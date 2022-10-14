ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspirery Magazine Features David Roesener, Ohio-based Medical Physicist

Ohio, US, 16th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, David Roesener is an Ohio-based medical physicist. He was recently featured in Inspirery Magazine in which he discussed a wide range of topics on leadership and a career in the area of medical physics. Inspirery Magazine features interviews with entrepreneurs and executives to help inspire those starting out as well as those who have been working successfully for years. It also creates an opportunity for interviewees to act as mentors to entrepreneurs. As a well-known and respected representative in the medical physics arena, David Roesener was a natural choice to be featured in Inspirery Magazine.
DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas Shows Zero Findings From an Independent Audit Report for the Eighth Consecutive Year

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA) received its 2021 single audit report from leading advisory, assurance and tax firm, CohnReznick LLP. The audit report contains zero findings. This marks the agency’s eighth consecutive year with zero audit findings, which is a significant accomplishment given the size and complexity of DHA’s operations.
