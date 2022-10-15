Hawks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 111, New Orleans Pelicans 120 (Final)
The Pelicans wrapped up the preseason with a win, Brandon Ingram looked sharp in his first action and the young guns posted more defensive highlights.
Sure looks like Herb and Jose are going to have earnest competition from teammates like Trey and Dyson! https://t.co/Z0svI0QULZ pic.twitter.com/yoMcEtejWd – 11:33 PM
The Atlanta Hawks claimed Jared Rhoden off waivers, a league source tells @spotrac.
Rhoden was waived by the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. – 11:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
scoring, boarding, dishing… the big man was doing it all 💪
#Pelicans | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/nI9TpvJ0hF – 11:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Example of why Willie Green describes Dyson Daniels as fearless 💪 pic.twitter.com/jKiZ68h4CR – 10:43 PM
Nate McMillan said that they wanted to see Jalen Johnson guard Brandon Ingram in the 2nd half to see how he could fare in that type of situation. – 10:42 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans close preseason with 120-111 win over Hawks in Birmingham. Brandon Ingram turns in excellent performance in his return to floor, scoring 20 pts on only 11 shots. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/DBKHi1Vg2C pic.twitter.com/uF61nKifR3 – 10:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the Preseason Pelicans end it with a W 😤
#Pelicans | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/HD09ldkeuo – 10:27 PM
Final: Pelicans 120, Hawks 111
Ingram 19 pts & 3 assts
Valanciunas 16 pts, 11 rebs & 7 assts
Marshall 13 pts
Jones 12 pts
Nance 10 pts & 10 rebs
Pels end the preseason with a win. The next time they take the floor will be in the regular season opener against Brooklyn. – 10:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
FINAL: Pelicans 120, Hawks 1111
Hawks end the exhibition season 2-2.
Murray 18 pts, 5 rebs
Young 17 pts, 7 asts.
Johnson 12 pts, 6 rebs, 3 asts – 10:26 PM
Final: Pelicans 120, Hawks 111.
Hawks finish the preseason with a 2-2 record. – 10:26 PM
That’ll do it for preseason. Pelicans open the season Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Herb Jones, Zion Williamson, Devonte Graham and Jaxson Hayes jumped out of their seats after this Dyson Daniels block! pic.twitter.com/FNXd3ckUIB – 10:25 PM
Let’s start the real basketball. The one with real stakes, real rotations and real results.
All of this is just fodder.
I’m ready to see the Pelicans. – 10:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Another look at that Dyson block 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6vHc5OHGrr – 10:12 PM
I really like the Pelicans this year. – 10:11 PM
If he be just an average shooter, Dyson Daniels is gonna be getting minutes. Defensively he is so far ahead of a rookie – 10:10 PM
Before going to the end of his bench just now, Willie Green rolled with a 10-man rotation. And they all showed that they deserve regular season minutes — but it didn’t include Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes or Willy Hernangomez.
