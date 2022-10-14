WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: BRAY WYATT, A NEW FACE ON SMACKDOWN, A NUMBER ONE CONTENDER, AN ACCIDENT, ROXANNE PEREZ, AND MORE

Bray Wyatt’s long-awaited return to WWE at Extreme Rules will go down as one of the highlights of 2022. The Eater of Worlds left the company shortly after Wrestlemania 37 in April 2021, where he was betrayed by Alexa Bliss and lost to Randy Orton at the Show of Shows for a second time. Many fans couldn’t believe that Wyatt - after once again reinventing himself in the Firefly Funhouse - had had his character destroyed by the powers that be. But his return in Philadelphia has got wrestling fans the world over buzzing once again. Online bookmakers such as Betway, which provide betting and free offers on combat sports, had made Cody Rhodes the overwhelming favorite for January’s Royal Rumble match in San Antonio, but could the return of Wyatt throw a spanner in the works?

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO