ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State suffers 1st loss of the season to Michigan, 41-17

After going undefeated this season so far, the Nittany Lions lost their first game of the season to the Michigan Wolverines, 41-17. After a brief lead in the second quarter, there was hope that Penn State could overcome Michigan. However, that dream was short-lived after the Wolverines came back 16-14 in the first half, followed by their ultimate victory over the blue and white.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Run defense nonexistent for Penn State football in blowout loss to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State’s defense had one of the worst performances against the run in program history against Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines shredded the Nittany Lions’ defensive front to the tune of 418 rushing yards, the third-highest total in Penn State history and the most since 1997.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Digital Collegian

Penn State isn’t allowing Michigan loss to ‘linger,’ looking to be 1-0 next week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State was off to a hot 5-0 start, just like 2021, and after a big loss to Michigan on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are 5-1, just like 2021. In 2021, and in years past, the blue and white has had one loss derail its season after a hot start. Penn State lost to Iowa on the road and then the following week was upset by Illinois at home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer struggles offensively in loss to Indiana

Penn State was matched up against quite the competition in Indiana who came out looking for revenge. The Nittany Lions struggled offensively during the match and Indiana outscored them 4-2. Because Penn State had trouble creating opportunities on offense — getting stuck in the midfield most of the game —...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Weather forecast for Penn State football’s top-10 road clash against Michigan

Penn State heads to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in its first road game since the Nittany Lions defeated Auburn in Week 3. Unlike Auburn, the weather forecast isn’t the best. The game will kick off at noon Saturday, and the afternoon weather could see precipitation. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 25% chance of rain in the afternoon, otherwise the weather will be partly cloudy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 17

As students continue cramming for multiple midterms and upcoming projects, here are some events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 10 a.m. — The HUB-Robeson Galleries will present its BLACK NIIGHT WHIITE LIGHT exhibition, an exhibition of video works by artist Sean Capone. The exhibition will...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy