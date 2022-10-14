ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse

A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee is made up of executives from 20...
WASHINGTON STATE
WBAL Radio

Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian's high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida reported Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The school's Institute of Food and Agricultural...
FLORIDA STATE
WBAL Radio

US busts network providing technology to Russian military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine,...
WASHINGTON STATE
WBAL Radio

Early snowfall knocks out power to thousands in Great Lakes

(NEW YORK) -- Thousands of customers in the Great Lakes are without power on Tuesday after heavy snowfall combined with leaves still on trees caused many branches to fall on power lines. Across the U.S., 28 states are under frost and freeze alerts from Colorado to New York. Actual temperatures...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy