged in the debut of KAT-Gobert. Might take some time to work out the kinks. – 10:27 PM
That’ll do it for preseason. Pelicans open the season Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
If you’re excited be sure to subscribe to Locked On Pelicans for free podcasts 5 days a week. Gonna be a fun year.
youtube.com/c/lockedonpeli… – 10:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
some weird stuff going on with nets-wolves box scores @espn @NBA – 10:24 PM
Chris Finch has repeatedly said through training camp that the offense will likely be “clunky” the first few times we see the Towns-Gobert combination. And the first look tonight definitely was. The next four days of practice are going to be very important before the opener. – 10:23 PM
That’s it for KD and Kyrie — KD finishes with 20 points and six assists in 31 minutes. Kyrie finishes with 26 points and four assists in 30 minutes. They both look they are ready to roll. Nets finish with two solid performances in a row to close the preseason. – 10:21 PM
Ben Simmons tonight:
2 PTS
6 AST
Fouled out in 13 minutes. pic.twitter.com/gMlyUR9GPh – 10:09 PM
Via @ESPNStatsInfo: “Simmons has never fouled out that fast in his regular season or playoff career.”
Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell actually fouled out in just 12 minutes during a game earlier this preseason against the Nets. – 9:59 PM
Wolves doing quite a bit of posting up Rudy Gobert against smaller players with mixed results. I think it’s reasonable to try to see if it can work because it would be an important element in the playoffs. – 9:58 PM
A familiar face in Minnesota.
👋 @Grady pic.twitter.com/shVHWovdKU – 9:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Little glimmers of chemistry starting to emerge on what has been a sluggish night. KAT with a no-look to Gobert for the layup being one of them. – 9:49 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
For as rough and choppy as it’s looked at times tonight, that last play was a nice one. Towns drives to the basket and finds Gobert for an and-1. – 9:49 PM
the wolves might’ve just had a 12-pass possession end with anthony edwards nailing a corner three. – 9:47 PM
Anthony Edwards blocked a Kevin Durant turnaround. pic.twitter.com/nLuZgO41Q3 – 9:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
𝘥𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 pic.twitter.com/6RHuDrmTBR – 9:39 PM
Anthony Edwards blocks KD’s postup jumper. Not a lot of guys who can stay in front of Ja Morant like he did in the playoffs and do that to KD. – 9:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wow. KD just tried a turnaround jumper on Edwards and Edwards swatted it. Don’ts see that very often. – 9:36 PM
Ben Simmons fouls out with 10:26 left in the third. His preseason is done. #Nets – 9:35 PM
Ben Simmons just fouled out. Nash was chuckling as he came to the bench. Simmons is in disbelief that he got called for that last one.
He finishes with two points, two rebounds and six assists in 13 minutes. – 9:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs drop their final preseason game to the Orlando Magic.
E. Mobley: 17 min, 8 points 1-4 shooting
Okoro: 24 min, 17 pts, 6-7 shooting
LeVert: 27 min, 15 pts, 5-12 shooting
They count for real starting Wednesday, and Okoro has made the conversation for the starting SF real. – 9:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
24 minutes until the regular season. pic.twitter.com/gSwEjzhCwR – 9:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
this post belongs to Rudy. 💪 pic.twitter.com/duHAsN2vb1 – 9:25 PM
Watching THEM get buckets >>> pic.twitter.com/IoczoenXWb – 9:21 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Nets lead by 16 at halftime. Wolves are a work in progress. Luckily for them lot of tank teams and home games early in the schedule to get their feet under them. – 9:13 PM
A lot of smiles on the floor right now for the Nets. They are rolling offensively. KD and Kyrie each have 17 points at halftime. The ball is moving the way Nash wants — and they’ve done it all with Simmons in foul trouble — and without Curry and Harris. – 9:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Biggest pop of the night: Gobert backs KD down and dunks.
Wolves 2-12 from 3 though. Still down double digits. – 9:07 PM
rudy gobert just put kevin durant in the basket with a post-up. interesting. – 9:07 PM
60 min ’til tip
@DWS_Group | #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/SYGXb0njjt – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards just upped it – 8:59 PM
Been saying it for a while, but I really don’t think people give KD enough credit for his passing ability. – 8:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie makes some of these layups look impossible – 8:54 PM
Ben Simmons just picked up his fifth personal foul, and we’re not even to halftime yet. #Nets #Timberwolves – 8:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Somehow Ben Simmons has 5 fouls in 11 minutes 😂 – 8:51 PM
Ben Simmons just picked up his 5th foul in 11 minutes. Don’t think I’ve ever seen that in a preseason game. – 8:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Three straight plays from Ben Simmons lead to baskets:
– running hook shot
– halfcourt alley oop to Nic Claxton
– drive and kick to Kieff for corner 3 – 8:43 PM
Yuta Watanabe is guarding Anthony Edwards… – 8:34 PM
Ben Simmons checking out late in the 1st quarter so he gets some time with the reserves early in the 2nd.
Nash had a similar rotation style with James Harden. – 8:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have so many weapons on offense – 8:33 PM
The Wolves have used Rudy Gobert as a screener in pick and roll a shockingly low amount in preseason.
Finch has talked about wanting to use Gobert in DHOs and in post ups more than he did in Utah — and they definitely are. But come regular season, feels like that has to change. – 8:29 PM
Legacy Project is well under way! 🙌 Thanks to @PotionsPixels, @Kai Jones & a group of students in the Grier Heights workforce development program learned to perform Telecom wiring yesterday.
@Lowes | 🐝 pic.twitter.com/BUBkx3ypiL – 8:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kevin Durant: Really good. – 8:24 PM
The ball is moving around nicely again for the Nets. You can see the chemistry developing a little more each night. Royce O’Neale has missed two open threes — but offensively, it remains scary to think how much space there will be when Harris and Curry are healthy. – 8:18 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Touchdown Nets. Ben to Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/q01PUSWuZO – 8:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
FIrst point of the Gobert-Towns partnership comes 3:15 into the game and the crowd can finally sit – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
KAT “guarding” Ben Simmons early here in his first shift with Gobert. Don’t have to worry about closing out on him. – 8:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The plan is to keep one of Towns and Gobert on the floor at all times during the season but tonight, Finch wants them to play as many minutes together as possible, so no staggering them tonight. – 8:11 PM
Friday night hoops 🏀 pic.twitter.com/lsrNY7OHlF – 7:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/IJ0ebU4gvb – 7:53 PM
What it’s all about pic.twitter.com/yoKWaMak6l – 7:45 PM
The #Nets lineup for tonight’s preseason finale at Minnesota: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton for the third straight game. – 7:34 PM
Tonight’s starters vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves:
🔹 @Nic Claxton – 7:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As expected: KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons will each be around the 30-minute mark tonight against the Timberwolves per @Nick Friedell #Nets – 7:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
he cold. just like the weather. pic.twitter.com/DuezMdiFxF – 7:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
feels good to be back home. pic.twitter.com/2OOh0Lzt8x – 6:45 PM
Chris Finch said pregame that they will try to play KAT and Gobert together a lot tonight even though the plan during the season is to stagger those two. – 6:27 PM
Friday grind. pic.twitter.com/hw67UoIDvM – 6:13 PM
Casual Friday pic.twitter.com/O968IJWZrk – 6:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
cause it get cold like Minnesota 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WyoJ5AwdO2 – 5:53 PM
“Another preseason has come and gone for the Charlotte Hornets and there are plenty of takeaways to be had, including what’s been going well and what still needs to be further addressed.” 💪🏽
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
In more unsurprising Wolves news: the team will be exercising the 4th-year options for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Two building blocks poised for big seasons in Minnesota. – 4:56 PM
The #Nets have requested waivers on forward Donovan Williams. – 4:48 PM
Nets are waiving Donovan Williams. He’s another one I expect to see in LI. – 4:46 PM
Ben Simmons on return to Philadelphia: ‘I can’t wait to go there’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/ben… – 4:32 PM
The Nets have requested waivers on forward Donovan Williams, per team.
Williams more than likely heading to Long Island. – 4:30 PM
The Brooklyn Nets announced they have waived Donovan Williams. – 4:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves Preseason Stock Report Update canishoopus.com/2022/10/14/234… – 4:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“I don’t feel any pressure. Like I can’t wait to win games.” pic.twitter.com/ueluAEzTQm – 4:10 PM
OFFICIAL: We have waived Anthony Duruji and Jaylen Sims.
🔗: https://t.co/buetKVgEK7 pic.twitter.com/vyxPes5FQK – 3:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
here’s a pic of Luka smiling for y’all.
HAPPY GAMEDAY 😊 pic.twitter.com/60AEAHCH42 – 2:47 PM
Had an enjoyable 30+ minute conversation about the #Timberwolves with @Brian Windhorst. He was here earlier this month to spend time with the Wolves and liked what he saw. Here’s a snippet of our chat, with all of it on a future ‘Scoop’ podcast: pic.twitter.com/Hn1kSfulod – 2:44 PM
As he gets ready for his first season in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons spoke with @Nick Friedell about his doubters, his mental health and more: https://t.co/9MNBHkFZlC pic.twitter.com/CufANN9o7O – 2:38 PM
Ben Simmons says he doesn’t talk to Joel Embiid: We never really spoke sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 2:27 PM
I’m excited to announce that I have joined the Iowa Wolves, G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, as a Basketball Operations Associate. I will be stepping away from covering the NBA, G League and basketball overseas. Thanks so much to everyone who has followed along! – 2:13 PM
