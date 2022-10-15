ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Fans energized after Phillies beat Braves 9-1

PHILADELPHIA - "It's a good time to be a Philly fan right now," said Justin Young. The Phillies didn't just beat the Braves in the first home playoff game in over a decade. They won in a rout. The fans got to savor a big win delivered by Harper, Hoskins, Nola, and company.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gerrit Cole shines, Yankees top Guardians to force Game 5

As Clay Holmes warmed up, Gerrit Cole emptied the tank and blew a 98-mph fastball past pinch hitter Will Brennan for the final out of the seventh inning. Cole's 110th and final pitch of a clutch postseason start also prompted the right-hander to shout, "Let's Go" and pump his fist as he walked off the mound.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await

For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Yankees stave off elimination with Game 4 win in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Gerrit Cole brought the Yankees back from the brink. They’re Bronx bound, still chasing a championship. Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2

E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). DP_New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), J.Naylor (1). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). SF_Stanton (1). Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:02. A_36,728 (34,788).
BRONX, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Report: MLB sets one-year qualifying offer at $19.65M

MLB will set its one-year qualifying offer for free agents at $19.65 million for the upcoming offseason, the New York Post reported. The amount, which is the average of the top 125 salaries across the major leagues, can be offered by teams to their own free agents provided that player has not been given a qualifying offer previously.
NFL
WFMZ-TV Online

Limited tickets go on sale for Phillies' home NLCS games

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies are four wins away from their first World Series appearance since 2009, but to get there, they have to beat the San Diego Padres. Major League Baseball released the schedule for the National League Championship Series. The first two games will take place in San Diego...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

NBA Conference Glance

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy