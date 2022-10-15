Read full article on original website
Penn State field hockey takes care of business on the road in win over Kent State
Penn State reached its 13th win of the season after a low intensity matchup against Kent State. The Nittany Lions topped the Golden Flashes by a score of 3-0, improving its winning streak to five games. The Golden Flashes have had an on-and-off season so far, falling to 6-7 after...
Led by Ally Schlegel's 2 goals and 100th career point, No. 25 Penn State women's soccer downs Michigan
Many players give their all to Penn State, but few have dedicated the amount of time to the program that redshirt senior Ally Schlegel has. Heading into her fourth season playing for the unit, Schlegel leads the team as its captain. In her squad’s 3-0 victory over visiting Michigan, Schlegel hit a major career mark.
No. 11 Penn State ties No. 14 Boston College, fails to secure 1st series sweep of young season
A day after defeating Boston College on the road, Penn State returned to Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. After its 3-2 win Friday night, the blue and white squad looked for a second straight win — as it had yet to do so this season. About two minutes...
Rapid Reaction | Penn State suffers 1st loss of the season to Michigan, 41-17
After going undefeated this season so far, the Nittany Lions lost their first game of the season to the Michigan Wolverines, 41-17. After a brief lead in the second quarter, there was hope that Penn State could overcome Michigan. However, that dream was short-lived after the Wolverines came back 16-14 in the first half, followed by their ultimate victory over the blue and white.
Michigan downs Penn State football with dominant run game as Nittany Lions fall to 5-1
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A sea of maize, a tipped-ball-bouncing-off-of-a-helmet interception and a halftime tunnel scuffle amidst a Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra performance made Penn State’s trip to Michigan interesting to say the least. At times, it didn’t feel like a real football game was being played,...
Penn State football falls in the rankings after loss to Michigan
Penn State fell in the rankings for the first time this season after the first loss of the season to Michigan. After losing 41-17, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 16 in the rankings from No. 10 last week. Penn State is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll,...
No. 20 Penn State men’s hockey blanks Mercyhurst to complete series sweep, moves to 4-0 on year
For another consecutive night, Penn State dominated from start to finish, this time in Erie, Pennsylvania. The blue and white defeated Mercyhurst 4-1, earning a sweep of the in-state foes’ home-and-home series. Similar to most outings, Penn State came out firing on all cylinders on both sides of the...
Themes drop for 2022-23 Penn State women's basketball season ahead of 1st contest
Penn State revealed its 2022-23 theme slate for home games. The blue and white kick off its new season Nov. 9 against Norfolk State in the Bryce Jordan Center. Other events include the THON game on Jan. 18 and Senior Day on Feb. 25. Penn State will look to take...
Run defense nonexistent for Penn State football in blowout loss to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State’s defense had one of the worst performances against the run in program history against Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines shredded the Nittany Lions’ defensive front to the tune of 418 rushing yards, the third-highest total in Penn State history and the most since 1997.
Bradley Kraut inspires Penn State students to ‘kick the sheets,’ attack the day
Some might know him as the “kick the sheets” guy, an “academic weapon” or the student who sits in the front of a 700-person lecture room in the Thomas Building, but to his friends and family, he’s Bradley Kraut — a “genuine guy.”
Breaking down Penn State football’s ‘2 positives’ from Saturday’s ugly loss at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It likely means your team didn’t execute when you can count on one hand the number of successful plays it had. Drowned in a sea of maize, Penn State struggled to find its stroke over four quarters of football in its 41-17 loss at Michigan.
After 5 back-and-forth sets, Penn State women’s volleyball takes down Iowa on the road
Penn State takes down the hardworking Hawkeyes. In a wild Saturday night showdown against Iowa, the No. 14 Nittany Lions upended the Hawkeyes and picked up their fourth consecutive weekend split. Extending its record against Iowa to 42-0 all time, the blue and white rebounded from last night’s sweep against...
Penn State men's hockey set to appear on Big Ten Network throughout 2022-23 season
The Big Ten released its television schedule on Friday, with four Penn State games to air on Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions will face Michigan twice on the network, a home matchup Jan. 14 and a road game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jan. 28. On Feb. 14, the blue...
Penn State isn’t allowing Michigan loss to ‘linger,’ looking to be 1-0 next week
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State was off to a hot 5-0 start, just like 2021, and after a big loss to Michigan on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are 5-1, just like 2021. In 2021, and in years past, the blue and white has had one loss derail its season after a hot start. Penn State lost to Iowa on the road and then the following week was upset by Illinois at home.
Michigan’s offensive efficiency, Penn State football’s lack thereof tell story of Saturday’s top-10 matchup
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On the very first play of the game Saturday, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. body slammed Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson — well after the play was over — to incur a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty right out of the gate. An...
How to watch No. 10 Penn State football’s away game against No. 5 Michigan
No. 10 Penn State will play its third noon game of the season against No. 5 Michigan on Saturday. Since the game between the Nittany Lions and Wolverines is the Big Noon Kickoff game, it’ll be available to watch on FOX Sports’ networks. A live streaming option to...
Penn State football finalizes its kickoff time for Oct. 29 clash with Ohio State
Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 29 home matchup with Ohio State has been announced. Fox Sports announced Saturday morning that the Nittany Lions will host the network’s Big Noon Kickoff. This will mark Penn State’s fourth noon kickoff of the year and third Fox broadcast.
Penn State men’s soccer struggles offensively in loss to Indiana
Penn State was matched up against quite the competition in Indiana who came out looking for revenge. The Nittany Lions struggled offensively during the match and Indiana outscored them 4-2. Because Penn State had trouble creating opportunities on offense — getting stuck in the midfield most of the game —...
Weather forecast for Penn State football’s top-10 road clash against Michigan
Penn State heads to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in its first road game since the Nittany Lions defeated Auburn in Week 3. Unlike Auburn, the weather forecast isn’t the best. The game will kick off at noon Saturday, and the afternoon weather could see precipitation. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 25% chance of rain in the afternoon, otherwise the weather will be partly cloudy.
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 17
As students continue cramming for multiple midterms and upcoming projects, here are some events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 10 a.m. — The HUB-Robeson Galleries will present its BLACK NIIGHT WHIITE LIGHT exhibition, an exhibition of video works by artist Sean Capone. The exhibition will...
