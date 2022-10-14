Read full article on original website
Inspirery Magazine Features David Roesener, Ohio-based Medical Physicist
Ohio, US, 16th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, David Roesener is an Ohio-based medical physicist. He was recently featured in Inspirery Magazine in which he discussed a wide range of topics on leadership and a career in the area of medical physics. Inspirery Magazine features interviews with entrepreneurs and executives to help inspire those starting out as well as those who have been working successfully for years. It also creates an opportunity for interviewees to act as mentors to entrepreneurs. As a well-known and respected representative in the medical physics arena, David Roesener was a natural choice to be featured in Inspirery Magazine.
Wichman Law Firm Wins Case for Budding Athlete Against Kansas High School Activities Association
Kansas City, Missouri, United States - 10-16-2022 (PR Distribution™) - Wichman Law Firm has won a case against the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA), which accused defendant Jaylen Burch of violating rules relating to tuition and the furthering of his sports career in his transfer of high schools.
DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas Shows Zero Findings From an Independent Audit Report for the Eighth Consecutive Year
DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA) received its 2021 single audit report from leading advisory, assurance and tax firm, CohnReznick LLP. The audit report contains zero findings. This marks the agency’s eighth consecutive year with zero audit findings, which is a significant accomplishment given the size and complexity of DHA’s operations.
