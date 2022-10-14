ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

FOX40

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is

What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is. Over the past week three sitting council members — Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, Nury Martinez — found themselves embroiled in a scandal that quickly went nationwide for spouting racist nonsense in a meeting with a union boss as they schemed how to bend the city’s redistricting process in their favor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation

Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations

ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
PASADENA, CA
ca.gov

Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE

As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal

LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Construction of a New Burbank-Los Angeles Pipeline to Begin

Construction on the Burbank-Los Angeles Potable Water Project begins Monday, October 17, 2022. The project involves the building of a new water pipeline that will connect the City of Burbank to existing water supply systems in Los Angeles. This project will contribute to a safe and sustained water supply for residents of both cities, reduce the dependency on imported water, and protect the local water supply for future generations.
BURBANK, CA
NBC News

California beach community fights over low-income housing

California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
REDONDO BEACH, CA

