ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Stormwater project heads into final weeks

By Bill Bengtson bbengtson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uK7sr_0iZi9mx600

Detention vaults made of concrete and iron are now underground near Laurens Street's entrance to Hitchcock Woods, and small trees are now coming into place in the final few weeks of a massive construction project to address erosion and stormwater relating to downtown Aiken.

"The project is going really well," said Aaron Campbell, Aiken's municipal horticulturist and arborist. "The landscaping is coming along. They're in the final phase of it. We're real happy with the way things have progressed so far."

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh made similar comments. "The project is within budget and it is on schedule. Should be substantially complete around the first of December," he said in a Friday interview. "The landscaping is going on as we speak, and we're pleased with what has progressed to date."

Plans are for the $15.8 million project, focusing on retention tanks to hold water and release it a a non-destructive rate, to be substantially complete by Thanksgiving, in the assessment of George Grinton, who is managing the project for the municipal government.

Pedestrians along Laurens Street are also likely to notice a difference over the next couple of weeks, with a sidewalk and pedestrian safety features being added on Laurens Street, on the edge of the Hitchcock Heights property, between No. 10 Downing Street and Aiken County Historical Museum.

The idea, Grinton said, is to have a sidewalk continuously available between the museum and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, at 406 Park Avenue. Grinton said the sidewalk work is likely to be underway for the next two weeks.

One of the only landscaping items that will not be in place by the end of the year will be kiosks focusing on the history of Hitchcock Woods, including the recent anti-erosion efforts. Topics addressed will also be such features as the pollinator gardens and rain gardens that are to be added in the next couple of months, Grinton noted.

The current emphasis, Campbell noted, is on "replanting with native plants and trees to beautify the area while also blending in with the surrounding environment of Hitchcock Woods."

Added to the plan more recently, with Aiken City Council's approval, is an inclined plane to help illustrate some of the 1830s-era features involved in the establishment of Best Friend, described by the Library of Congress as "the first locomotive built in the United States for actual service on a railroad."

The kiosks, he said, should be in place by late January, and the inclined plane should be completed in May. Plans are also in place for an arch over the roadway leading into the woods from Laurens Street, similar to the ones over The Alley, in downtown Aiken.

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Redevelopment of Aiken Mall site picking up steam; Belk getting new facade

Late Thursday afternoon as the sun was sinking toward the horizon, workers were busy putting a new façade on the Belk department store at the site of the former Aiken Mall. “We’re blocking in those old columns and we’re painting the entire exterior white, so it will have a fresh look,” said Jason Long, a senior vice president with Southeastern, the Augusta-based company that is heading up the redevelopment of the Southside property.
Aiken Standard

Shoutfest draws crowd to Generations Park

Songs of worship and shouts of praise filled the air of the Beverly Clyburn Generations Park Saturday. The park was the location of the 14th annual Shoutfest, the largest free outdoor gospel concert in the Central Savannah River Area, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event was organized by...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Western Carolina State Fair brings fun, festivities to Aiken

One of Aiken County's biggest annual attractions is in gear this week, with the Western Carolina State Fair having begun its annual run, and plans are for the festivities to run through Oct. 23. Dozens of rides, games, performances and exhibits, in keeping with tradition, are among the offerings. Gates...
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 16-22

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 16-22. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 356 Magnolia Lake Court – $865,000. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Lyddie Hansen: Aiken volunteer has passion for helping others

“If someone needs help and you can do something about it, do it. You will never know when you're an answer to someone's prayer.”. That’s the motto that Lyddie Hansen has tried to live her life by. Hansen was born in Baton Rouge to deaf parents, and that had an effect on how she sees the world. She said her parents were very independent despite their disability.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Today's events for Oct. 15

A Community Pet Food Drive will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. FOTAS is offering pet food assistance to those in the community in need. Those who need pet food may drive up to the shelter’s front door and remain in their car while FOTAS volunteers bring out a registration form and place dog or cat food in their vehicle’s trunk. For more information, call 803-514-4313 or email info@fotasaiken.org.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Ninth Savannah River Site saltstone disposal unit is ahead of schedule, underbudget

Work on the ninth saltstone disposal unit at the Savannah River Site is ahead of schedule and under budget. The Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management announced Tuesday that Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at the site located 20 miles south of Aiken, had completed concrete placements on the more than 30-million gallon tank in H-Area of the site.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Dr. Sean Alford named chairman for CSRA Heart Challenge

AUGUSTA — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on ensuring longer, healthier lives for all, has named Dr. Sean Alford, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, as the chairman of the 2023 CSRA Heart Challenge campaign. In this role, Alford is charged with raising critical funds to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken family helps fight food insecurity through Spooky to be Hungry Campaign

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A local family is committed to helping fight food insecurity. The Watsons joined the It's Spooky to be Hungry campaign to help their community. Partnering with Golden Harvest, neighborhood captain Kelly Watson is doing something a little different. She asked her neighbors to leave goods in orange bags on their steps so she can collect and donate them to families in need. She and her family dressed up and picked up the donations hay-ride style. There were also orange tins in front of their house where people could drop their donations off.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant

COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Living History Park educates future generations about America's past

North Augusta’s Living History Park went back in time to the Colonial Era for the week as reenactors brought back the 18th century American lifestyle. The return of Education Days at the North Augusta park was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. Four hundred students alongside teachers, parents and chaperones attended the event.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
218
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy