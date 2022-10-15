ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
95.9 WCYY

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Scarborough contractor has a lot of steel going up in Portland:

Landry/French Construction, which is based in Scarborough, has two major projects underway in Portland -— both with a lot of steelwork being hoisted into place. At 201 Federal St., the firm is managing construction of a 263-unit apartment complex. The steel structure is in place — and makes up the bones of what will be Maine’s tallest building, at 18 stories and 201 feet.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive

Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine

The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine

One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
LEBANON, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy