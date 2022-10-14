Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
J.T. Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to extend Phillies' Game 4 lead
What could possibly be more exciting than an inside-the-park home run in a postseason clincher?. J.T. Realmuto delivered one in the fourth inning Saturday afternoon to temporarily extend the Phillies' lead to three runs in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Braves. Realmuto led off the fourth against Atlanta...
Nick Sirianni's fourth-quarter F-bomb in Eagles' win over Cowboys was so perfectly Philadelphia
The city of brotherly "love." Nick Sirianni has become definitively Philadelphia, largely thanks to the somewhat surprising start to his Philadelphia career since 2021. The sophomore head coach has guided the upstart Eagles to a 6-0 record in 2022, building on a promising 9-8 campaign from the season prior. On...
Keith Hernandez does a 180, says ‘I’ll be rooting for Phillies the rest of the way’
Mets announcer Keith Hernandez walked back his earlier criticism of the Phillies, claiming he’ll be rooting for them the “rest of the way.” With Saturday’s win, the Phillies advanced to their first NLCS in a dozen years.
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
Phillies eliminate defending-champ Braves, advance to NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies won Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves 8-3, winning their National League Division Series matchup versus the defending champions 3-1 and advancing to the next round. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series after they upset the Los...
Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason
Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4
Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell. The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS. The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
Why First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game
The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win NLDS vs. Braves
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Eagles: Key starter gives specific injury update ahead of game vs Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) are sure to have their hands full when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and their elite pass rush come to town for a Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 6. The Cowboys’ defense is one of the most feared units in the NFL. Dallas ranks second in...
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies welcome the Atlanta Braves back to Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, with a chance to win the series and advance to the NLCS.
Dodgers: 'World Series or Bust' Doesn't Ring True to LA President Andrew Friedman
The Dodgers lost in the NLDS after a historic regular season, and while some say that makes the 111 wins meaningless, L.A. president Andrew Friedman disagrees.
