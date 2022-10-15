Read full article on original website
NC State men’s golf hosts Wolfpack Intercollegiate, ties for second
NC State men’s golf hosted the annual Lonnie Poole Golf Course event in Raleigh this weekend and finished in a tie for second place as hosts of the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. With Chattanooga claiming first place, NC State and Lipscomb followed close behind in second. The two second-place squads both finished with a team score of 856, with Chattanooga scoring just 11 points in front with a 847.
NC State volleyball falls to Boston College in fierce battle
The NC State volleyball team lost in five grueling sets to the Boston College Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack (11-8, 5-3 ACC) couldn't silence the visiting Eagles (14-8, 2-6 ACC), who snapped a five-game losing streak with this win. NC State looked perfect in the first set, but after falling victim to some great plays from across the net, the Pack dropped the second and third set. It came back with a win in the fourth, but eventually lost in the fifth and final set.
Men’s soccer takeaways: NC State showing improvement in October
Through just four games on its October slate, the NC State men’s soccer team (4-5-3,1-4 ACC) has already seen more success in its past few matches than it did to start the month of September. Let’s look at some takeaways from the past few matches for the Pack:
Goebel shines as NC State rifle falls to No. 3 Kentucky in season-opener
In its first competition of the 2022-23 season, the No. 15 NC State rifle team fell 4,693-4,617 to No. 3 Kentucky. In the visit to Lexington, Kentucky, the Wolfpack (0-1) was able to put up a good performance, keeping pace with the Wildcats (2-0) for most of the day. In the end however, it was Kentucky who came out on top by just 76.
NC State swim & dive crush Volunteers in first meet of regular season
NC State’s swim and dive team kicked off the 2022-23 season at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The Wolfpack beat the Volunteers handily, posting 207.5-140.5 on the women’s side and 198-155 on the men’s side. Both the...
Football Takeaways: Worst offensive fears confirmed in loss to Syracuse
With the crushing loss of redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary, there were more than a few questions about the state and efficacy of the Wolfpack’s offense. How would graduate quarterback Jack Chambers perform in his first start with NC State? How often would the Pack find the endzone without Leary? Could the defense repel a rolling Syracuse offense for long enough?
NC State volleyball dominates Syracuse in clean sweep
The NC State women’s volleyball team swept the Syracuse Orange in three straight sets on Friday, Oct. 14th in Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack (11-7, 5-2 ACC) dominated the majority of the match after coming off a tough loss to conference rival Wake Forest on Sunday, Oct. 9, while Syracuse (8-9, 4-3 ACC) extended its losing streak to three games. It was a close first set with both teams trading points back and forth, but State showed up and took the momentum in the second and third sets to complete the clean sweep.
Defense, penalties, ground game rule the day in NC State’s loss to Syracuse
What a day of football. From Ann Arbor, Michigan to Knoxville, Tennessee, the country has seen high-flying offenses flourish. Unfortunately, what happened in Syracuse, New York was far from the same. The No. 15 NC State football team suffered its second loss of the season to the No. 18 Syracuse...
NC State men’s soccer draws UNC 2-2 in entertaining match
It doesn’t matter where, it doesn’t matter when and it doesn’t matter the sport: NC State vs. UNC is always entertaining. A heated 2-2 draw between NC State and UNC’s men's soccer provided the entertainment on Friday, Oct. 14. In a tough season so far for the Wolfpack (4-5-3, 1-4-1 ACC), the red-and-white played an impressive game against the Tar Heels (6-3-3, 2-2-2 ACC), with graduate midfielder Conor Kelly leading the way.
More tests shut Leary down, Chambers expected to take over
On Saturday, Oct. 15, No. 15 NC State football announced via Twitter redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. Leary’s season ends with 1,265 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and four interceptions over six games. The Preseason ACC Player of the Year...
