Newport News, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Celebrate Halloween at the Virginia Living Museum

The Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, offers not-so-spooky activities for the whole family during the next two weekends to celebrate Halloween. Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29 enjoy trick-or-treating during “Night of the Living Museum” and stay for a “Fright Light” planetarium show highlighting a mix of Halloween-themed songs and laser lights.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
HAMPTON, VA
wvtf.org

Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways

Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged in fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach home was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning. The Virginia Beach Fire Department says it happened around 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of Little Neck Point. When crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County

Greenbacker Capital Management, a leading renewable energy asset manager, has purchased a 3.9 MWdc to-be-constructed solar farm, marking its first clean energy asset in Virginia. Greenbacker purchased the project from Sun Tribe, a developer with more than 100 renewables projects in the state. The project has a long-term power purchase...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
13News Now

New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

