montanasports.com
'We've got to quit making mistakes': UM's loss to Idaho generates questions going forward
MISSOULA — Two weeks ago in Pocatello, Idaho, the Montana Grizzlies defeated Idaho State by a closer than normal margin because mistakes played a big part in that. On Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, miscues were once again the story, but the result different, as No. 3 Montana lost its first game of the season, this time to the Idaho Vandals.
406mtsports.com
Week 7: Idaho Vandals silence No. 3 Montana Grizzlies for first time since 1999
Fresh off their bye week, the No. 3 Grizzlies (5-1, 2-1) fell to Idaho (4-2, 3-0) in Missoula and had to give back the Little Brown Stein after two decades. 'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999. LUCAS SEMB...
KULR8
No. 3 Montana upset at home by Idaho in Little Brown Stein battle
MISSOULA - It took everything the Montana Grizzlies had, and it still wasn't enough for the home team to retain possession of the Little Brown Stein. From Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the upset-minded Idaho Vandals stormed into Missoula and won 30-23 with a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions sealing the deal.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
KULR8
Montana volleyball team suffers home loss to Northern Colorado
MISSOULA — The Northern Colorado volleyball team has been up and down throughout the first half of the season, but on Saturday night, the Bears showed why they are the defending Big Sky Conference champions and were picked by the league's coaches to repeat as champs this November. Northern...
montanarightnow.com
'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999
MISSOULA — Trailing 22-16 with just over four minutes left in Saturday's game, the Montana football team earned one last opportunity at a comeback by forcing an Idaho punt. It would undoubtedly be their biggest drive of the year, and their last hope at saving their undefeated season and retaining the Little Brown Stein for the eighth-consecutive time.
KULR8
Montana loses to Idaho 30 to 23
MISSOULA — Montana leads Idaho 13-12 at the half. Both teams started slow on offense, with punts dotting the drive chart for each team on their opening series. Idaho struck first, driving to the Montana 30-yard line before settling for a Ricardo Chavez 47-yard field goal to strike first.
Montana wants to be the next wine country
It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested. McGuire has […] The post Montana wants to be the next wine country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Ravalli County Senate District 43
Website: schnee4sd43.com/ | Facebook Page: facebook.com/schneeberger4sd43 | Email: john@schnee4sd43.com. Occupation: College Administrator, University of Montana - Bitterroot College. Family: Wife Karen Coombs, married in 1982. Three children: Megan 42; Aaron 38; Mariah 35. Education: BA Political Science and Economics, University of Montana. Past employment: Economic Development Specialist with the Ravalli...
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways
It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
NBCMontana
UM-based program expands medical services to Hungry Horse
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana recently expanded its medical services to include Greater Valley Health Center's location in Hungry Horse. The UM-based program will expand to more rural and underserved populations with the help of a federally funded grant. UM released...
NBCMontana
Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear
MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
The Skalkaho Road is Perfect Fall Drive, if You’re Not Scared by Cliffs
For a lot of people, Skalkaho Falls is one of the favorite sightseeing destinations in the Bitterroot Valley. For others, it's a white-knuckle wrestle with Montana's mountain roads. Yet, if you're willing to appreciate the wonderful vistas beyond the drop-offs, or have a driver you can truly trust, the climb...
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,027 Cases, 11 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 312,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,027 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,256 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,570,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 577,203...
NBCMontana
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93
MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
'Corgi' Carnival a big success, proceeds going to Hellgate PTA
MISSOULA, Mont. - The corgis are back and better than ever for the Corgi Carnival! Whether it was competing in the costume contest or the new hot dog challenge. Maple, Pumpkin, and some new faces rounded up the crew once again to raise money for our public schools. The Missoula...
Nostalgia Alert: Stores That Used to be in Missoula’s Southgate Mall
When they announced Missoula was getting a mall it was an exciting time. When we found out the mall was going to be within walking distance of my house, I could hardly wait! We would walk over while construction was happening and we were wondering where the "anchor" stores were going to be located. The Southgate Mall opened in August of 1978 and it still stands today. It has been a mainstay in shopping for now over four decades, and over the years, there have been a lot of stores that have come and gone.
Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90
MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
