centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sunriver 2nd grade teacher named Bend-La Pine Educator of the Year
To wrap up a week of awards, the Bend-La Pine School District announced their Educator of the Year on Friday. It’s second grade teacher Maria Leistad from Three Rivers School in Sunriver. Maria is known for her kindness and creativity in the classroom. “That age level. You know, they...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crowd of 300 gathers for Central Oregon’s Walk to End Alzheimers
Alzheimers is relentless, but so are we. That was the message at the Central Oregon Walk to End Alzheimers on Sunday. More than 300 people gathered at Riverbend Park in Bend to support the cause, honor their loved ones and raise awareness. The Alzheimers Association holds 600 walks nationally each...
Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness
An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis. The post Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
cascadebusnews.com
Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend
Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Drivers react positively to Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo speed change
The Oregon Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo from 55 mph to 45 mph as of Friday. And while drivers we spoke to reacted positively to the change, some on social media largely went the other direction. The decrease comes ahead...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 former Bend mayors make endorsement in this year’s mayoral race
A group former Bend mayors announce a major endorsement in this years mayoral race. Sally Russell, Bruce Abernethy and Casey Roats announced their support for Chris Piper as Bend’s next mayor. The trio said Piper “works with people across all sectors in our community; he has done this consistently...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Trapped fish in Deschutes River need your help. Here’s how to sign up.
With water levels dropping this time of year, it’s also the time where local conservationist rescue fish — and they need your help. On the Upper Deschutes River, there is a side channel near Lava Island where fish get trapped. Dozens of volunteers help scoop up fish and take them in buckets to the main stream of the river.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 16-23
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 16-23. Prairie Drive Road Closure (La Pine Area) – A road closure will be occurring on Prairie Drive for railroad crossing work. Traffic Information – Prairie Drive between US 97 and Huntington Road...
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up
The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD: Calls coming in as they try to ID Deschutes River remains
Bend Police say its request last month for help identifying human remains that were found in the Deschutes River over the summer has garnered calls from people who have missing family members and friends. However, it may be months before the person’s identity is confirmed. Bend PD asked for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Slow down! New speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend, Tumalo starts Friday
Be prepared for slower driving on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starting Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit to 45 mph between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. The speed reduction is to keep construction workers safe along the highway for the upcoming...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Plan for new Costco in Bend gets OK from planning commission
The effort to bring a new Costco — with a gas station — to Bend has passed another hurdle. The City of Bend Planning Commission voted 3-2 to move the plan to the Bend City Council for approval or denial. If approved, the new Costco development would sit...
nbc16.com
Two children dead, due to a house fire in Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. — According to the Crook County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, two children are dead after being trapped inside of a house fire in Prineville, Oregon. On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 5:52 a.m., deputies from the Crook County Sheriff's Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Juniper Acres, off of SE Cascade Way and SE Reservoir Road.
Two killed in crash on Highway 26, closing 20-mile stretch on Warm Springs Reservation
Two people were killed in a crash that prompted an extended closure of a 20-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 20 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The post Two killed in crash on Highway 26, closing 20-mile stretch on Warm Springs Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies
A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area
A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The post La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area appeared first on KTVZ.
‘Major incident’ under investigation in Juniper Acres; few details given, structure fire reported in area
Crook County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a “major incident” in the largely off-the-grid Juniper Acres area east of Alfalfa, and authorities have not divulged more details but did say, “At this time, there is no risk to the public.” The post ‘Major incident’ under investigation in Juniper Acres; few details given, structure fire reported in area appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Truck with too many trailers blocks Highway 97 for hours
Highway 97 near Shaniko was closed for several hours Saturday after a semi that was allegedly hauling too many trailers tried to make a sharp right turn onto the highway and failed. Oregon State Police say the crash happened at Bakeoven Road around 9:00 a.m. OSP said the truck “was...
