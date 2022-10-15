Boxing News 24 will be giving live updates & results below of the action on the Wilder-Helenius card. In the chief support bout, former IBF 168-lb champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) got back to his winning ways by knocking Anthony Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round. Plant, 30, knocked out the 37-year-old Dirrell with a left hook in the ninth round. While Dirrell was down, Plant acted like he was digging a grave. The fight had been competitive up until the knockout. Plant, the younger guy, was getting the better of the action with his silky movies, but it wasn’t overly impressive stuff. The fight was a WBC super middleweight title eliminator, which makes Plant the mandatory to champion Canelo Alvarez. If Canelo wants an excuse to continue to swerve Dmitry Bivol, he’s got one now. With that said, it’s questionable whether the boxing public would be all that interested in seeing Canelo and Plant fight again at this point. It will be up to Canelo if he wants to fight the easy mark Plant rather than Bivol or shudder the thought, David Benavidez.

