New York City, NY

Wizards vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHXbn_0iZiR1zv00

The Washington Wizards (1-3) play against the New York Knicks (1-1) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022

Washington Wizards 89, New York Knicks 105 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Grimes excited to make season debut for Knicks

Grimes who has been hampered by injuries, but hopes to challenge Evan Fournier for a starting job, was scoreless in 15 minutes. newsday.com/sports/basketb…11:50 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

I’m amused by the fact that Bruce Brown Jr. (11) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) are wearing the same jersey numbers as the players they’re replacing in Denver. Glance up quickly and it’s like Monte Morris put on a headband (and Will Barton still has one). – 11:39 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

3️⃣ takeaways from tonight’s game against the Knicks ahead of Wednesday’s season opener ⬇️ – 11:04 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Wednesday can’t come soon enough.

Good night, Knicks fam. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/kDodaJurk911:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l1yWG_0iZiR1zv00

Fred Katz @FredKatz

A reporter asked Mitchell Robinson after the game about having a pure point guard now after Alec Burks played the point last year. He hesitated, thought it over, then wagged his finger at the reporter and responded, as if he were a disappointed father, with “That’s rude.” – 10:57 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal said he felt good playing for 30 mins tonight coming off of what he said was strep throat. He’s still feeling some light lingering symptoms as he gets back to full health but said he was ok wind-wise. – 10:37 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija went through a pretty intense 25 minute pre-game workout with Joe Ajike before Wizards-Knicks where he was serenaded by his fans. pic.twitter.com/Q4dk8VUCb410:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujFM2_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMspj_0iZiR1zv00

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura closed the preseason with a big night in New York, but the Wizards were roughed up by the Knicks and finished 1-3 in their exhibition schedule.

5 takeaways: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…10:29 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Asked Wes Unseld Jr. if Rui Hachimura – the Wiz’s undisputed most improved player rn – will continue coming off the bench. Unseld declined to answer. – 10:14 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Better together 🤝

2️⃣3️⃣ 20 PTS | 12 RB | 2 BLK | 2 STL

1️⃣1️⃣ 27 PTS | 5 AST | 4 RB

9️⃣ 19 PTS | 12 RB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/d91Kg4xjCZ10:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32veE2_0iZiR1zv00

StatMuse @statmuse

Jalen Brunson tonight:

27 PTS

4 REB

5 AST

On 62.5 FG%. pic.twitter.com/Qqlhu9bewG10:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjhCC_0iZiR1zv00

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Wizards lose their final preseason game, 105-89 to the Knicks.

Hachimura: 20p 8r off the bench

Beal: 16p (6-13 fg) in 30 mins

Morris: 10p 4a – 10:03 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Onto the real thing. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Z5wpcJwkMN10:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Vta1_0iZiR1zv00

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards drop the preseason finale to the New York Knicks 105-89.

• Rui Hachimura led the team with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 27. – 9:58 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

that’s a wrap on preseason.

#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/8dTVW70f1C9:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0YS2_0iZiR1zv00

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Knicks 105, Wizards 89.

Knicks close the preseason 3-1.

The Knicks play in Memphis in the regular-season opener.

• Robinson 20 & 12

• Barrett 19 & 12

• Brunson 27-4-5 – 9:55 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards close the preseason 1-3 with a loss to the Knicks. Up next is the regular season opener, on Wednesday at the Pacers. – 9:55 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

KNICKS WIN!!! – 9:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFDMo_0iZiR1zv00

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Looked like Obi Toppin turned his ankle, possibly on a fan on the sideline. He left the team bench. – 9:45 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Knicks go back to their top starters with 5 1/2 minutes left and a 14-point lead in their last preseason game. Finish strong, I guess. – 9:41 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Obi Toppin is limping – but still o the floor.. looks like left ankle. – 9:39 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura caught fire in the first half, so the Knicks overloaded on him, including with a triple-team on one play. USA Today snapped a great photo of it. pic.twitter.com/5DjdDfPWgL9:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ahama_0iZiR1zv00

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Thibodeau with the mid-fourth quarter, up 15, challenge of a foul call against Derrick Rose — took a shot to the face and the call is overturned. – 9:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YEMd_0iZiR1zv00

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

12 minutes left of preseason.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/vMa7ONDVhh9:26 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WMvD_0iZiR1zv00

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Chef Brunson is cooking through 3 quarters ♨️

📊 27 PTS | 4 RB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/mO6PiOc8q49:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmgHS_0iZiR1zv00

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jalen Brunson put together as good a preseason as you could hope for. – 9:24 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

D333LON WRIGHT.

