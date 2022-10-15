Read full article on original website
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
mainebiz.biz
Scarborough contractor has a lot of steel going up in Portland:
Landry/French Construction, which is based in Scarborough, has two major projects underway in Portland -— both with a lot of steelwork being hoisted into place. At 201 Federal St., the firm is managing construction of a 263-unit apartment complex. The steel structure is in place — and makes up the bones of what will be Maine’s tallest building, at 18 stories and 201 feet.
Here’s Why This Maine Firefighter Rode a Bike in Full Gear for 12 Hours
According to WMTW, one very determined Maine Firefighter rode his bike in his full gear to raise money for the Maine Cancer Foundation, but most importantly, to spread hope and love. His name is Robert Stine, he is a West Paris Firefighter and he managed to stay riding his bike...
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
Travel on a Budget: 7 Affordable Hostels in New England
Hostels are mostly a European thing but we do have them here in New England. I had never considered staying in a hostel in the United States before traveling to Europe and getting a taste of the backpacking life. Now, I look at hostels in the areas I travel to...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
mainepublic.org
WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine
The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
Watch: ‘The Invasion of The Leaf Peepers’ is Hilarious
They're heeeerrrrreeee. The leaf peepers. Maine and New Hampshire are really kicking things into gear with the beautiful foliage right now, and that means lots of people from away are coming to take it all in. Watch this hilarious video of leaf peepers taking over our state. It's an invasion!
A Recent Movie Was Filmed and Set Entirely in Portland, Maine
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Iconic ‘The Twilight Zone’ Show Once Featured an Episode Set in Maine
We all know the intro said by Rod Serling: "You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. You're moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas; you've just crossed over into the Twilight Zone."
