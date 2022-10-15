Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will continue their two-game Southeast swing as they head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Falcons prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Jimmy Garoppolo...
Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett: report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was hit in the wallet for his kick of Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
TE Kyle Pitts Will Suit Up for Falcons vs. 49ers
The hamstring injury that prevented Kyle Pitts from playing last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t keep him out against the San Francisco 49ers. Field Yates confirmed that the Atlanta Falcons tight end would play in Week 6. Pitts is off to a slow start in his second...
Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15. Zappe started his second game in place of the injured Mac Jones. He threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns for New England. Belichick has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against Chicago the franchise with which Halas won all his games.
Garoppolo blames offense for Niners’ sluggish defeat
ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t get his team’s offense going in a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Garoppolo passed for 296 yards, but not much else went right as the Niners’ two-game winning streak ended. San Francisco went scoreless in the final two quarters. A long attempt to Charlie Woerner slipped through the tight end’s hands on one possession and Garoppolo threw an interception that was intended for Deebo Samuel on the next drive. That essentially sealed San Francisco’s fate.
Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Pittsburgh Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary. But Brady and the Buccaneers struggled against the much-maligned Steelers, as Tampa Bay reached the red zone three times, but settled for field goals. And when the Buccaneers found the end zone late in the fourth quarter, Brady’s 2-point try came up short, as Pittsburgh ultimately prevailed with a 20-18 victory.
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary. Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him. The 45-year-old completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards. His 11-yard touchdown strike to Leonard Fournette cut Pittsburgh’s lead to two with less than 5 minutes to go. Steelers linebacker Devin Bush broke up the 2-point conversion. Pittsburgh sealed the win by draining the rest of the clock.
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota completed his first 13 passes for the 3-3 Falcons, finally throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day with less than 11 minutes remaining. He finished with 129 yards in Atlanta’s conservative passing game, while also rushing for 50 yards on six carries. The Niners dropped to 3-3. They couldn’t overcome two interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by the Falcons.
Ravens lament another blown lead and 3-3 record
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens knew how to finish games, they would be undefeated. Their problem is, they haven’t finished. They blew fourth-quarter leads against Miami and Buffalo in Weeks 2 and 4. The even numbers got to them again Sunday as they handed the New York Giants a 24-20 win, courtesy of two late turnovers by Lamar Jackson. The loss left the Ravens at 3-3 and tied atop the AFC North with defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Pittsburgh and Cleveland are a game behind at 2-4. It’s not a bad position but the Ravens know it could have been much better.
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9. The Seahawks jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta. Both teams are 3-3. Walker took over as Seattle’s feature back because of Rashaad Penny’s season-ending broken leg. He had a season-most 21 carries for 97 yards. Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for the Cardinals, who struggled all day to finish drives. Arizona fell to 2-4.
Saints offense stalls as New Orleans loses late lead
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton had an opportunity to stake a stronger claim on the New Orleans’ starting quarterback job. But the Saints offense stalled on the final two possessions Sunday. And that allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to take a late lead in a 30-26 victory over New Orleans that could clear the way for Jameis Winston’s return against Arizona on Thursday night. Winston has not played in three games while recovering from back and ankle injuries.
Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that the elusive Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left. New Orleans rushed for 228 yards as a team but ended four drives inside the Cincinnati 20-yard line with Wil Lutz field goals. Saints QB Andy Dalton passed for one TD. Saints rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed rushed for a 44-yard score.
Defensive breakdowns prove costly in Jags’ loss at Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars figured their stingy scoring defense would have the advantage over the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense. Instead, they couldn’t find a way to get Matt Ryan or the Indianapolis Colts off the field. The result: a 34-27 loss, courtesy of a 32-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to rookie Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play. Indy scored on each of its final five possessions, four of them touchdowns, after going nearly 110 1/2 minutes without a TD.
Bills, Chiefs believe another rematch coming in rivalry
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs fully believe they’ll see each other again in the playoffs. The latest showdown in a burgeoning rivalry between AFC titans went to the Bills on Sunday when Josh Allen rallied his team for a 24-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the fifth meeting of the two teams in less than two years, and came nine months after Kansas City ended Buffalo’s season for the second consecutive year in the same building. The Bills are 5-1 and atop the AFC heading into their bye while the Chiefs are 4-2 with a trip to San Francisco on deck.
Cook’s late touchdown ices Vikings’ 24-16 win over Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16. Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:15 left restored Minnesota’s two-touchdown lead. Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, a former Viking who returned Sunday from concussion protocol but was only put into game action after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter. Cook’s burst followed a fumble by Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on a drive when Miami was swiftly moving the ball down the field, trailing 16-10.
Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley’s run
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20. New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley’s go-ahead score, rookie Keyvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble. The Ravens fell to 3-3 with their third late meltdown this season and handed the Giants another surprising victory. New York is 5-1 under new coach Brian Daboll, exceeding its win total from last year.
Rodgers says simplifying could help struggling Pack offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes a simpler approach can help the offense get out of its funk. The Packers certainly need to try something. Rodgers hasn’t come close to matching his production from the last two seasons and the Packers find their hopes of a fourth straight NFC North title in jeopardy. The Packers dropped to .500 with a surprising 27-10 home loss to the New York Jets. That followed a 27-22 defeat against the New York Giants in London.
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams snapped their two-game skid with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, while Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half. The Rams bounced back from two straight ugly defeats and the latest injury setback for their offensive line to spoil Steve Wilks’ debut as the Panthers’ interim head coach. Donte Jackson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown for the Panthers, who have lost three straight. Christian McCaffrey racked up 158 total yards, but P.J. Walker passed for just 60 yards.
Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