3 from deep in Q3 for @Delon Wright 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/xYd13zqIW89:23 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdqfD_0iZiR1zv00

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Delon Wright has a chance to be a good pickup for Washington, especially if he continues to sink open 3s and play the defense he’s capable of playing. – 9:22 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Sign No. 536 that you are a very strange Knicks beat writer:

Your phone just autocorrected “RJ” to “Taj.” – 9:20 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

TyTy Washington got hit in the face and immediately headed to the lockerroom. – 9:19 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Something the Washington Wizards have shown an eagerness to do this preseason is pass. They’ve been an unselfish team, but the stats don’t show it because of their shooting. – 9:16 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

GAFF 🤯

#DCAboveAll x @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/l7cqFTFXgK9:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3C5W_0iZiR1zv00

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Will Barton said over the summer the Wizards player he was most excited to play with was Daniel Gafford because he wanted to set him up for dunks. Just like this. pic.twitter.com/PJssW8GQzc9:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGBZA_0iZiR1zv00

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Seems like Mitchell Robinson is ready for the regular season. He has 15 points, eight offensive rebounds (9 overall), two blocks and two steals in 22 minutes tonight vs WAS. Midway through the third quarter, Knicks have outscored WAS by 28 when Robinson is on the floor. – 9:12 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Still eight minutes to go. Looks like time for the Vipers’ Trevor Hudgins/TyTy Washington backcourt after the Pacers coaches challenge. I won’t comment on coaches challenges in the last quarter of the preseason. Porter, Green combine for 55. – 9:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uvd22_0iZiR1zv00

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Alright, the Knicks just pulled out Bing Bong and it’s all going to go wrong now. – 9:04 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

19-0 on second chance points so far…

Mitch is putting in WORK 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/yER5gSQW0S8:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyvW0_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zktQu_0iZiR1zv00

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets with a lineup of Christopher, Garuba, Fernando, Washington and Martin. In case someone forgot this is still the preseason. – 8:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau went with Cam Reddish off the bench over Quentin Grimes in the first quarter. We have a good idea why now that the half has ended. Grimes got all of his minutes with the starters to close the second quarter. Clearly, Thibs wanted to take a look at that lineup. – 8:48 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

📊 @Rui Hachimura at the half:

▪️ 15 PTS

▪️ 5-6 FG

▪️ 5 REB pic.twitter.com/tyV3guOIo68:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBlFK_0iZiR1zv00

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Halftime at MSG.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Jcbfe92HZk8:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8kKj_0iZiR1zv00

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

coast-to-coast for @BigGameTae 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ln3cGus7L28:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyTjL_0iZiR1zv00

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

TyTy Washington and Bruno Fernando check in with Rockets lead down to 14. Will be interesting to see them run pick-and-roll, as Washington and Willie Cauley-Stein likely will be for RGV. – 8:41 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

SLAM IT DOWN MITCH 🔥

@Quentin Grimes ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/g3ESvyrKIS8:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUCRy_0iZiR1zv00

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

DG w the denial ✋

#DCAboveAll x @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/5IwLReuEMT8:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNMzX_0iZiR1zv00

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

This pass from Bradley Beal to Rui Hachimura👀. Hachimura’s got 15 pts already, he’s been hot. pic.twitter.com/h6be4kicWv8:28 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcbBd_0iZiR1zv00

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Always liked Delon Wright. Never quite sure why he bounced around so much. Wonder if he should start. – 8:26 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

One takeaway from the Wizards’ preseason: Rui Hachimura is running the floor well and looks more agile than he looked last season. – 8:23 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320EZq_0iZiR1zv00

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jalen Brunson’s mere presence on the floor draws attention away from others and makes it feel like the Knicks are playing with NBA Jam spacing, compared to the Taco Bell clogged toilet we’re used to. When you’re down bad for this long you learn to appreciate the little things. – 8:20 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks second unit is struggling again.

This time it’s with Derrick Rose at point guard. – 8:19 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

The hype around Rui Hachimura during the off-season was real, he’s staying aggressive and is headed for a big contract season. – 8:17 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

After 1.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/9GMi2PxmkI8:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jn1Ts_0iZiR1zv00

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Tough buckets from @Rui Hachimura 👀 pic.twitter.com/lRKhabJsxR8:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KvQQ_0iZiR1zv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIdbu_0iZiR1zv00

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks are winning by double digits and for some reason my only tweets have been about Taj Gibson and yet I don’t feel like I’m overdoing it. – 8:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Taj Gibson just stripped Derrick Rose and led a fast break. End the preseason here. – 8:08 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Taj Gibson strips Derrick Rose and now I’ve seen it all. – 8:08 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Cam Reddish in with Quickley, Rose, Toppin and Hartenstein — still no Grimes yet. – 8:06 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Interesting that Cam Reddish enters the game before Quentin Grimes – 8:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366HkH_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bv5lF_0iZiR1zv00

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Not the start the Wizards would prefer in their final dress rehearsal before the regular season. Knicks lead 23-5, have 10 more FGAs thanks to off rebs and Wiz TOs. – 7:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7IfT_0iZiR1zv00

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Lots of Deni Avdija fans at MSG

As Avdija joked, New York is his city pic.twitter.com/ibUDqDDYrn7:57 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbzIr_0iZiR1zv00

Steve Popper @StevePopper

It’s 23-5 Knicks over Washington and Taj Gibson is on to stop the bleeding for the Wizards. – 7:56 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

RJ Barrett is 10-of-20 (50%) from three-point territory this preseason.

