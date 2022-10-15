Read full article on original website
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch
Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder apologized to Helenius for knocking him out: “I’m sorry”
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder paid a visit to Robert Helenius last Saturday night to check on him and to apologize for knocking him out in the first round in their main event fight on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deontay was choked up...
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder vs. Helenius – Live results from New York
Boxing News 24 will be giving live updates & results below of the action on the Wilder-Helenius card. In the chief support bout, former IBF 168-lb champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) got back to his winning ways by knocking Anthony Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round. Plant, 30, knocked out the 37-year-old Dirrell with a left hook in the ninth round. While Dirrell was down, Plant acted like he was digging a grave. The fight had been competitive up until the knockout. Plant, the younger guy, was getting the better of the action with his silky movies, but it wasn’t overly impressive stuff. The fight was a WBC super middleweight title eliminator, which makes Plant the mandatory to champion Canelo Alvarez. If Canelo wants an excuse to continue to swerve Dmitry Bivol, he’s got one now. With that said, it’s questionable whether the boxing public would be all that interested in seeing Canelo and Plant fight again at this point. It will be up to Canelo if he wants to fight the easy mark Plant rather than Bivol or shudder the thought, David Benavidez.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder feels sympathy for Helenius after knocking him out
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) had mixed emotions about stopping his old friend & sparring partner Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night in their headliner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder landed a short right hand late in...
worldboxingnews.net
Shields vs Marshall results from O2 Arena in London
World Boxing News provides live results for the Shields vs Marshall event featuring the undisputed middleweight title. Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney Punishes George Kambosos For Dominant Decision, Retains Titles
George Kambosos Jr. could jitterbug and switch hit all that he wanted as a self-avowed reformed fighter. In the end, it made no difference: he simply had no answer for Devin Haney. In virtually a repeat of their encounter four months earlier, the 23-year-old Haney outworked and bruised up Kambosos...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC expected to order Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr next in final eliminator
By Brian Webber: With one massive right hand, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) left Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in a heap on the canvas in the first round last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Having disposed of the 38-year-old Helenius in his comeback fight,...
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe
Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder’s manager wants Anthony Joshua next
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel says he wants Eddie Hearn to come with “truckloads of money” to make the fight with Deontay Wilder as he’d said. Finkel says, “we’re here,” ready to make the Joshua vs. Wilder fight. Of course, Hearn may have...
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Paro destroys Brock Jarvis in 1st round knockout
By Jack Tiernan: Unbeaten, highly ranked #1 WBO 140-lb contender Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) made easy work of the woefully overmatched fringe contender Brock Jarvis (20-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night, stopping him in the first round with a beautiful left hand to the head at the South Bank Piazza, South Brisbane, Australia.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder wants Oleksandr Usyk or Andy Ruiz Jr next
By Huck Allen: Fresh off his first round knockout of a woefully overmatched Robert Helenius last Saturday night, Deontay Wilder now says he wants to fight for a world title against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk or battle Andy Ruiz Jr in a WBC eliminator. Unfortunately, it seems obvious that...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder KO’s Helenius!
By Ken Hissner: At the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, over Fox PPV, Tom Brown presented in the Main Event former Olympian and WBC World Heavyweight champ Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder scored a first round knockout over Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius. In the co-feature former IBF World Super Middle champ Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and former WBC World Super Middle champ Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell.
BoxingNews24.com
Calling Claressa “Tex-Rex” Shields the Best is a Stretch?
By Ken Hissner: Yes, Claressa Shields may be the best female today but the greatest of all times, as they kept saying Saturday. That’s an insult to Lucia “The Dutch Destroyer” Rijker, 17-0 with 14 stoppages, and Ann “Brown Sugar” Wolfe, 24-1 with 16 stoppages.
BoxingNews24.com
Haney & Kambosos discuss their fight
By Dan Ambrose: In a show of good sportsmanship, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) discussed the fight with George Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KOs) after beating him by a 12 round unanimous decision in the rematch last Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