Pelicans are deep DEEP. – 10:10 PM
Dyson Daniels just absolutely stuffed that AJ Griffin dunk attempt at the rim. What a play by the 19-year-old from Australia. – 10:09 PM
DYSON DANIELS – 10:09 PM
Preseason takeaways:
– Trey Murphy looks ready to level up
– Birmingham game was a great idea
– Only needed them to play 4 of these, not 5 – 10:01 PM
Assuming Brandon Ingram is done for the night, here’s his final stat line:
19 points
1 rebound
3 assists
1 steal
7-11 FG
1-2 3PT
4-5 FT
20 minutes – 10:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
to the 4th
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/MKKLoBncy4 – 9:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
3Q: Pelicans 93, Hawks 92 – 9:58 PM
Brandon Ingram in his preseason debut:
20 minutes
19 points
3 assists
1 steal
1 rebound
7/11 FG
1/2 3P
4/5 FT – 9:56 PM
A great defensive rotation by Trey Murphy and he went up with verticality. Got hit with a bad foul call AND a flying arm into the face from Jalen Johnson. SMH – 9:54 PM
Beautiful midrange jumper by Herb Jones. Read the screen well, made a decisive move and pulled up from comfortable space. If this becomes a regular thing, that’ll be another way to penalize opponents for stacking defenses against Zion/BI. – 9:50 PM
If you’re not watching live and you have access to a recorded version, go back and watch Jalen Johnson’s 3Q. – 9:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ long distance to B.I. 🎯
📺: @FOX8NOLA
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/4I0nKfCiNv – 9:42 PM
Aaron Holiday is starting the 2nd half for Trae. – 9:33 PM
This is technically a Pelicans home game but one of the Talladega College Marching Band members just threw on a Trae jersey during the final song. pic.twitter.com/8WN8bvM7zf – 9:25 PM
In the past there were regular season Hornets/Pelicans wins that wouldn’t get any coverage. Now people are losing their minds over a preseason showing by Brandon Ingram. Come a long long way – 9:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
halftime
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/0mSmGPlDkq – 9:17 PM
End of the 1st half: Hawks 67, Pelicans 64
Ingram 17 pts & 3 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 6 rebs & 4 assts
Jones 9 pts
Murphy 7 pts & 4 rebs – 9:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 67, Pelicans 64
Murray 18 pts (7-10 FG), 5 rebs
Young 15 pts, 7 asts – 9:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Both teams have gotten delay of game warnings for prolonged standing and Trae Young picked up a tech w/ .6 left in the HALF. – 9:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
😤 pic.twitter.com/fSIlIT3hob – 9:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb misses the shot but gets the rebound…on the floor
Then dishes it to B.I. who drives it home! pic.twitter.com/arQefgowzk – 9:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
New Orleans is challenging the foul call on Herb Jones. – 9:02 PM
Trae Young: unethical bucket getter. – 9:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Murray drew 3 Pelicans defenders driving in before kicking it out to Frank Kaminsky at the top of the key. Was a good look but didn’t go down. But the unit of A. Holiday, Murray, J. Holiday, Johnson and Kaminsky has been productive. 18-4 run, Pelican 44, Hawks 42; 6:57 in 2Q. – 8:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Fro, T-Shirt B.I. up to 11 points (4-4), 3 assists so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fHZy3doxfG – 8:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
McCollum called for the switch to get Jalen Johnson. But Johnson stayed in front of him and forced a shot clock violation. – 8:51 PM
Jalen Johnson just forced a shot-clock violation guarding CJ McCollum. – 8:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels showing off his leaping ability in 1H with an offensive rebound where he jumped over everyone, then going 1-on-2 to draw a foul at the rim – 8:49 PM
Dejounte drives and kicks to Jalen Johnson, who misses the three, but Dejounte gets a layup on a 2nd chance.
On the way back down the floor, Dejounte told Jalen to keep shooting. – 8:47 PM
This first quarter isn’t going to stop fans from dreaming about the Pelicans making a deep playoff run.
Ingram was unstoppable in his first minutes, with a slew of others looking good and contributing. Pelicans flat out whipped the Hawks and lead 40-24. – 8:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
40 in the first ✅
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/sqNA1qGMoo – 8:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb hooping’ in Bama 👏
@AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/6ag8j6S66J – 8:44 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks get a much-needed 3 from Jalen Johnson but they’re still down double-digits w/ 22.2 remaining in the 1Q. CJ McCollum is at the line and splits a pair of FTs. Pelicans 40, Hawks 24. – 8:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Our bench was hyped for @Brandon Ingram’s first 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/HjESy5nCt5 – 8:41 PM
Dyson Daniels guards John Collins, and then on the next Hawks possession, stays in front of Trae Young and forces a difficult 3, which missed.
Daniels has been a defensive dynamo in just about every minute of preseason. – 8:40 PM
With no Capela tonight, John Collins slides over to play C after Okongwu exits. – 8:36 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson is in for Onyeka Okongwu. Right now it’s Young, A. Holiday, J. Holiday, Johnson and Collins. – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“YES SIR!”
