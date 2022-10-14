Inflation returned to a 40-year high last month of 10.1 per cent after food prices soared. The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation rose to 10.1 per cent in September from 9.9 per cent in August, the Office for National Statistics has said.Inflation was slightly higher than economists had expected. They had predicted a figure of 10 per cent. It matches the 40-year high inflation rate hit in July and remains well above the government’s target of 2 per cent. Rising food prices were the largest contributor to soaring inflation between August and September, the ONS said. Over the...

26 MINUTES AGO