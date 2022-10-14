ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here’s how much Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have raised in the race for Texas governor

By Carla Astudillo, Caroline Covington, Eric Lau The Texas Tribune
inforney.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
WFAA

You won't get another Texas governor debate. But here's what Abbott and Beto told us in one-on-one interviews

DALLAS — While there may not be another gubernatorial debate before the election, Y’all-itics has you covered. In a sign of just how competitive the race has become, Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke both agreed to one-on-one interviews with Y’all-itics as we approach the start of early voting. And just the willingness of the state’s top two candidates to speak to us at length in the final weeks is not lost on us.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Race for Texas Governor: Full interview with Governor Greg Abbott

TEXAS, USA — As Governor Greg Abbott seeks to convince voters to send him back to Austin for a third term, the Republican can rattle off a long list of major conservative accomplishments during his tenure, from allowing Texans to carry firearms without a permit to a complete ban on abortion.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Beto O'Rourke campaigning in Houston's Asiatown

HOUSTON — We are just days away from the start of early voting and candidates are making their final cases to voters. Saturday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Asiatown for a rally hosted by the Asian American Democrats of Texas Caucus Houston Chapter. Dozens of Asian American...
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis

Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
CNN

The Latino voter shift comes into focus in South Texas

What first appeared as statistical noise is now becoming clearer: Historically left-leaning Latino voters are shifting toward the GOP, with the potential to swing major races come November's midterm elections.
CBS Austin

Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

TribCast: Is time running out for Texas Democrats to swing the election?

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the state of the governor’s race and other elections that have grabbed their attention.
CBS DFW

Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics.  "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
KXAN

How to vote by mail in Texas

With elections just around the corner, some are considering other options of voting as opposed to heading to the polls.
CBS Austin

Hemp industry booming, Texas official educates Honduran elected officials

It's no surprise Texas has a problem with a migrants crossing the border, to the point Texas' Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller met with Honduran elected officials to educate them on a growing industry. Miller says, "Texas is kind of looked to as the leader in hemp production now, even though...
KXAN

MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy