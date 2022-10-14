Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS) Announces Company Name Change to Curapath and Expansion of Drug Delivery Capabilities and Services
Expanded capabilities support development and production of novel functional lipid excipients and nanoparticle formulation. Addition of late stage clinical and commercial-scale production is also planned. Company to present on shielding lipid novel excipients for lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations at Lipid Nanoparticles Development Summit on October 20th. Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS),...
Juva Life Scales Up Cannabis Derived Anti-Inflammatory Compound JUVA-041 For Preclinical Studies
Juva Life Inc. JUVAF JUVA (FRANKFURT:4VV) announced the successful scale up of proprietary molecule, JUVA-041, from microgram quantity to 5 gram quantity. “Novel compound Juva-041 has demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory properties in phenotypic assays of inflammation, and is now being scaled up to support pre-clinical studies,” stated Doug Chloupek, CEO and founder of Juva. “Through Juva’s proprietary platform, we have made significant developments identifying the method and mode of action behind cannabis’ anecdotal therapeutic potential. This scale-up hurdle we have crossed allows us a straight shot for commercial development devoid of manufacturing obstacles. These studies are the next step in unlocking the hidden value of the cannabis plant. Many companies struggle to scale up at the speed that Juva has, we are very pleased to see our alternative approach to medicinal chemistry is proving to be our competitive advantage.”
This Acid Found In Cannabis Is 'Much More Potent Than Cannabinoids,' Says 'Father Of Cannabis Research' Dr. Raphael Mechoulam
Professor Raphael Mechoulam, also known as the “father of cannabis research,” revealed his latest discovery, cannabidiolic acid methyl ester (EPM301), in 2020. The introduction of this new, patented compound (synthetic, fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules) caused a wave of excitement around the future of medicinal cannabis. The compound...
Woonsocket Call
KBRA Releases Research – Aircraft Manufacturing Trends—Travel Demand Underpins Recovery
KBRA releases a report assessing the current state of the aircraft manufacturing market. The report discusses the opportunities and challenges the sector faces, including the current supply-and-demand dynamics, the orderbook of passenger and cargo aircraft, and the near-term headwinds hampering production rates alongside the broader weaker macroeconomic environment. KBRA also examines the medium- and long-term manufacturing trends for the industry, including demand for next-generation aircraft and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Woonsocket Call
GE Healthcare Introduces Omni Legend: A First-of-its-Kind All-Digital PET/CT System to Drive Efficiency, Enhance Diagnostics, and Deliver on Precision Medicine
Omni Legend is an innovative, breakthrough technology built from the ground up to harness the power of an advanced digital detector capable of producing high-resolution images and exceptional image quality with enhanced clinical efficiency. The Omni PET/CT platform accommodates patients across more care areas and offers a scalable design to...
Woonsocket Call
3TG Staffing Solutions Ranks No. 3406 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
3TG Staffing Solutions is a division of 3T Consulting Group. Inc. revealed that 3TG Staffing Solutions is No. 3406 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment: independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Woonsocket Call
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
Woonsocket Call
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
Woonsocket Call
Global Functional Safety Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Acceptance of IIoT Technology in Industries Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Functional Safety Market by System (ESD, F&G, TMC, BMS, HIPPS, SCADA, DCS), Device (Safety Sensors, Safety Controllers, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches, Emergency Stop Devices), Sales Channel, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global functional safety market size is...
Woonsocket Call
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
GlobalFoundries secures $30 million in federal funding to develop advanced chips at Essex Junction plant
The chips will be made for internet-connected devices, electric vehicles and more. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries secures $30 million in federal funding to develop advanced chips at Essex Junction plant.
Woonsocket Call
Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Suez, Kubota Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical & Toray Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global membrane bioreactor market is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The membrane bioreactor market is expected to reach $5.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%.
Proprietary Psychedelic Readies For Trials Targeting Neurologic And Brain Disease
Canadian biotech company Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBEF has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, the company’s proprietary form of psilocin, as well as supplies for its upcoming clinical trials that will assess pharmacokinetics, single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose. Psilocin is a substituted tryptamine -or serotonin analog- alkaloid and a...
MedicalXpress
Study validates diagnostic assay for Asian cancers
A Singapore research team of clinicians and scientists has validated a cancer diagnostic assay designed with Asian-centric biomarkers that aims to enable early diagnosis and timely treatment delivery. These findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences on September 21, 2022, supports the assay's use for making critical diagnoses and well-informed therapeutic decisions for Asian prevalent cancers.
Woonsocket Call
Patrick Healy, a Senior Biopharma Executive with a Successful Track Record in Clinical Trials Development, joins Aviceda Therapeutics as Chief Operations Officer
Aviceda Therapeutics, a private company located in Cambridge, MA with a Phase II ready ophthalmic lead product for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD (dAMD) announced, today, Patrick Healy, founding CEO of Trial Runners, will join their management team consisting of Key Opinion Leaders in the field of Ophthalmology.
Woonsocket Call
Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Cooling Solutions to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market by Type (Mineral oil, Fluorocarbon-based fluids, Synthetic fluids), End Use (Transformers, Data Center, EV batteries, Solar PV), Technology (Single-phase cooling, Two-phase cooling) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size of immersion cooling fluids is estimated...
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Closed and Automated Cell Isolation and Bead Removal Solution to Help Evolve Cell Therapy Manufacturing
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Gibco™ CTS™ DynaCellect™ Magnetic Separation System (DynaCellect) to help cell therapy developers easily move from process and clinical development to commercial manufacturing. This next-generation cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion and Dynabeads™ magnetic beads removal instrument provides a scalable, flexible, automated and closed system to help optimize the cell therapy manufacturing process. As a result, DynaCellect helps ensure the right cells are isolated and failures in manufacturing are minimized. With the cell therapy market poised for rapid growth, this evolution in cell therapy manufacturing can support the commercialization of high performing therapies as well as the development of the next class of cell therapy breakthroughs.
Woonsocket Call
Liquid-Markets Announces a Range of Intel FPGA-based Products for Financial Services and Beyond
Liquid-Markets GmbH (“LMS”) today announced a strategic collaboration with Intel Corporation to propel development of a range of Intel Agilex FPGA-based products to solve challenges faced by industries where data transmission latency and throughput are critical to business success. While Intel and LMS will initially focus on the financial services industry, both companies believe the products, including the initial Collaboration Products ÜberNIC™ and Naros.TaSR™, have application to a wide variety of end-user requirements across multiple industries.
MedicalXpress
Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy
Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
Woonsocket Call
DJ Qian discusses cross-chain aggregation and the future of DeFi at The Blockchain Expo.
New York, NY, United States, 15th Oct 2022 – The 2022 Blockchain Expo marked an occasion in which technology providers from across the world came together to celebrate. Founders, CEOs, investors, media, and blockchain enthusiasts gathered in Santa Clara, CA to discuss and debate all things blockchain, particularly looking to the future of blockchain. With the imminent threat of a potential recession, leaders in the industry banded together to discuss how we can better serve the market and how we can protect our digital assets.
