2urbangirls.com
Inglewood sued for breach of contract for Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project
The city of Inglewood is being sued by a vendor for breach of contract, violating state requirements for “good faith and fair dealing” in construction contracts, providing defective plans, withholding retention money, and failing to fully compensate for work performed for the Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project 3.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
The LA City Council Scandal, the Cost of Lying & CA. Digital License Plates
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - The LA City Council Scandal, the Cost of Lying & CA. Digital License Plates
lafocusnewspaper.com
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is. Over the past week three sitting council members — Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, Nury Martinez — found themselves embroiled in a scandal that quickly went nationwide for spouting racist nonsense in a meeting with a union boss as they schemed how to bend the city’s redistricting process in their favor.
Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she?
Price says she speaks the truth even when it doesn't follow the party line, but her blunt approach has rubbed some the wrong way. The post Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation
Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
LA's Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal over racist remarks
A shocking recording of racist comments by the Los Angeles City Council president has laid bare tensions over political power.
Latino Contractor Alleges Discrimination, Whistleblower Retaliation by Firm
A former job boss for the general contractor hired to do a $150 million modernization project at Beverly Hills High School is suing his former employer, alleging he was subjected to disparate treatment because he is a Latino.
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Protest held outside LA Councilman Kevin de León's home as calls for his resignation continue
Protesters showed up outside L.A. Councilman Kevin De León's home and members of local indigenous communities marched in downtown, demanding the resignation of De León and Gil Cedillo.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
spectrumnews1.com
Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal
LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
myburbank.com
Construction of a New Burbank-Los Angeles Pipeline to Begin
Construction on the Burbank-Los Angeles Potable Water Project begins Monday, October 17, 2022. The project involves the building of a new water pipeline that will connect the City of Burbank to existing water supply systems in Los Angeles. This project will contribute to a safe and sustained water supply for residents of both cities, reduce the dependency on imported water, and protect the local water supply for future generations.
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
California beach community fights over low-income housing
California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
Community leader Eileen Wang: A strong voice for Arcadia City Council
I am Eileen Wang, a longtime Arcadia resident, community leader and educator, and I’m running for Arcadia’s City Council District 3 to bring a stronger voice to the public concerns I’ve seen and heard over my 17 years of community service. I have been deeply involved as...
LA County launches first-ever mobile clinic fleet to serve homeless encampments
On Friday, Los Angeles County celebrated the launch of its new and first-ever mobile field clinics that will service homeless encampments.
