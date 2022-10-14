WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: BRAY WYATT, A NEW FACE ON SMACKDOWN, A NUMBER ONE CONTENDER, AN ACCIDENT, ROXANNE PEREZ, AND MORE

Read full article on original website
WWE NXT MAKES LAST STOP BEFORE HALLOWEEN HAVOC, SOLO, LOGAN PAUL, UNITED STATES TITLE TO HEADLINE LIVE EVENTS AND MORE
Beyond tonight's Raw, WWE has a busy broadcast and live event schedule this week. Tomorrow, NXT will have a live episode on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre. *Cora Jade and and Roxanne Perez compete in Pick Your Poison matches:. -Jade vs....
CRITIQUING AEW, MICHAEL COLE IS GREAT, PROMOTERS CAN BE FRIENDS WITH WRESTLERS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Do you ever see a time when wrestling fans and dirt sheet writers like yourself will ever be happy with AEW and stop being armchair bookers or stop criticizing?. You sent a lot more, with things you...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network:. *Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle. *The Miz versus Dexter Lumis - if The Miz wins, Dexter is gone forever, If Dexter wins he gets a Raw contract. *Luke...
SECOND WWE IN PHOENIX, ARIZONA LIVE REPORT
By Eric Denton (photos Tom DeCenso) Maximum Male Models (without Maxine) do some mic work putting down the Phoenix Suns and do a pose off. Hit Row interrupts. They have a match and Hit Row wins. Raquel Gonzalez defeats Shana Baszler (with Natalya) with a suplex slam. Drew McIntyre vs...
COMPLETE WWE IN PHOENIX, ARIZONA RESULTS
*Madcap Moss defeated Baron Corbin. *Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models. *Raquel Rodriquez defeated Shayna Baszler. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a Street Fight. The referee ejected Scarlett during the match. She was wearing a sling on her arm. *The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland & Butch defeated Imperium's Ludwig...
SETH COMES HOME, SMACKDOWN IN ARIZONA & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE NXT will return to Gainesville, Florida at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center tonight. Advertised for the events are NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Joda, Cameron Grimes and Toxic Attraction. WWE's main roster has three live event this weekend:. Tonight, The Raw brand will be in Seth Rollins...
30 YEAS OF MATT HARDY, LEGADO DEBUTS, SMACKDOWN DEBUTS AND MORE
Legado del Fantasma basks in a successful debut: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 15, 2022. The Undertaker and other wrestling legends celebrate Matt Hardy. Congratulations Matt Hardy On 30 Years In The Wrestling Business #30YearClub. Black Adam Featurette - A Flawed Hero (2022) Shayna Baszler & Austin Creed visit Ender's Games...
FOUR WAY BOUT ADDED TO TONIGHT'S SMACKDOWN, WINNER TO EARN WWE INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE MATCH
WWE announced this afternoon that Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa has been added to tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans, LA on FOX. The winner of the bout will earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER. Previously announced for the broadcast:. *Bray Wyatt...
BRAY WYATT IS HEADING TO FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN, BUT FOR WHO?
Bray Wyatt’s long-awaited return to WWE at Extreme Rules will go down as one of the highlights of 2022. The Eater of Worlds left the company shortly after Wrestlemania 37 in April 2021, where he was betrayed by Alexa Bliss and lost to Randy Orton at the Show of Shows for a second time. Many fans couldn’t believe that Wyatt - after once again reinventing himself in the Firefly Funhouse - had had his character destroyed by the powers that be. But his return in Philadelphia has got wrestling fans the world over buzzing once again. Online bookmakers such as Betway, which provide betting and free offers on combat sports, had made Cody Rhodes the overwhelming favorite for January’s Royal Rumble match in San Antonio, but could the return of Wyatt throw a spanner in the works?
TITLE MATCH ADDED TO RAW, TOP MATCHES SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S SMACKDOWN, UPDATED WWE NXT TV LINEUP
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle has been added to Monday's Raw in Oklahoma City. Scheduled for next week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *Logan Paul to appear. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs....
WHAT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE SMACKDOWN, RAW STARS BACKSTAGE IN NOLA
Rey Mysterio, Bayley and Bianca Belair are all backstage in New Orleans.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah. Match Number One: Ikemen Jiro and Tank Ledger versus Bryson Montana and Duke Hudson. Jiro and Hudson start things off. They lock up and Hudson backs Jiro into the corner. They lock up and Hudson sends Jiro to the mat. They lock up and Hudson sends Jiro face first into the mat. Hudson works on the shoulder. Jiro tries for a drope toe hold and he applies a side head lock. Hudson wit a shoulder tackle. Ledger tags in and they lock up. Hudson with a side head lock and a shoulder tackle but Ledger tays on his feet. They go with a series of shoulders and neither goes down. Duke with a knee ot the midsection and then he returns to the shoulder.
USO, OMOS-SMACKDOWN UPDATES
As noted during the broadcast earlier, Jimmy Uso was not at Smackdown tonight. We are told he is working this weekend's Smackdown live event in Arizona, so it may just be a storyline thing. We are told he was not physically in New Orleans. Omos and MVP will be appearing...
ROMAN REIGNS-WWE UPDATE, DOMINIK REPLACES REY
Roman Reigns is advertised for the following TVs to build up the Crown Jewel and Survivor Series PPVs:. 10/28 - Smackdown in St Louis, MO (might be a double Smackdown TV taping as there is no Smackdown TV advertised for 11/4 due to the Crown Jewel PPV on 11/5) 10/31...
THE KINGDOWN COMMENT ON AEW DEBUT

10/15 WWE RESULTS FROM SIOUX CITY, IOWA
I attended last night's WWE show in Sioux City, Iowa. Here is a recap of what happened:. *When I walked in, Dominik Mysterio was ripping on his father, which led to Kevin Owens coming out and hitting a Stunner on him. I don't know what else may have happened before that.
GALLOWS AND ANDERSON TO MAKE OFFICIAL RAW IN-RING RETURN MONDAY
Officially added to this Monday's Raw in Oklahoma City is Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy, in Gallows and Anderson's first official in-ring WWE return bout. *Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle. *The Miz versus Dexter Lumis -...
WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC 2022 THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan...
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
NXT STAR TO MAKE SMACKDOWN DEBUT TONIGHT
Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school and promotion in Texas posted the following on their Facebook page, announcing WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez, who trained under Booker, will be debuting on tonight's Smackdown:. Perez tweeted earlier today she was in New Orleans:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