CJ on the steal,
Trey with the strong finish! pic.twitter.com/PyJEDssH6Q – 8:30 PM
Year two Trey Murphy is gonna be fun. – 8:29 PM
Trey Murphy showing he can do more than just shoot 3s and he flushes a dunk on the fastbreak – 8:28 PM
Brandon Ingram looks ready for the regular season. – 8:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter picks up his 3rd foul w/ 7:07 left in 1Q and the Hawks send in Justin Holiday in his place. – 8:23 PM
A finish at the rim, hit a middy baseline, drills a 3 and now a middy from the free throw line.
I’d say Brandon Ingram is in midseason form just 4 minutes into preseason action. – 8:22 PM
Brandon Ingram giving the Hawks buckets and I don’t think he’s broke a sweat. – 8:22 PM
I think Brandon Ingram is really good at basketball – 8:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Alabama alum right at home!
📺: @FOX8NOLA
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/BGPgS3jJao – 8:20 PM
Pelicans gonna try and play so fast this year and I am here for it – 8:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. starts us off!!
📺: @FOX8NOLA
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/UCEOYQLKHN – 8:16 PM
Brandon Ingram looking straight out of the ABA in 70s is badass – 8:15 PM
Man, doing special Pelicans studio show prior to tip would have been such a good move – 8:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
tune in! 🏀
📺: @FOX8NOLA
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/080RA1BOjd – 8:04 PM
Atlanta is set to square off against New Orleans tonight at 8 p.m. ET for its final match of the 2022 preseason.
Following tonight, the Hawks will open their regular season slate of games on 10/19 against the Rockets at State Farm Arena.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 8:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters for tonight’s game against the Pelicans are:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:50 PM
Onyeka Okongwu will start for Clint Capela. – 7:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are all available tonight vs. Hawks in Birmingham – 7:39 PM
Pop the champagne Brandon Ingram is starting! – 7:18 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
BI is back. pic.twitter.com/LYTp7sLMrY – 7:15 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
final preseason first five 🖐
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/tgZvNnyOAj – 7:14 PM
Brandon Ingram is out warming up for tonight’s game. He’s expected to make his preseason debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/8EXfVHfeM7 – 7:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Two old friends: @Zion Williamson and Bryson Bishop (@B_P_B_2) met up before tonight’s game 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZIml9zfQzB – 7:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young and John Collins warming up before tonight’s Hawks-Pelicans preseason finale. pic.twitter.com/pEvr4KyQZm – 6:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Appreciate all the love in Birmingham 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/syg51X68hi – 6:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clint Capela (thumb) will not play tonight against the Pelicans. Nate McMillan’s said there’s no concern about Capela’s thumb going into the regular season. – 6:40 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram should be able to play tonight but final decision will be made after he warms up. – 6:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
last dress rehearsal 😎 pic.twitter.com/z0KM9QjWp5 – 6:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s #Pelicans preseason finale on FOX-8 is presented by @PrimeVideo!
Watch our @Saints this Thursday on @NFLonPrime!
#TNFonPrime 🏜| #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/attsNFjQGf – 5:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting ready ready 🤌
🏀: vs Atlanta
🕖: 7pm CT
📺: WVUE – FOX8
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/i626gHOxjf – 5:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Joe Cardosi & Jim Eichenhofer are joined by our friend @Will Guillory from @TheAthletic to talk some Herb Jones and what we’ve seen from the Pelicans in the preseason!
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
😄 pic.twitter.com/MkB1Cl8geo – 3:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
On Friday’s @PodcastPelicans we tracked down our guy @Will Guillory of The Athletic as he began his journey to Birmingham on a “writer road trip.” Will discussed the excitement level for the 2022-23 Pels, as well as Herb Jones and Zion Williamson: https://t.co/mO2LgmY5iV pic.twitter.com/OO74wHXwrw – 3:37 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Christian Clark!
🏀 Zion Williamson is legitimately happy
🏀 Will we see the starting 5 tonight in Birmingham?
🏀 Dyson Daniels will be getting minutes this season
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/SlkVaekSTt – 3:30 PM
