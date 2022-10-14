Read full article on original website
Related
Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes - Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand should see economic growth of 3.0%-3.5% this year, driven by its key export and tourism sectors, a recovery that is best supported by gradual interest rate hikes, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
The US economy is still running on a post-COVID sugar high that's about to run out and make 2023 feel miserable
$5 trillion in stimulus and record-low rates fueled a huge recovery. Now the the comedown is going to hurt.
Asia hedge fund losses grow in Q3, poised for worst year since 2008
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hedge funds focused on emerging Asia posted their biggest monthly losses in years in September and are set for the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, data provider HFR said.
Column-Markets map out the end of the line :Mike Dolan
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Yet another eye-catching rebound in global stocks may just be another bear market bounce - but investors do sense the end of a dark road, even if there's still some distance to go.
UK inflation rises back to 40-year high of 10.1% as food prices soar
Inflation returned to a 40-year high last month of 10.1 per cent after food prices soared. The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation rose to 10.1 per cent in September from 9.9 per cent in August, the Office for National Statistics has said.Inflation was slightly higher than economists had expected. They had predicted a figure of 10 per cent. It matches the 40-year high inflation rate hit in July and remains well above the government’s target of 2 per cent. Rising food prices were the largest contributor to soaring inflation between August and September, the ONS said. Over the...
Oil prices rise as investors seek riskier assets and on China demand outlook
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into riskier assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
Comments / 0