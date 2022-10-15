Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Digital Agriculture Market worth $29.8 billion by 2027 | Key Players are CISCO Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Deere & Company, Trimble INC., DeLaval, Bayer Cropscience AG
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a significant CAGR in the digital agriculture market. Increasing modernization in the agriculture industry is a major factor driving the region’s growth. According to a research report “Digital Agriculture Market by Technology (Peripheral and Core), Type (Hardware and Software), Operation (Farming &...
Woonsocket Call
Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Suez, Kubota Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical & Toray Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global membrane bioreactor market is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The membrane bioreactor market is expected to reach $5.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%.
Woonsocket Call
Global Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market Report 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Technology, By Application, By GSM, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4% during...
PV Tech
Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia
Demand for European-made PV production equipment jumped by 62% in Q2 2022, with European orders surpassing those from Asian countries for the first time, according to research by engineering industry association VDMA. European manufacturers saw sales of their PV engineering systems rise 62% on Q1, with sales in Europe soaring...
Woonsocket Call
Global Functional Safety Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Acceptance of IIoT Technology in Industries Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Functional Safety Market by System (ESD, F&G, TMC, BMS, HIPPS, SCADA, DCS), Device (Safety Sensors, Safety Controllers, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches, Emergency Stop Devices), Sales Channel, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global functional safety market size is...
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
Kobe Steel's U.S. unit signs technology deal with Sweden's H2 Green Steel
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) said on Wednesday its U.S. unit, Midrex Technologies, has signed a contract with Swedish steel venture H2 Green Steel to supply its technology for a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant running on 100% hydrogen.
Woonsocket Call
Global Piperidine Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Emergence of Piperidine and its Derivatives as Antimetastatic and Antiproliferation Drugs Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Piperidine Market by Type (99% Purity and 98% Purity), End Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Rubber, and Others), Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size for global piperidine market...
Woonsocket Call
Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Cooling Solutions to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market by Type (Mineral oil, Fluorocarbon-based fluids, Synthetic fluids), End Use (Transformers, Data Center, EV batteries, Solar PV), Technology (Single-phase cooling, Two-phase cooling) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size of immersion cooling fluids is estimated...
Woonsocket Call
Author - Artist, Sandeep Bisht brand Miranda growing rapidly because of services in global International market.
Sandeep Bisht is professional Author, Artist, CEO & Co -Founder of Miranda and Serrat Beaudry. Now a days Sandeep Bsiht brand Miranda getting popularity in global market. Customers also buying it's franchise. California City, California Oct 16, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Miranda, India's Leading production, fashion & IT startup is set...
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
alpenhornnews.com
Global Terminal Block Connector Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026
New latest Report on “ Terminal Block Connector Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Industrial , Power Management and Other), by Type (Single Row and Dual Row), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Terminal Block Connector Industry Growth & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
alpenhornnews.com
Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market 2021 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview
The global Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market is expected to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of the Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 market size, market trends, prime market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The global Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.
altenergymag.com
Sinopec Produces China's First Batch of Large Tow Carbon Fiber
Large tow carbon fiber refers to roving that contains 48,000 filaments or more. The high-performance material is often referred to as the "king of new material" and "black gold." China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has successfully produced China's first batch of large tow carbon fiber at the...
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Research: Security Information & Event Management Spend to Exceed $6.4 Billion by 2027 Globally, as IBM, Rapid7 & Splunk Lead the Market
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the total business spend on SIEM (Security Identity & Event Management) will exceed $6.4 billion globally by 2027, from just over $4.4 billion in 2022. It predicts that this growth of 45% will be driven by the transition from term licence (where businesses can use SIEM for specific licence lengths) to more flexible SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) models (where SIEM solutions are purchased via monthly subscription). This will enable small businesses to access previously unaffordable services.
Woonsocket Call
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
thecentersquare.com
USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
alpenhornnews.com
Hospital Lightings Market Growth and key Industry Players 2022 Analysis and Forecasts to 2028
The Hospital Lightings market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Hospital Lightings market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Hospital Lightings .
Woonsocket Call
Best's Market Segment Report: Opportunities Arise for MENA Reinsurers Amid Divergent Economic Conditions
Hardening reinsurance market conditions in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as changes in reinsurers’ appetites as to where they deploy their capital, have sustained the positive price momentum over recent renewal seasons, according to an AM Best report. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Opportunities Arise...
Woonsocket Call
United Kingdom Hydroponics Markets, Competition, Opportunities Report 2022-2027 Featuring HydroGarden, Signify Commercial, Hydrohobby, GroWell Hydroponics & Plant Lighting, & Green Spirit Hydroponics - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United Kingdom Hydroponics Market By Type, By Equipment, By Input, By Farming Method, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United Kingdom hydroponics market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The...
