One of boxing's scariest punchers cried his eyes out after separating another opponent from his senses
Historic puncher Deontay Wilder flattened Robert Helenius. He then addressed the media, and cried. The American's coach, Malik Scott, cried, too.
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”
Deontay Wilder returned to his winning ways on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking Robert Helenius out in the first round with a thunderous right hand. His opponent didn’t just go down, he stayed down with his eyes staring up into the rafters. It was a solid reminder that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has dynamite in his fists.
MMA fighter gets chucked out of a match after throwing 13 illegal knees to the head of his vulnerable opponent
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov was disqualified from a recent bout after hitting Troy Gibson with 13 illegal strikes.
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: As steroid accusations resurface, defiant TJ Dillashaw flaunts super shredded physique
Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was stripped of the 135-pound strap back in early 2019 after blowing up his pre-fight drug test. That led to a lengthy disciplinary suspension and heavy criticism from fans, as well as fellow fighters. This ex-champ was mad as hell. LIVE! Watch UFC 280...
Conor McGregor claims he carried Floyd Mayweather in their first fight: “I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd”
Floyd Mayweather has often claimed that he ‘carried’ Conor McGregor through the early rounds of their 2017 boxing superfight, which ended in a 10th round TKO victory for Floyd. Now McGregor is firing back, saying he was the one who was doing the carrying. McGregor’s comments came as...
After the fight: Deontay Wilder punches his way to a title shot
After the fight: Who is next in line for Deontay Wilder after that huge one-punch knockout over Robert Helenius?. One of the most explosive punchers of our time, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1), sent the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, into a frenzy on Saturday night when he knocked out Robert Helenius (31-4) with just one punch. It wasn’t something he hadn’t done before, but boxing fans will never get tired of seeing it and will have similar reactions each time.
ESPN
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: A new No. 1 and the debut of Alycia Baumgardner in the top 10
Claressa Shields is back on top in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings after a dominant victory over Savannah Marshall. With the victory, Shields (13-0, 2 KOs), became the undisputed middleweight champion for the second time. She is the first fighter, male or female, to be undisputed in the same division twice. She's also a former undisputed junior middleweight champion.
'If he touches Silva he's going down': Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya backs YouTube star and underdog Jake Paul to knock out veteran MMA fighter Anderson Silva in their upcoming boxing bout
Jake Paul is set to fight Anderson Silva on October 29 and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes that there is only one winner. Speaking to Inside Fighting, De La Hoya said that he will be backing Paul to win the bout - which he thinks will be decided by a knockout.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez off the hook for Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is now off the hook of needing to face his conqueror Dmitry Bivol in a rematch after the WBA light heavyweight champion made it known that he’s not interested in fighting him again. Bivol is essentially saving Canelo’s career by saying he’s not interested...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell
By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping says a win over Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira the lightweight GOAT
Charles Oliveira has a lot on the line this weekend. This Saturday, Oliveira looks to reclaim the lightweight title he lost on the scale when he takes on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. But there could be more up for grabs than just the UFC lightweight title, because according to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, a win will move Oliveira ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the lightweight “Greatest Of All Time” conversation.
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Top 50 Most Spectacular Knockouts!
During the long rich history of professional boxing there have been many spectacular knockouts delivered by many outstanding knockout artists. But which knockout victories in history are the most spectacular of all time? The latest Boxing Survey Series attempts to answer that question. The survey was conducted in the Classic...
