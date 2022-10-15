ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council meetings to be virtual after COVID-19 exposure

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Cedillo and de León yet to resign from City Council 02:57

The City Council will hold its next two meetings virtually after Councilman Mike Bonin tested positive.

"With the possibility that there will be more positive cases, out of an abundance of caution we will hold both Tuesday and Wednesday's meetings virtually, as we did for over a year during the height of the pandemic," Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell said. "I urge everyone who was in Council Chambers this week to get tested beginning Sunday, and continue testing."

The move comes after O'Farrell canceled Friday's meeting amid growing calls for the resignation of Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.

The two councilmen and former Council President Nury Martinez were captured on a leaked tape making racist remarks about residents and Councilman Mike Bonin's 2-year-old son, who is black.

O'Farrell did not address the controversy when announcing the meetings' virtual move.

The next two council meetings will be on next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday's agenda includes the election of a new Council President, the creation of an independent redistricting commission and O'Farrell's motion regarding charter reform and an increase in the number of City Council districts.

Residents can submit their public comments remotely.

Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation

Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Politicians continue to react following Los Angeles City Council fallout over leaked audio

Los Angeles City Hall was in still in chaos with the massive fallout from last week's racism scandal. Such comes after a leaked recording from nearly a year revealed a crude conversation between Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo and a powerful labor union leader, Ron Herrera."Whether we are a father or a friend or a community leader, we need to make sure that we are impeccable with our words and that we constantly be mindful of what we say and always try to be loving and caring with everything that we say," said Representative Tony Cardenas (D-San Fernando)."I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles City Council meeting canceled for Friday

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell called on fellow councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to resign from their seats and said the Council will not hold a meeting until they do.Both councilmen were involved in a racially-charged conversation with Council President Nury Martinez in Oct. 2021. Audio of that convo was leaked to the public, resulting in immense fallout over recent days. "We cannot heal until Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo also resign from the City Council," O'Farrell said on Thursday. Martinez previously resigned Wednesday morning.O'Farrell officially canceled Friday's scheduled LA City Council meeting at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Nury Martinez resigns from Los Angeles City Council after leaked audio of racist remarks

Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned from her position on Wednesday. The decision comes in the wake of a massive scandal that rocked the city council over the weekend, when a racially-charged conversation from Oct. 2021 involving Martinez and several other councilmembers was leaked to the public."It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home," a lengthy written statement said. "To my staff — I'm sorry that we're ending it this way. This is no reflection on you. I know you all will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA City's Chief Legislative Analysis appointed as caretaker to temporarily replace Nury Martinez for Sixth Council District

Following the resignation of Councilwoman Nury Martinez, after leaked audio of racist remarks sparked public outcry, Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell has designated the City's Chief Legislative Analyst (CLA) as the Caretaker for the Sixth Council District, formerly represented by Martinez. The designation is effective immediately.At a press conference Thursday afternoon, O'Farrell canceled Friday's scheduled city council meeting, saying council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo must resign first."I can't conduct the work of the people until that happens," he said. In the event of a Council Office vacancy, the Council President is empowered to appoint a non-voting caretaker until a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Kamala Harris to come to LA For reproductive rights event, democratic national convention fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled Monday to participate in what her office described as a "moderated conversation about protecting reproductive rights" at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in the Mid-City area and speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, and Celinda Vázquez, the vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, are set to join Harris at the 3 p.m. event at the Mid-City venue that will be streamed here.The fundraising appearance will be Harris' second in three days. She spoke at a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Saturday in Detroit. Its location has not been disclosed.The visit is Harris' first to Los Angeles since Aug. 25-28.Harris arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday from Detroit where she also toured the Focus: Hope Manufacturing Training Facility in Detroit and spoke at a voter education event with students at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology in Southfield, Michigan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE

As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
