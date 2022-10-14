Read full article on original website
Post Register
Winter Wonderland at Indian Creek Plaza
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Winter Wonderland at the Indian Creek Plaza has been announced. Starting Friday, November 18th. The City of Caldwell decorates the Indian Creek Plaza with over 1 Million lights. Indian Creek Plaza in collaboration with Destination Caldwell host this completely free event. Some of the attractions...
cityofnampa.us
Community Volunteers needed to Rake-Up Nampa Nov 12
Fall is a beautiful time of year, but falling leaves often pose a problem for senior and disabled residents who are unable to rake fallen leaves on their property. The City of Nampa is seeking applications from both Nampa residents who need help and volunteer teams to assist them for the annual Rake-Up Nampa event, which will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Boise’s Famous Harrison Boulevard Will Close for Trick-Or-Treaters in 2022
Halloween in Boise’s North End. There’s nothing quite like it! Full-size candy bars. Beautiful fall leaves. Over-the-top decorations. Thousands of Trick-Or-Treaters. That accurately describes what the scene on Boise’s legendary Harrison Boulevard looks like on a typical Halloween. But Halloween 2020 and Halloween 2021? They were anything but typical, so the North End had to adapt to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week
Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's CASA program faces volunteer shortage
Each year, nearly 3,000 children in the Gem State find themselves in out-of-home placements, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For those who end up in foster care, it's important that they have an adult who can advocate for them and that's where the CASA program comes in. Through CASA, children are appointed a guardian who will help promote their best interest, following their case from start to finish. However, here in Ada County and several other areas, there's a shortage of volunteers.
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
Major Retail Stores Open and Closed for Thanksgiving 2022 in Boise
It’s wild to think that just three years ago, some people were trying to figure out any possible reason they could to escape from the family Thanksgiving Dinner early to go grab the first holiday deals of the season. In 2019, a handful of retailers started their door-buster sales...
Boise assisted living facility conversion to apartment complex put on hold
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council is pushing California-based DiNapoli Capital Partners' conditional use permit (CUP) back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an additional hearing. DiNapoli owns the Arbor Village assisted living facility on the Boise Bench; the CUP intended to allow the company to convert...
Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove
BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
Multiple reports of mountain lion in Boise
Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday. Brian Pearson, Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager, said to confirm the sightings, Fish and Game personnel would need to see the mountain lion, or mountain lion tracks, with their own...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
actionnewsnow.com
Idaho stabbing suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect wanted in Boise, Idaho, for stabbing a previous co-worker multiple times was arrested in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they pulled a driver over for speeding on Cohasset Road near East Avenue Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. During the traffic...
When Could Boise See Its First Significant Snowfall of 2022?
Boise smashed the record for the number of 100+º days in 2022. While mid-October temperatures in the upper 70ºs have been pleasant, it’s not good enough for people who really want to experience fall by bundling up in their cutest flannel. If you were one of those folks who couldn't wait for things to cool off, you’re finally getting your wish!
Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session
A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events […] The post Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Public lands hunting is changing, crowding some areas. We looked into why
Mark Olsen won’t be hunting this year. “It's simply not worth it,” he said. Olsen is a life-long hunter and retiree living in Nampa, Idaho. He says it’s not worth it because people are crowding his hunting spot on public land, and practicing poor etiquette – not keeping their distance or not checking in with neighbors.
lbmjournal.com
AZEK opens new $140 million Boise facility
CHICAGO — The AZEK Company Inc., a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking, Versatex, and AZEK Trim and StruXure pergolas, recently unveiled its newest manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho – AZEK’s first in the Western part of the United States. The 350,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility further advances AZEK’s strategy to drive material conversion to its types of sustainable, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, providing capacity that will allow the company to scale to market demand for its products.
Boise couple faces cancer diagnosis together
BOISE, Idaho — What should be one of the happiest times of their lives, quickly took a turn for the worse. On Sept. 25, Kevin Racine and his fiancé Briana Steinbrecher went to Saint Luke’s emergency room in Boise. The couple did not get good news. Steinbrecher...
Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger
It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
4 hospitalized after crash on Highway 44 in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — Four people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported. While stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto Eel Lane, a 2015 Nissan Altima – occupied by a 24-year-old Boise woman – was hit from behind by a Mercury Mountaineer.
Post Register
Found: Missing 20 year-old man from New Plymouth safe
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — 20-year-old Colin Markley from New Plymouth has been found safe. Colin went missing Saturday evening. His mother, Beth Markley, tweeted that Colin has been found safe. Though not everything is "hunky-dory," but that he will be getting the help that he needs.
