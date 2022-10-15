Read full article on original website
Mardi Gras routes in New Orleans shortened again in 2023Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints WR Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
Bengals defensive end Jeff Gunter carted off field during pregame warmups in New Orleans
Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Jeff Gunter was carted off the field during pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints at New Orleans' Superdome. A short time later, the Bengals declared him out with a left knee injury. Gunter, a seventh-round pick earlier this year from Coastal Carolina,...
Watch Ja’Marr Chase’s 60-yard touchdown catch and run to give the Bengals a lead vs. the Saints
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ja’Marr Chase just gave the Bengals their first lead against the Saints. It was the only one they needed as the Bengals left New Orleans with a 30-26 victory. After the Bengals defense forced a three-and-out, Joe Burrow completed a pass to Ja’Marr Chase near the...
Bailey Zappe made history and created a QB controversy for Patriots in Week 6
Bailey Zappe made some history during the New England Patriots’ win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. And in doing so the rookie from Western Kentucky has likely created a quarterback controversy. The offense has been the source of news fodder for the Patriots for the entire offseason and...
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson: 'I was confused' about being sent to locker room
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was ejected from the sideline by interim coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, and he spoke to the media after the game to give his side of things. Anderson told the media he did not know why he had been sent to the locker room...
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helps lead Steelers to upset win
Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.
LIVE SCORE: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
WHO DAT! Today the New Orleans Saints kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase return to the Superdome for the first since claiming the 2019 NCAA title with the LSU Tigers. Can't make it to the game? See live updates, scores, and commentary here!
Three Takeaways From the Saints 30-26 Loss to the Bengals
The Saints led most of the way until Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Bengals the 30-26 win in New Orleans. New Orleans’ offense had plenty of opportunities to put this game away, but couldn’t convert when they went into the red zone. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 30-26 loss at home:
Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss
Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
What's going on in Green Bay with the Packers offense?
The Green Bay Packers are having a rough go of things against the New York Jets. It's left fans and pundits to question what is going on in Green Bay as the Packers' offense struggles. After losing 27-10, it's not hard to see why. It's still shocking to see a...
Report: Rams' stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Arthur Smith has celebratory beers with Falcons O-line after win
The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a surprise win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which prompted coach Arthur Smith to reward some of his players in a pretty awesome way. The Falcons pulled off a 28-14 win largely on the strength of the run game, with the team tallying 168 rushing yards. Even more impressively, the Falcons did it against the NFL’s top run defense, as the 49ers came in allowing just 3 yards per carry on the season.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below. The Bengals are off...
Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst
It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans
HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
