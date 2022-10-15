Stormwater project heads into final weeks

Detention vaults made of concrete and iron are now underground near Laurens Street's entrance to Hitchcock Woods, and small trees are now coming into place in the final few weeks of a massive construction project to address erosion and stormwater relating to downtown Aiken.

"The project is going really well," said Aaron Campbell, Aiken's municipal horticulturist and arborist. "The landscaping is coming along. They're in the final phase of it. We're real happy with the way things have progressed so far."

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh made similar comments. "The project is within budget and it is on schedule. Should be substantially complete around the first of December," he said in a Friday interview. "The landscaping is going on as we speak, and we're pleased with what has progressed to date."

Plans are for the $15.8 million project, focusing on retention tanks to hold water and release it a a non-destructive rate, to be substantially complete by Thanksgiving, in the assessment of George Grinton, who is managing the project for the municipal government.

Pedestrians along Laurens Street are also likely to notice a difference over the next couple of weeks, with a sidewalk and pedestrian safety features being added on Laurens Street, on the edge of the Hitchcock Heights property, between No. 10 Downing Street and Aiken County Historical Museum.

The idea, Grinton said, is to have a sidewalk continuously available between the museum and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, at 406 Park Avenue. Grinton said the sidewalk work is likely to be underway for the next two weeks.

One of the only landscaping items that will not be in place by the end of the year will be kiosks focusing on the history of Hitchcock Woods, including the recent anti-erosion efforts. Topics addressed will also be such features as the pollinator gardens and rain gardens that are to be added in the next couple of months, Grinton noted.

The current emphasis, Campbell noted, is on "replanting with native plants and trees to beautify the area while also blending in with the surrounding environment of Hitchcock Woods."

Added to the plan more recently, with Aiken City Council's approval, is an inclined plane to help illustrate some of the 1830s-era features involved in the establishment of Best Friend, described by the Library of Congress as "the first locomotive built in the United States for actual service on a railroad."

The kiosks, he said, should be in place by late January, and the inclined plane should be completed in May. Plans are also in place for an arch over the roadway leading into the woods from Laurens Street, similar to the ones over The Alley, in downtown Aiken.