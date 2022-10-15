Hawks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 14, 2022

Atlanta Hawks 111, New Orleans Pelicans 120 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans wrapped up the preseason with a win, Brandon Ingram looked sharp in his first action and the young guns posted more defensive highlights.

Sure looks like Herb and Jose are going to have earnest competition from teammates like Trey and Dyson!

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Atlanta Hawks claimed Jared Rhoden off waivers, a league source tells @spotrac.

Rhoden was waived by the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. – 11:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

scoring, boarding, dishing… the big man was doing it all 💪

#Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Example of why Willie Green describes Dyson Daniels as fearless

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that they wanted to see Jalen Johnson guard Brandon Ingram in the 2nd half to see how he could fare in that type of situation. – 10:42 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans close preseason with 120-111 win over Hawks in Birmingham. Brandon Ingram turns in excellent performance in his return to floor, scoring 20 pts on only 11 shots.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

the Preseason Pelicans end it with a W 😤

the Preseason Pelicans end it with a W

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Pelicans 120, Hawks 111

Ingram 19 pts & 3 assts

Valanciunas 16 pts, 11 rebs & 7 assts

Marshall 13 pts

Jones 12 pts

Nance 10 pts & 10 rebs

Pels end the preseason with a win. The next time they take the floor will be in the regular season opener against Brooklyn. – 10:27 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

FINAL: Pelicans 120, Hawks 1111

Hawks end the exhibition season 2-2.

Murray 18 pts, 5 rebs

Young 17 pts, 7 asts.

Johnson 12 pts, 6 rebs, 3 asts – 10:26 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Final: Pelicans 120, Hawks 111.

Hawks finish the preseason with a 2-2 record. – 10:26 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

That’ll do it for preseason. Pelicans open the season Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

If you’re excited be sure to subscribe to Locked On Pelicans for free podcasts 5 days a week. Gonna be a fun year.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Herb Jones, Zion Williamson, Devonte Graham and Jaxson Hayes jumped out of their seats after this Dyson Daniels block!

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Let’s start the real basketball. The one with real stakes, real rotations and real results.

All of this is just fodder.

I’m ready to see the Pelicans. – 10:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Another look at that Dyson block

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

I really like the Pelicans this year. – 10:11 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

If he be just an average shooter, Dyson Daniels is gonna be getting minutes. Defensively he is so far ahead of a rookie – 10:10 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Before going to the end of his bench just now, Willie Green rolled with a 10-man rotation. And they all showed that they deserve regular season minutes — but it didn’t include Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes or Willy Hernangomez.

Pelicans are deep DEEP. – 10:10 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Dyson Daniels just absolutely stuffed that AJ Griffin dunk attempt at the rim. What a play by the 19-year-old from Australia. – 10:09 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

DYSON DANIELS – 10:09 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Preseason takeaways:

– Trey Murphy looks ready to level up

– Birmingham game was a great idea

– Only needed them to play 4 of these, not 5 – 10:01 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Assuming Brandon Ingram is done for the night, here’s his final stat line:

19 points

1 rebound

3 assists

1 steal

7-11 FG

1-2 3PT

4-5 FT

20 minutes – 10:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

to the 4th

to the 4th

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

3Q: Pelicans 93, Hawks 92 – 9:58 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram in his preseason debut:

20 minutes

19 points

3 assists

1 steal

1 rebound

7/11 FG

1/2 3P

4/5 FT – 9:56 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A great defensive rotation by Trey Murphy and he went up with verticality. Got hit with a bad foul call AND a flying arm into the face from Jalen Johnson. SMH – 9:54 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Beautiful midrange jumper by Herb Jones. Read the screen well, made a decisive move and pulled up from comfortable space. If this becomes a regular thing, that’ll be another way to penalize opponents for stacking defenses against Zion/BI. – 9:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

If you’re not watching live and you have access to a recorded version, go back and watch Jalen Johnson’s 3Q. – 9:50 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

CJ long distance to B.I. 🎯

📺: @FOX8NOLA

CJ long distance to B.I.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Aaron Holiday is starting the 2nd half for Trae. – 9:33 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

This is technically a Pelicans home game but one of the Talladega College Marching Band members just threw on a Trae jersey during the final song. pic.twitter.com/8WN8bvM7zf – 9:25 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In the past there were regular season Hornets/Pelicans wins that wouldn’t get any coverage. Now people are losing their minds over a preseason showing by Brandon Ingram. Come a long long way – 9:19 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

halftime

halftime

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Hawks 67, Pelicans 64

Ingram 17 pts & 3 assts

Valanciunas 10 pts, 6 rebs & 4 assts

Jones 9 pts

Murphy 7 pts & 4 rebs – 9:17 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

HALF: Hawks 67, Pelicans 64

Murray 18 pts (7-10 FG), 5 rebs

Young 15 pts, 7 asts – 9:16 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Both teams have gotten delay of game warnings for prolonged standing and Trae Young picked up a tech w/ .6 left in the HALF. – 9:15 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

😤

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb misses the shot but gets the rebound…on the floor

Herb misses the shot but gets the rebound…on the floor

Then dishes it to B.I. who drives it home!

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

New Orleans is challenging the foul call on Herb Jones. – 9:02 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trae Young: unethical bucket getter. – 9:02 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Murray drew 3 Pelicans defenders driving in before kicking it out to Frank Kaminsky at the top of the key. Was a good look but didn’t go down. But the unit of A. Holiday, Murray, J. Holiday, Johnson and Kaminsky has been productive. 18-4 run, Pelican 44, Hawks 42; 6:57 in 2Q. – 8:57 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Fro, T-Shirt B.I. up to 11 points (4-4), 3 assists so far

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

McCollum called for the switch to get Jalen Johnson. But Johnson stayed in front of him and forced a shot clock violation. – 8:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Jalen Johnson just forced a shot-clock violation guarding CJ McCollum. – 8:51 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Dyson Daniels showing off his leaping ability in 1H with an offensive rebound where he jumped over everyone, then going 1-on-2 to draw a foul at the rim – 8:49 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Dejounte drives and kicks to Jalen Johnson, who misses the three, but Dejounte gets a layup on a 2nd chance.

On the way back down the floor, Dejounte told Jalen to keep shooting. – 8:47 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

This first quarter isn’t going to stop fans from dreaming about the Pelicans making a deep playoff run.

Ingram was unstoppable in his first minutes, with a slew of others looking good and contributing. Pelicans flat out whipped the Hawks and lead 40-24. – 8:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

40 in the first ✅

40 in the first

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb hooping' in Bama

@AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/6ag8j6S66J – 8:44 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks get a much-needed 3 from Jalen Johnson but they’re still down double-digits w/ 22.2 remaining in the 1Q. CJ McCollum is at the line and splits a pair of FTs. Pelicans 40, Hawks 24. – 8:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Our bench was hyped for Brandon Ingram's first 3

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Dyson Daniels guards John Collins, and then on the next Hawks possession, stays in front of Trae Young and forces a difficult 3, which missed.

Daniels has been a defensive dynamo in just about every minute of preseason. – 8:40 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

With no Capela tonight, John Collins slides over to play C after Okongwu exits. – 8:36 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Jalen Johnson is in for Onyeka Okongwu. Right now it’s Young, A. Holiday, J. Holiday, Johnson and Collins. – 8:33 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

“YES SIR!”

CJ on the steal,

CJ on the steal,

Trey with the strong finish!

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Year two Trey Murphy is gonna be fun. – 8:29 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Trey Murphy showing he can do more than just shoot 3s and he flushes a dunk on the fastbreak – 8:28 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram looks ready for the regular season. – 8:24 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

De’Andre Hunter picks up his 3rd foul w/ 7:07 left in 1Q and the Hawks send in Justin Holiday in his place. – 8:23 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A finish at the rim, hit a middy baseline, drills a 3 and now a middy from the free throw line.

I’d say Brandon Ingram is in midseason form just 4 minutes into preseason action. – 8:22 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram giving the Hawks buckets and I don’t think he’s broke a sweat. – 8:22 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I think Brandon Ingram is really good at basketball – 8:22 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Alabama alum right at home!

📺: @FOX8NOLA

📻: @995WRNO

Alabama alum right at home!

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans gonna try and play so fast this year and I am here for it – 8:19 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

B.I. starts us off!!

📺: @FOX8NOLA

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/UCEOYQLKHN – 8:16 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Brandon Ingram looking straight out of the ABA in 70s is badass – 8:15 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

tune in!

📺: @FOX8NOLA

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta is set to square off against New Orleans tonight at 8 p.m. ET for its final match of the 2022 preseason.

Following tonight, the Hawks will open their regular season slate of games on 10/19 against the Rockets at State Farm Arena.

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 8:04 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks starters for tonight’s game against the Pelicans are:

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Onyeka Okongwu – 7:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Onyeka Okongwu will start for Clint Capela. – 7:49 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Brandon Ingram, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are all available tonight vs. Hawks in Birmingham – 7:39 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pop the champagne Brandon Ingram is starting! – 7:18 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas

BI is back. pic.twitter.com/LYTp7sLMrY – 7:15 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:15 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

final preseason first five

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/tgZvNnyOAj – 7:14 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram is out warming up for tonight’s game. He’s expected to make his preseason debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/8EXfVHfeM7 – 7:09 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Two old friends: @Zion Williamson and Bryson Bishop (@B_P_B_2) met up before tonight’s game 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZIml9zfQzB – 7:00 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young and John Collins warming up before tonight’s Hawks-Pelicans preseason finale. pic.twitter.com/pEvr4KyQZm – 6:57 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Appreciate all the love in Birmingham

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Clint Capela (thumb) will not play tonight against the Pelicans. Nate McMillan’s said there’s no concern about Capela’s thumb going into the regular season. – 6:40 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram should be able to play tonight but final decision will be made after he warms up. – 6:19 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

last dress rehearsal

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tonight’s #Pelicans preseason finale on FOX-8 is presented by @PrimeVideo!

Watch our @Saints this Thursday on @NFLonPrime!

#TNFonPrime 🏜| #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/attsNFjQGf – 5:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Getting ready ready 🤌

🏀: vs Atlanta

🕖: 7pm CT

📺: WVUE – FOX8

📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/i626gHOxjf – 5:44 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr., Daishen Nix, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews all out for the Rockets in Indianapolis. Stephen Silas does not expect them to practice on Sunday but hopeful they’ll be available to play on Wednesday in Atlanta. – 5:37 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

😄

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

