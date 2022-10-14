Read full article on original website
Related
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Northstar/Cvent Incentive PULSE Survey Is Live
Incentive travel bookings were on the rise, according to our last Northstar/Cvent Incentive PULSE Survey. Is this pattern holding — and where are these programs being booked? Have programs changed from previous norms? Are you facing new challenges in the post-pandemic era?. Incentive travel professionals, please add your voice...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Meetings Industry Influencers 2022
Every planner or supplier who touches this industry is influential. Bringing people together isn’t just good for business, it helps us learn and grow as individuals. It makes us better humans. Choosing the year’s most influential meeting professionals is difficult and subjective. For months leading up to this issue...
Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts
PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the fish in cool water, trying to replicate the temperatures the deep-water creatures are usually found in. But when the air conditioner broke the water temperature rose by a few degrees overnight -- with surprising results. “They started spawning...
Take a look at King Charles' $9.5 billion real-estate portfolio of royal residences and personal palaces
King Charles inherited several private palaces and at least nine properties collectively worth $10 billion from the late Queen Elizabeth, per Forbes.
Comments / 0