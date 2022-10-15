The NC State volleyball team lost in five grueling sets to the Boston College Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack (11-8, 5-3 ACC) couldn't silence the visiting Eagles (14-8, 2-6 ACC), who snapped a five-game losing streak with this win. NC State looked perfect in the first set, but after falling victim to some great plays from across the net, the Pack dropped the second and third set. It came back with a win in the fourth, but eventually lost in the fifth and final set.

