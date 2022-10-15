ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

Absentee police captain demoted; 10,000 new curb ramps; Phillies’ first NLCS since 2010 | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Is the PPD doing everything it can to curb the epidemic of violence facing the city? The captain running North Philly’s “chaotic” 22nd District was often absent from work and hadn’t held required monthly community meetings in years, an Inquirer report uncovered. After the newspaper went public, the captain — who has a base salary of $120k and was in line for a promotion — was reassigned to radio dispatch. [Inquirer$/@MaxMMarin/Open Data Philly]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season

Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Meet the first Latina woman to become an ordained priest at the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Hispanic Heritage month comes to an end, a pioneer and a priest loved by many as Mother Jessie is not slowing down anytime soon. The Church of the Crucifixion is a pillar in the heart of South Philly. Come Sunday morning, you never know what to expect behind the angelic doors.   Mother Jessie is the first Latina woman to become an ordained priest within the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia.On Sunday, parishioners danced as they celebrated her birthday. In turn, she serenaded the group with a mariachi band."I used to tell my mom when I was like 5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 41, injured after shooting on SEPTA platform in Frankford

FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Locales Finally Make It to the Monopoly Board

A special new edition Monopoly game board released Oct. 11 has a Main Line theme, but includes places like Villanova University, Haverford College and the Glen Mills Train Station located in Delaware County, writes Franki Rudenesky for Philly Voice. The game is a collaboration between Hasbro and game company Top...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Kevin White

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Lanning Square. Kevin White, 24, was reported missing today from his home on the 400 block of Royden Street. He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 150 pounds, with gray black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force One sneakers and a dark blue or black Adidas jacket with a logo on the back. He also has a skateboard with him. He is known to frequent North Camden and Center City Philadelphia.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