Revamped stroke looks pure – 7:55 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks are winning by a lot – 7:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbyHg_0iZiR1zv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rg6Jt_0iZiR1zv00

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Not a good beginning for Daniel Gafford tonight. Mitchell Robinson outfought him twice for offensive rebounds on the same trip down the floor, ultimately leading to a corner 3 for the Knicks. – 7:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38E3G1_0iZiR1zv00

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Wes Unseld Jr. said that he had dinner with Tom Thibodeau over the summer and Thibs “went on and on” raving about Taj Gibson. “Everything he said is completely accurate,” Unseld said. I asked if Thibs has asked for Taj back yet.

“No yet,” Unseld said. “But I’m sure he will.” – 7:41 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Starters:

Jalen Brunson

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 7:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgQca_0iZiR1zv00

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

The thrills and regrets: Kristaps Porzingis reflects on his time with the Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…7:33 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Last hoops of preseason.

Tipoff 🔜 pic.twitter.com/iNohNJhXag7:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1t5v_0iZiR1zv00

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks can keep only two of the following players:

Jalen Harris, DaQuan Jeffries, Svi Mykhailuk, Ryan Arcidiacono, James Akinjo.

Guessing Arcidiacono gets a spot.

Thibodeau wouldn’t say, though:

“Once we get through (preseason), then we’ll think about all that stuff.” – 7:14 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Moments like this 🌹 pic.twitter.com/dlpkU31aKo7:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FP1l4_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTvYG_0iZiR1zv00

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards announce starters vs. NYK: Morris, Beal, Barton, Kuzma, Gafford

That could be the lineup opening night with Porzingis instead of Gafford at C. – 7:07 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

First 5️⃣ from The Garden.

Tap in on @NBCSWashington 📺 pic.twitter.com/iBMDM1EwPH7:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIA1v_0iZiR1zv00

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Deuce. pic.twitter.com/GyhR0pS8LO6:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRt1z_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DL3gT_0iZiR1zv00

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

3️⃣ @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/SxOPyz2WQV6:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EG3MA_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CGn7_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W71GN_0iZiR1zv00

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Deni Avdija (left groin strain), Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain), Vernon Carey Jr. (concussion protocol) and Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain) are out tonight vs. New York. – 6:38 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Friday fits 📸 pic.twitter.com/IVqaqhdKOQ6:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OW0x_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068Mld_0iZiR1zv00

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) and Deni Avdija (left groin strain) are both OUT tonight for the Wizards’ final preseason game, at NYK.

Bradley Beal, who said he had strep throat this week and missed the last 2 preseason games, will play but maybe at not full mins. – 6:04 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

📍 Madison Square Garden

#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/klyS3Psq7d5:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mk7aS_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4r0e_0iZiR1zv00

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Same starters for Knicks tonight in their preseason finale: RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. – 5:53 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters, per Thibs:

Jalen Brunson

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 5:53 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Pini Gershon criticized Washington Wizards for misusing Deni Avdija in their system 👀 pic.twitter.com/mUdTDe02ac5:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIj46_0iZiR1zv00

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Quentin Grimes (left foot soreness) will play tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:49 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Quentin Grimes is available tonight for his preseason debut – 5:49 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Waiting for official word from Thibodeau but expect Grimes to play tonight in Knicks final preseason game. – 5:45 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

PMers: The Commanders continued to struggle badly on offense Thursday in Chicago. But when Carson Wentz threw his weight around with a huge block, it helped Washington eke out a badly-needed win. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3TqX5Q95:36 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

“Now that I’m older, smarter & understand what happened back then, it could have been done differently for sure.”

Ahead of NYK-WAS, Kristaps Porzingis talks Knicks, praises new PG Jalen Brunson: sny.tv/articles/knick…5:21 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Sam Erith will be new Senior VP of Player Performance for the Knicks. Erith had been Manchester City’s head of sports science. @David_Ornstein reported earlier this week he was leaving City for MSG during November’s World Cup break. – 4:40 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks announce signing pic.twitter.com/hKxrvuVWS24:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cm1ow_0iZiR1zv00

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

I appreciate the Knicks citing newspaper awards pic.twitter.com/UDKjKpBiqc3:57 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQsoq_0iZiR1zv00

Fred Katz @FredKatz

James Akinjo signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks, league sources say. Roster is now at 20. Akinjo will head to the G League after the preseason. – 3:54 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks announce that they’ve signed guard James Akinjo. Akinjo would be the 20th player on the roster, which is the maximum amount teams can carry on the preseason. – 3:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwANx_0iZiR1zv00

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Light work this morning 💪 pic.twitter.com/MlftZCzeN92:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDzaw_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehLkZ_0iZiR1zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wy9xR_0iZiR1zv00

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Opening night for the Pacers, Oct. 19 against the Wizards, will be a gold out.

Here’s the t-shirt: pic.twitter.com/TDKMTvpSYY2:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5jFn_0iZiR1zv00

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kristaps Porzingis reflects on his time with the Knicks, the thrills and regrets nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…2:12 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

That’s #DCFamily for ya 💙

@Marcin Gortat joins @Chris Miller for this episode of Off the Bench, presented by @AlibabaGroup 🎙 – 1:30 PM

