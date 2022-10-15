After going undefeated this season so far, the Nittany Lions lost their first game of the season to the Michigan Wolverines, 41-17. After a brief lead in the second quarter, there was hope that Penn State could overcome Michigan. However, that dream was short-lived after the Wolverines came back 16-14 in the first half, followed by their ultimate victory over the blue and white.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO