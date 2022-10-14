Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Franklin News Post
On ‘Missy Elliott Day,’ hip hop superstar tells joyous Portsmouth crowd she always ‘took Virginia’ with her
And, her hometown came out to celebrate her. Portsmouth native and hip-hop star Missy Elliott returned to her alma mater, Manor High School, Monday afternoon for the dedication ceremony of “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”. “757, 804, seven cities, I am so proud to be from Portsmouth, Virginia,” Elliott yelled into...
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Celebrate Halloween at the Virginia Living Museum
The Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, offers not-so-spooky activities for the whole family during the next two weekends to celebrate Halloween. Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29 enjoy trick-or-treating during “Night of the Living Museum” and stay for a “Fright Light” planetarium show highlighting a mix of Halloween-themed songs and laser lights.
Big crowds pack first Poquoson Seafood Festival in 3 years
The Poquoson Seafood Festival returned for the first time in three years this weekend. The festival honors area watermen and life on the coast of the Chesapeake Bay.
cbs17
TikTok challenge blamed for hundreds of stolen Kias, Hyundais in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With nearly 1,300 attempted car thefts reported in Norfolk, Virginia, this year, some local law enforcement agencies are placing part of the blame on a social media challenges encouraging people to steal cars and post about it on online platforms. From Oct. 1 to Oct....
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
wvtf.org
Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways
Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production.
Ex-city manager describes ‘pay to play’ atmosphere in Portsmouth in $5M lawsuit
10 On Your Side's investigative team has learned that former Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones is filing a $5.35 million lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
WAVY News 10
Home heavily damaged in fire in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach home was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning. The Virginia Beach Fire Department says it happened around 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of Little Neck Point. When crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked...
New initiative Operation Bold Blue Line plans to put more badges on the street
Last year, state leaders and law enforcement said the murder rate in Virginia had been the highest it had been in years
Augusta Free Press
Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County
Greenbacker Capital Management, a leading renewable energy asset manager, has purchased a 3.9 MWdc to-be-constructed solar farm, marking its first clean energy asset in Virginia. Greenbacker purchased the project from Sun Tribe, a developer with more than 100 renewables projects in the state. The project has a long-term power purchase...
Ex-USS Clamagore to be towed from Patriots Point, recycled in Norfolk, VA
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic submarine will be towed from Mount Pleasant on Friday amid a plan to recycle the vessel. The Ex-USS Clamagore will be towed from its berthing at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum to Norfolk, VA. The discovery of a leak in a main ballast tank forced the museum […]
New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman
NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
On Oct. 15, Lancaster County's only black delegate to be honored with highway marker and official day
Armistead Stokalas NickensCourtesy of Lancaster County & Lancaster Virginia Historical Society. In Lancaster County history, there has been only one black delegate to serve in the Virginia legislature—Armistead Stokalas Nickens—who was sworn in on December 6, 1871 and served two terms.
Missing man's truck found near his favorite fishing spot
Anyone with information can call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or the Reopen the Case Foundation at 833-RTC-FNVA. Tips can be emailed to tips@reopenthecase.org.
Comments / 0