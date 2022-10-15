ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Hawks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzozM_0iZiQKZq00

The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022

Atlanta Hawks 111, New Orleans Pelicans 120 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans wrapped up the preseason with a win, Brandon Ingram looked sharp in his first action and the young guns posted more defensive highlights.

Sure looks like Herb and Jose are going to have earnest competition from teammates like Trey and Dyson! https://t.co/Z0svI0QULZ pic.twitter.com/yoMcEtejWd11:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vbp22_0iZiQKZq00

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Atlanta Hawks claimed Jared Rhoden off waivers, a league source tells @spotrac.

Rhoden was waived by the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. – 11:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

scoring, boarding, dishing… the big man was doing it all 💪

#Pelicans | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/nI9TpvJ0hF11:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZmIm_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Example of why Willie Green describes Dyson Daniels as fearless 💪 pic.twitter.com/jKiZ68h4CR10:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19E5QR_0iZiQKZq00

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that they wanted to see Jalen Johnson guard Brandon Ingram in the 2nd half to see how he could fare in that type of situation. – 10:42 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans close preseason with 120-111 win over Hawks in Birmingham. Brandon Ingram turns in excellent performance in his return to floor, scoring 20 pts on only 11 shots. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/DBKHi1Vg2C pic.twitter.com/uF61nKifR310:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgLOB_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

the Preseason Pelicans end it with a W 😤

#Pelicans | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/HD09ldkeuo10:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWzex_0iZiQKZq00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Pelicans 120, Hawks 111

Ingram 19 pts & 3 assts

Valanciunas 16 pts, 11 rebs & 7 assts

Marshall 13 pts

Jones 12 pts

Nance 10 pts & 10 rebs

Pels end the preseason with a win. The next time they take the floor will be in the regular season opener against Brooklyn. – 10:27 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

FINAL: Pelicans 120, Hawks 1111

Hawks end the exhibition season 2-2.

Murray 18 pts, 5 rebs

Young 17 pts, 7 asts.

Johnson 12 pts, 6 rebs, 3 asts – 10:26 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Final: Pelicans 120, Hawks 111.

Hawks finish the preseason with a 2-2 record. – 10:26 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

That’ll do it for preseason. Pelicans open the season Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

If you’re excited be sure to subscribe to Locked On Pelicans for free podcasts 5 days a week. Gonna be a fun year.

youtube.com/c/lockedonpeli…10:26 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Herb Jones, Zion Williamson, Devonte Graham and Jaxson Hayes jumped out of their seats after this Dyson Daniels block! pic.twitter.com/FNXd3ckUIB10:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NPoX_0iZiQKZq00

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Let’s start the real basketball. The one with real stakes, real rotations and real results.

All of this is just fodder.

I’m ready to see the Pelicans. – 10:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Another look at that Dyson block 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6vHc5OHGrr10:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9xuQ_0iZiQKZq00

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

I really like the Pelicans this year. – 10:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrTfs_0iZiQKZq00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

If he be just an average shooter, Dyson Daniels is gonna be getting minutes. Defensively he is so far ahead of a rookie – 10:10 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Before going to the end of his bench just now, Willie Green rolled with a 10-man rotation. And they all showed that they deserve regular season minutes — but it didn’t include Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes or Willy Hernangomez.

Pelicans are deep DEEP. – 10:10 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Dyson Daniels just absolutely stuffed that AJ Griffin dunk attempt at the rim. What a play by the 19-year-old from Australia. – 10:09 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

DYSON DANIELS – 10:09 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Preseason takeaways:

– Trey Murphy looks ready to level up

– Birmingham game was a great idea

– Only needed them to play 4 of these, not 5 – 10:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziug8_0iZiQKZq00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Assuming Brandon Ingram is done for the night, here’s his final stat line:

19 points

1 rebound

3 assists

1 steal

7-11 FG

1-2 3PT

4-5 FT

20 minutes – 10:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

to the 4th

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/MKKLoBncy49:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7HFr_0iZiQKZq00

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

3Q: Pelicans 93, Hawks 92 – 9:58 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram in his preseason debut:

20 minutes

19 points

3 assists

1 steal

1 rebound

7/11 FG

1/2 3P

4/5 FT – 9:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWyMz_0iZiQKZq00

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A great defensive rotation by Trey Murphy and he went up with verticality. Got hit with a bad foul call AND a flying arm into the face from Jalen Johnson. SMH – 9:54 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Beautiful midrange jumper by Herb Jones. Read the screen well, made a decisive move and pulled up from comfortable space. If this becomes a regular thing, that’ll be another way to penalize opponents for stacking defenses against Zion/BI. – 9:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

If you’re not watching live and you have access to a recorded version, go back and watch Jalen Johnson’s 3Q. – 9:50 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

CJ long distance to B.I. 🎯

📺: @FOX8NOLA

📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/4I0nKfCiNv9:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDEvQ_0iZiQKZq00

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Aaron Holiday is starting the 2nd half for Trae. – 9:33 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

