On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
The Philadelphia Phillies won Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves 8-3, winning their National League Division Series matchup versus the defending champions 3-1 and advancing to the next round. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series after they upset the Los...
Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves.  Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell.  The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS.  The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
