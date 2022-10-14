Read full article on original website
wku.edu
31 WKU students candidates for 2022 Homecoming queen
Thirty-one students are candidates for 2022 Homecoming queen at Western Kentucky University. The 2022 queen will be crowned Saturday, Oct. 29, during halftime of WKU Football vs. North Texas at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. This year’s Homecoming theme is “Nightmare on Normal Street.” Queen...
wku.edu
Melissa Essenpreis Martin awarded CHHS Alumni Achievement Award
The WKU College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) recently hosted a 20th anniversary celebration and recognized alumni for their achievements with the first annual CHHS Alumni Achievement Award. A 2006 graduate of CHHS with a Bachelor of Science degree in Design, Merchandising, and Textiles, and a minor in Family...
wku.edu
Kevin Diaz-Cruz - Scholar Spotlight
Hispanic Heritage Month extends from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. During this time especially, the Mahurin Honors College (MHC) seeks to honor our Hispanic and Latinx scholars such as Kevin Diaz-Cruz (MHC ‘24), a junior majoring in Exercise Science with a concentration in Physician Assistant. Kevin is incredibly proud...
wku.edu
WKU Forensics Team wins at University of Alabama
WKU Forensics Team members placed first in team sweepstakes at the University of Alabama. Front row (from left): Samantha Sallee, Gabriella Abaunza Hernandez, Denise Marin, Rashon Leday, Noah Gordon, Mauricio Patino. Middle row (from left): Kirsten Eversmann, Cecilia Alali, Caitlyn Woitena, Reggie Jefferson, Danielle Williams, Rachael Akinbayo, Christian Butterfield, Jaleon Brown. Back row (from left): Kole Ingram, Jonah Johnson, Collin Tuerk, Joey Eberle, Dakota Perry.
wku.edu
WKU Regents to conduct committee meetings October 21
WKU Regents to conduct committee meetings October 21
wku.edu
Parking Lot Closings
On Friday, October 21st, the WKU Hilltoppers will host the UAB Blazers in a home football game with a 7:00PM kick-off! In preparation for the game, several parking lots will be reserved. See the Reserved Parking Map for details. SUPPORT PARKING LOTS are reserved beginning Thursday evening, October 20th. No...