This is technically a Pelicans home game but one of the Talladega College Marching Band members just threw on a Trae jersey during the final song. pic.twitter.com/8WN8bvM7zf9:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yb9ZF_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DylKf_0iZiQKZq00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In the past there were regular season Hornets/Pelicans wins that wouldn’t get any coverage. Now people are losing their minds over a preseason showing by Brandon Ingram. Come a long long way – 9:19 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

halftime

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/0mSmGPlDkq9:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PXMn_0iZiQKZq00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Hawks 67, Pelicans 64

Ingram 17 pts & 3 assts

Valanciunas 10 pts, 6 rebs & 4 assts

Jones 9 pts

Murphy 7 pts & 4 rebs – 9:17 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

HALF: Hawks 67, Pelicans 64

Murray 18 pts (7-10 FG), 5 rebs

Young 15 pts, 7 asts – 9:16 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Both teams have gotten delay of game warnings for prolonged standing and Trae Young picked up a tech w/ .6 left in the HALF. – 9:15 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

😤 pic.twitter.com/fSIlIT3hob9:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qIdc_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScEOE_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qv391_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1La9CB_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjqDA_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb misses the shot but gets the rebound…on the floor

Then dishes it to B.I. who drives it home! pic.twitter.com/arQefgowzk9:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBKpO_0iZiQKZq00

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

New Orleans is challenging the foul call on Herb Jones. – 9:02 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trae Young: unethical bucket getter. – 9:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yo3ub_0iZiQKZq00

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Murray drew 3 Pelicans defenders driving in before kicking it out to Frank Kaminsky at the top of the key. Was a good look but didn’t go down. But the unit of A. Holiday, Murray, J. Holiday, Johnson and Kaminsky has been productive. 18-4 run, Pelican 44, Hawks 42; 6:57 in 2Q. – 8:57 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Fro, T-Shirt B.I. up to 11 points (4-4), 3 assists so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fHZy3doxfG8:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkRV1_0iZiQKZq00

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

McCollum called for the switch to get Jalen Johnson. But Johnson stayed in front of him and forced a shot clock violation. – 8:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Jalen Johnson just forced a shot-clock violation guarding CJ McCollum. – 8:51 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Dyson Daniels showing off his leaping ability in 1H with an offensive rebound where he jumped over everyone, then going 1-on-2 to draw a foul at the rim – 8:49 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Dejounte drives and kicks to Jalen Johnson, who misses the three, but Dejounte gets a layup on a 2nd chance.

On the way back down the floor, Dejounte told Jalen to keep shooting. – 8:47 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

This first quarter isn’t going to stop fans from dreaming about the Pelicans making a deep playoff run.

Ingram was unstoppable in his first minutes, with a slew of others looking good and contributing. Pelicans flat out whipped the Hawks and lead 40-24. – 8:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

40 in the first ✅

#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/sqNA1qGMoo8:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJ4ou_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb hooping’ in Bama 👏

@AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/6ag8j6S66J8:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMdlN_0iZiQKZq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcO51_0iZiQKZq00

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks get a much-needed 3 from Jalen Johnson but they’re still down double-digits w/ 22.2 remaining in the 1Q. CJ McCollum is at the line and splits a pair of FTs. Pelicans 40, Hawks 24. – 8:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Our bench was hyped for @Brandon Ingram’s first 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/HjESy5nCt58:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7goI_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBCB9_0iZiQKZq00

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Dyson Daniels guards John Collins, and then on the next Hawks possession, stays in front of Trae Young and forces a difficult 3, which missed.

Daniels has been a defensive dynamo in just about every minute of preseason. – 8:40 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

With no Capela tonight, John Collins slides over to play C after Okongwu exits. – 8:36 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Jalen Johnson is in for Onyeka Okongwu. Right now it’s Young, A. Holiday, J. Holiday, Johnson and Collins. – 8:33 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

“YES SIR!”

CJ on the steal,

Trey with the strong finish! pic.twitter.com/PyJEDssH6Q8:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oaodt_0iZiQKZq00

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Year two Trey Murphy is gonna be fun. – 8:29 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Trey Murphy showing he can do more than just shoot 3s and he flushes a dunk on the fastbreak – 8:28 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram looks ready for the regular season. – 8:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XnUf_0iZiQKZq00

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

De’Andre Hunter picks up his 3rd foul w/ 7:07 left in 1Q and the Hawks send in Justin Holiday in his place. – 8:23 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A finish at the rim, hit a middy baseline, drills a 3 and now a middy from the free throw line.

I’d say Brandon Ingram is in midseason form just 4 minutes into preseason action. – 8:22 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram giving the Hawks buckets and I don’t think he’s broke a sweat. – 8:22 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I think Brandon Ingram is really good at basketball – 8:22 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Alabama alum right at home!

📺: @FOX8NOLA

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/BGPgS3jJao8:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30C4Xv_0iZiQKZq00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans gonna try and play so fast this year and I am here for it – 8:19 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

B.I. starts us off!!

