Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
This trade would send DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Bulls.
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Expected To Re-Open Trade Talks For Russell Westbrook
Lakers will try and trade Russell Westbrook again throughout the upcoming season.
NBC Sports
Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster
The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings finalize roster, waive Sam Merrill
KZ Okpala is no surprise after a strong preseason that saw him start 3 of 4 games. Moneke was featured heavily in the rotation in the last two preseason games, and it seemed likely that he was making the roster. It is the first time the UC Davis alum has made an NBA roster.
Barkley, 'Inside the NBA' crew agree to contract extensions
Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley’s agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Barkley has been with TNT since retiring as a player in 2000. He had floated the idea of doing commentary for Saudi-funded LIV Golf this past summer. “We’re all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me — and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said in a statement. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal ... and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”
NBA・
'A lot has changed in two years': Is championship window closing on Phoenix Suns?
The Phoenix Suns still are championship contenders. Through a difficult offseason starting with the findings of the Robert Sarver investigation, they still have a formidable squad led by arguably the NBA’s top backcourt in Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Deandre Ayton is a walking double-double with All-Star talent. Mikal...
Clayton News Daily
How Jordan Poole Saved the Warriors’ Season Before It Even Started
On Sunday, the Warriors announced they were committing more than $100 million to Jordan Poole over the next five seasons, tacking four years and $123 million—plus another $17 million in incentives—onto the back of his current deal. A thank you card should come with it. The Warriors’ season...
Knicks Sign James Akinjo To Exhibit 10 Deal
The Knicks have signed free agent guard James Akinjo to a contract, the team announced today in a press release. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Akinjo, 21, went undrafted this June after finishing up his college career at Baylor. He...
Jeanie Buss Explains Why Lakers Extended Rob Pelinka’s Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers extended vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka’s contract in the offseason, a surprising decision considering the failures of the 2021-22 campaign. Pelinka took responsibility for the poor roster construction that derailed the Lakers’ season, promising to help the team regain a...
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Hawks must make to Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is a 10-year NBA veteran who’s brought his toughness and 3-and-D ability to seven different NBA teams. After the last two seasons of being a key starter on the Western Conference contender Suns, both the team and the player are ready to move on. The franchise has shut the 32-year-old down while it explores a Jae Crowder trade with several franchises, including the Atlanta Hawks. This deal could make a lot of sense for both teams, as the Suns look to get younger in the starting lineup with Cam Johnson and across the entire roster, and the Hawks look for veteran toughness and leadership to help Trae Young and company take the next step. Since this is such a good fit for both sides, here is the perfect Jae Crowder Suns-Hawks trade offer.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
Dodgers: 'World Series or Bust' Doesn't Ring True to LA President Andrew Friedman
The Dodgers lost in the NLDS after a historic regular season, and while some say that makes the 111 wins meaningless, L.A. president Andrew Friedman disagrees.
