Call #988 For Mental Health Emergencies
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In Philadelphia
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason Matchup
billypenn.com
Absentee police captain demoted; 10,000 new curb ramps; Phillies’ first NLCS since 2010 | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Is the PPD doing everything it can to curb the epidemic of violence facing the city? The captain running North Philly’s “chaotic” 22nd District was often absent from work and hadn’t held required monthly community meetings in years, an Inquirer report uncovered. After the newspaper went public, the captain — who has a base salary of $120k and was in line for a promotion — was reassigned to radio dispatch. [Inquirer$/@MaxMMarin/Open Data Philly]
Halloween in Philadelphia, new restaurants to try, 'A Different World' reunion | FYI Philly
We visit Halloween hangouts, new dining standouts and the cast of "A Different World" reunites. Plus, art with Puerto Rican flare.
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: WMMR Corporate Overlords Respond to Blowup at Station
Plus, a magical Mastriano matchup … and plenty of fun stuff to do this weekend. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
Video: Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and then taking off with his car. It happened on Oct. 3rd at a store at 5015 North Broad Street.Police say the men were masked, pulled out a gun and then took the victim's money and car keys.If you recognize these suspects, please call the police.
Meet the first Latina woman to become an ordained priest at the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Hispanic Heritage month comes to an end, a pioneer and a priest loved by many as Mother Jessie is not slowing down anytime soon. The Church of the Crucifixion is a pillar in the heart of South Philly. Come Sunday morning, you never know what to expect behind the angelic doors. Mother Jessie is the first Latina woman to become an ordained priest within the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia.On Sunday, parishioners danced as they celebrated her birthday. In turn, she serenaded the group with a mariachi band."I used to tell my mom when I was like 5...
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth, Northampton, Parkland and Whitehall are one-goal winners in EPC boys soccer
Nazareth, Northampton, Parkland and Whitehall all were winners of one-goal matches in the opening round of the EPC boys soccer tournament. The four teams will advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday. EPC Boys Soccer Tournament. Quarterfinal round. 1-Parkland def. 8-East Stroudsburg South 2-1 (2OT) 4-Nazareth def. 5-Central Catholic 4-3.
fox29.com
Man, 41, injured after shooting on SEPTA platform in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Aaron Parker?
Police need your help finding two suspects in a triple shooting inside of a local deli that left one man dead and two women injured.
Delco Locales Finally Make It to the Monopoly Board
A special new edition Monopoly game board released Oct. 11 has a Main Line theme, but includes places like Villanova University, Haverford College and the Glen Mills Train Station located in Delaware County, writes Franki Rudenesky for Philly Voice. The game is a collaboration between Hasbro and game company Top...
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Kevin White
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Lanning Square. Kevin White, 24, was reported missing today from his home on the 400 block of Royden Street. He is described as a black male, 6’0”, 150 pounds, with gray black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force One sneakers and a dark blue or black Adidas jacket with a logo on the back. He also has a skateboard with him. He is known to frequent North Camden and Center City Philadelphia.
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
CBS News
Shooting in Frankford sends two people to the hospital: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood leaves two people hospitalized on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Unity Street around 7:20 a.m. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the left leg once and a 27-year-old man suffered a...
morethanthecurve.com
Satirical political ads on electronic billboard in West Conshohocken drawing attention on Twitter
The electronic billboard near the Conshohohocken exit on the Schuylkill Express has been running some satirical political advertisements that have been tweeted about in recent weeks. One ad on the billboard stated “Don’t let the radical right put violent criminals in jail. Support progressives.”. The organization behind the...
Comments / 0