📺: @FOX8NOLA

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/UCEOYQLKHN8:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrQG8_0iZiQKZq00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Brandon Ingram looking straight out of the ABA in 70s is badass – 8:15 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Man, doing special Pelicans studio show prior to tip would have been such a good move – 8:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p39FV_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

tune in! 🏀

📺: @FOX8NOLA

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/080RA1BOjd8:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VP2dw_0iZiQKZq00

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta is set to square off against New Orleans tonight at 8 p.m. ET for its final match of the 2022 preseason.

Following tonight, the Hawks will open their regular season slate of games on 10/19 against the Rockets at State Farm Arena.

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…8:04 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks starters for tonight’s game against the Pelicans are:

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Onyeka Okongwu – 7:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Onyeka Okongwu will start for Clint Capela. – 7:49 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Brandon Ingram, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are all available tonight vs. Hawks in Birmingham – 7:39 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pop the champagne Brandon Ingram is starting! – 7:18 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas

BI is back. pic.twitter.com/LYTp7sLMrY7:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wja5L_0iZiQKZq00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:15 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

final preseason first five 🖐

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/tgZvNnyOAj7:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLvjw_0iZiQKZq00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram is out warming up for tonight’s game. He’s expected to make his preseason debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/8EXfVHfeM77:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dANc_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Two old friends: @Zion Williamson and Bryson Bishop (@B_P_B_2) met up before tonight’s game 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZIml9zfQzB7:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enlyq_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Pcij_0iZiQKZq00

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young and John Collins warming up before tonight’s Hawks-Pelicans preseason finale. pic.twitter.com/pEvr4KyQZm6:57 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPxOC_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Appreciate all the love in Birmingham 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/syg51X68hi6:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2bRF_0iZiQKZq00

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Clint Capela (thumb) will not play tonight against the Pelicans. Nate McMillan’s said there’s no concern about Capela’s thumb going into the regular season. – 6:40 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram should be able to play tonight but final decision will be made after he warms up. – 6:19 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Oh new @LockedOnNetwork swag? Awesome! This’ll get worn a lot once it actually cools off in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/QKQdbJ3RsH6:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ytak4_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

last dress rehearsal 😎 pic.twitter.com/z0KM9QjWp56:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvg6Z_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKiVJ_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCpiq_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUdFI_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tonight’s #Pelicans preseason finale on FOX-8 is presented by @PrimeVideo!

Watch our @Saints this Thursday on @NFLonPrime!

#TNFonPrime 🏜| #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/attsNFjQGf5:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAve3_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Getting ready ready 🤌

🏀: vs Atlanta

🕖: 7pm CT

📺: WVUE – FOX8

📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/i626gHOxjf5:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPV5N_0iZiQKZq00

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr., Daishen Nix, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews all out for the Rockets in Indianapolis. Stephen Silas does not expect them to practice on Sunday but hopeful they’ll be available to play on Wednesday in Atlanta. – 5:37 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Joe Cardosi & Jim Eichenhofer are joined by our friend @Will Guillory from @TheAthletic to talk some Herb Jones and what we’ve seen from the Pelicans in the preseason!

🔊 @SeatGeek

nba.com/pelicans/news/…4:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2wSx_0iZiQKZq00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

😄 pic.twitter.com/MkB1Cl8geo3:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SftVL_0iZiQKZq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JsWn_0iZiQKZq00

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

On Friday’s @PodcastPelicans we tracked down our guy @Will Guillory of The Athletic as he began his journey to Birmingham on a “writer road trip.” Will discussed the excitement level for the 2022-23 Pels, as well as Herb Jones and Zion Williamson: https://t.co/mO2LgmY5iV pic.twitter.com/OO74wHXwrw3:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vp8qw_0iZiQKZq00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Christian Clark!

🏀 Zion Williamson is legitimately happy

🏀 Will we see the starting 5 tonight in Birmingham?

🏀 Dyson Daniels will be getting minutes this season

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/SlkVaekSTt3:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTcs5_0iZiQKZq00

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Grant Williams explains what happened to get Jayson Tatum ejected against the Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams was interviewed by the media following the team’s preseason 137-134 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors in Montreal’s Bell Centre this past Friday night. With the loss, the Celtics’ preseason slate of four exhibition tilts comes to a close as the team turns its attention to Tuesday night’s home opener for the 2022-23 NBA season against the Philadelphia 76ers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster

The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Timberwolves to Sign, Waive Emmanuel Mudiay

Mudiay, 25, is 6-foot-3 and was drafted by the Nuggets with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015. He has been a solid pro, but fairly inconsistent since, carrying career averages of 11.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He signed a 10-day hardship exception with the Kings in December.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT

Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Isiah Harwell dishes on unofficial visit to UNC

The UNC basketball program continues the push to build the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes and this Fall will be critical in terms of visits. But UNC also hosted a prospect in the 2025 class as well. Five-star guard Isiah Harwell took an unofficial visit to UNC recently, getting an early look at the campus and the program. The Idaho native made the trip out as UNC had the chance to impress the talented recruit. Following the visit, Harwell dished on his time at UNC to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, and it sounds like it went well. Here is what Harwell said: “All...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy